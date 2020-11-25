 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Vermont convenience store hands news reporter change which includes two two dollar bills and fifty cent piece. Reporter posts picture of change on Facebook. Story ensues   (wcax.com) divider line
46
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

1784 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it is still 1976 in some parts of vermont, so it could be the first time they've seen a $2 bill
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they're making a statement they should use Sacs or SBAs.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's no "Lincoln Squirrel", but I'll allow it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I'd rather see a story about a Vermont lunch counter doing some viral marketing than what I expected, which was a bunch of Facebook commenters saying "What's with that there funny money?"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have tried to use it at a Taco Bell.

/getting a kick out of these replies.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Should have tried to use it at a Taco Bell.

/getting a kick out of these replies.


This is Arby's, sir.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the reporter and readers have never recycled scrap metal in Houston.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And many are the stories where the cops get called because dumbasses aren't aware of two dollar bills
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was stationed in Spain in 1976 shortly after the $2 bills were revived for the bicentennial . I was paid in cash on base one payday and I took my pay to my bank in the town of rota Spain where I was stationed to deposit so I could pay my rent etc there. The bank teller had never seen a $2 bill the bank teller called the bank manager the bank manager called the Guardia seville, the local police everybody looked at the bills repeatedly held them up to the light of the window etc then siesta time hit so we all had to shut down the Bank closed and we all had to take naps for a couple of hours, and then we resumed about whether or not the $2 bill was real finally somebody somewhere since someone to the base to ask if it was a real piece of money and I hadn't somehow printed it up at home around the base since I worked in the photo lab. finally the money was accepted apologies were issued and after about almost 6 hours I got to finally go home. I must say the Spanish are polite they let me have a place to lie down and they did feed me so no handcuffs were involved even though the Guardia did carry machine guns. It was an interesting day.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a really cool brewery in St. Louis called Civil Life. It's cash only and they give you back change in dollar coins and 50 cent pieces.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have £5 coins here, but you rarely see them. They're quite big and hefty, a good inch and a half across and quite thick, but are released in different designs to celebrate all sorts of things. I guess some people collect all of them. I have a few. You can spend them in shops but people rarely do.

But £1 notes vanished decades ago. £1 and £2 coins replaced them. Smallest note is £5.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was working the counter at Taco Bell one time and some joker came in and tried to buy a bordita with one of those.  I called the cops on the jerk.  They came, tazed the guy and hauled him off.  Later I found out that $2 bills are real, but I didn't care...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: We have £5 coins here, but you rarely see them. They're quite big and hefty, a good inch and a half across and quite thick, but are released in different designs to celebrate all sorts of things. I guess some people collect all of them. I have a few. You can spend them in shops but people rarely do.

But £1 notes vanished decades ago. £1 and £2 coins replaced them. Smallest note is £5.


Sounds like some commie plot to me.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: We have £5 coins here, but you rarely see them. They're quite big and hefty, a good inch and a half across and quite thick, but are released in different designs to celebrate all sorts of things. I guess some people collect all of them. I have a few. You can spend them in shops but people rarely do.

But £1 notes vanished decades ago. £1 and £2 coins replaced them. Smallest note is £5.


In Canada, they call the $1 coin the "Loonie," because it has a loon on it. So naturally, they call the $2 coin the "Toonie."
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fta

"His theory was, if you get a $2 bill or a 50 cent piece, no matter where you go, they'll know where it came from or they'll have to ask you where you got it and that's just good advertising,"

End FTA

What a farking brilliant idea. Thats how you get new customers.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working in bars for years I started trading out the odd coins and bills for my own cash at the end of the night. It started for making my drops less of a pain in the ass, now I've got a little rainy day stash (that I'll probably need soon) that will annoy the hell out of a bank teller when I cash it in.
/csb
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother always kept a $2 bill featured prominently near the front door of her apartment. If anyone broke in, she reasoned, they'd grab the funny looking money.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use $2 bills all the time--it's great entertainment.  Most people have no idea what they are so, whenever I've got time to kill (because some 19yo clerk has to call over his 20yo manager, who then has to call over the 40yo General Manager to assure him it's real), I use it for something dumb like a pack of gum or the newspaper.  

A couple of years ago, I almost missed my train to an appt in NYC.  Parking was $5 and they only took cash.  Only cash I had was three $2 bills.  18yo parking lot attendant wouldn't take them--he was convinced $2 bills don't exist (even though they had been printed that year).  Finally convinced him to call another lot attendant who confirmed that not only did they exist but he was a dumbass for thinking people would counterfeit a lousy $2 bill.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when they start giving  $3 bills as change. I've got a closet full of them.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can still get a roll of 50 cent pieces at your local bank, but the newer ones are bi-metal. Look for the older ones, where the rims are single color because they are worth more than 50 cents because they have more silver in them. You can sell them for more, once you figure out how much they weigh and the percentage of real silver in them. That can be found on the internet.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: fta

"His theory was, if you get a $2 bill or a 50 cent piece, no matter where you go, they'll know where it came from or they'll have to ask you where you got it and that's just good advertising,"

End FTA

What a farking brilliant idea. Thats how you get new customers.


But you can just get them at the bank.  It's not like the Mint stopped making them.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a local bar that gives out $2 bills as change.

I may or may not have collected over 100 of them from my visits there...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they give me five bees for a quarter?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I carry deuces, dollar coins, and halves as tip money.  Reactions are either neutral "thank you" or a more enthusiastic "cool, thanks!"
Only once have I encountered a mutton head who didn't think the $2 was real.  Went and got her manager, who didn't know either.  They went and asked the boomer on the grill, who said loudly "yes, and that's pretty neat!"
/Difficulty: Not Taco Bell.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like paying in Sacajawea dollars just to mess with someone on very rare occasion
If that actual legal tender doesn't work there's always Chuck E Cheese tokens
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: You can still get a roll of 50 cent pieces at your local bank, but the newer ones are bi-metal. Look for the older ones, where the rims are single color because they are worth more than 50 cents because they have more silver in them. You can sell them for more, once you figure out how much they weigh and the percentage of real silver in them. That can be found on the internet.


