 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Control tower: you aren't clear to take off. Russian pilots: hold our beer   (jalopnik.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 5:45 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is possible they had engine trouble after they were committed to takeoff ("V1") but before rotation.  It is also possible the pilot forgot to account for the weight of all the vodka he drank before flight.  (Not beer, subby.)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It is possible they had engine trouble after they were committed to takeoff ("V1") but before rotation.  It is also possible the pilot forgot to account for the weight of all the vodka he drank before flight.  (Not beer, subby.)


I remember my first B-52G takeoff. You unstick waaaaay down the runway. The cockpit view has the overrun under the nose before you pull back on the yoke.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You misspelled vodka, Subs.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Vodka Burner
Youtube ZyvY2GK9B3M


/ Oldie but goody
// Must be SOP for Rooskie pilots
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: You misspelled vodka, Subs.


And we both misspelled "vodak".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shiatty fuel left them with insufficient speed to make a clean takeoff?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like they are Belarusian pilots.  I'd say vodak still in play.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.