Look for the dates.  1965-1970 are the 40% silver ones.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have two $2.00 bills on my desk right now.  got them years ago to give to my kids when they were in elementary school and they got a good grade on a test or something like that.  had a stack of them, these are all that are left.  they are now 19 and 13 and think $2.00 bills are sentimental, like their father.

/csb
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: But £1 notes vanished decades ago. £1 and £2 coins replaced them. Smallest note is £5.


Although the Bank of England withdrew theirs in 1988, along with the Bank of Scotland and the Clydesdale Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland produced £1 notes until 2001 and still issues them in very small numbers.

I have a box of £5 coins somewhere. They are more or less useless because although in theory they can be spent, hardly any shops accept them and most banks won't take them either. They were basically a rebranding of commemorative crowns.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I only use $2 bills at strip clubs.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

orbister: Carter Pewterschmidt: But £1 notes vanished decades ago. £1 and £2 coins replaced them. Smallest note is £5.

Although the Bank of England withdrew theirs in 1988, along with the Bank of Scotland and the Clydesdale Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland produced £1 notes until 2001 and still issues them in very small numbers.

I have a box of £5 coins somewhere. They are more or less useless because although in theory they can be spent, hardly any shops accept them and most banks won't take them either. They were basically a rebranding of commemorative crowns.


They are technically legal tender, but yes, they are meant to be commemorative coins to be collected. I got a few from the Post Office a few years ago because I thought they were cool coins to have.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rik01: You can still get a roll of 50 cent pieces at your local bank, but the newer ones are bi-metal. Look for the older ones, where the rims are single color because they are worth more than 50 cents because they have more silver in them. You can sell them for more, once you figure out how much they weigh and the percentage of real silver in them. That can be found on the internet.


or you could just look at the date.

I bought a box at the bank once and got no silver.  the kids got handfuls them anytime they hit me up for money.

many cashiers thought they were dollar coins
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bah. THIS is rare.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i have two $2.00 bills on my desk right now.  got them years ago to give to my kids when they were in elementary school and they got a good grade on a test or something like that.  had a stack of them, these are all that are left.  they are now 19 and 13 and think $2.00 bills are sentimental, like their father.


Inflation. Myparents used to award us with Kennedy half-dollars for that sort of thing.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Years ago when I worked in an in-house print shop, we constantly made note pads/scratch pads. Really easy to do. Just "paint" the end of a stack of cut paper with the glue.

I went to the bank one day and got a pack of brand new $1 bills. Made a pad out of it. Definitely turned heads when standing in line at the stores and tearing off a few bills to pay for my purchase. Only had 1 store refuse to accept the money. Couldn't really complain since it was kind of an a-holey stunt trying to elicit a response.

Wonder how this would go over now if I did it with a stack of $2 bills?
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I carry deuces, dollar coins, and halves as tip money.  Reactions are either neutral "thank you" or a more enthusiastic "cool, thanks!"
Only once have I encountered a mutton head who didn't think the $2 was real.  Went and got her manager, who didn't know either.  They went and asked the boomer on the grill, who said loudly "yes, and that's pretty neat!"
/Difficulty: Not Taco Bell.


I sail with a guy who uses $2 bills to pay at the bar by the lake. He walks up to the bar and they remember him once he pays for that first beer with 2s even though he's there once a year. He tips really well, so we all get really good treatment. Win win.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I was a kid traveling thru Michigan nobody would take $2 bills because they were bad luck.
I asked my parents about it but they didn't have a clue about it either.
 
farkturf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's good since, with inflation, I'll need about four fitty.
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Bah. THIS is rare.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x274]


My mom and dad used to call them 'shin plasters'. I have no idea why.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I was stationed in Spain in 1976 shortly after the $2 bills were revived for the bicentennial . I was paid in cash on base one payday and I took my pay to my bank in the town of rota Spain where I was stationed to deposit so I could pay my rent etc there. The bank teller had never seen a $2 bill the bank teller called the bank manager the bank manager called the Guardia seville, the local police everybody looked at the bills repeatedly held them up to the light of the window etc then siesta time hit so we all had to shut down the Bank closed and we all had to take naps for a couple of hours, and then we resumed about whether or not the $2 bill was real finally somebody somewhere since someone to the base to ask if it was a real piece of money and I hadn't somehow printed it up at home around the base since I worked in the photo lab. finally the money was accepted apologies were issued and after about almost 6 hours I got to finally go home. I must say the Spanish are polite they let me have a place to lie down and they did feed me so no handcuffs were involved even though the Guardia did carry machine guns. It was an interesting day.


Damn H.P. Lovecraft - those are some sentences
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Carter Pewterschmidt: We have £5 coins here, but you rarely see them. They're quite big and hefty, a good inch and a half across and quite thick, but are released in different designs to celebrate all sorts of things. I guess some people collect all of them. I have a few. You can spend them in shops but people rarely do.

But £1 notes vanished decades ago. £1 and £2 coins replaced them. Smallest note is £5.

In Canada, they call the $1 coin the "Loonie," because it has a loon on it. So naturally, they call the $2 coin the "Toonie."


I was in the minority that thought the $2.00 coins should have been called 'doubleoons'. Still do.
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They are technically legal tender, but yes, they are meant to be commemorative coins to be collected. I got a few from the Post Office a few years ago because I thought they were cool coins to have.


My old man used to buy them in charity shops. I think 25p was his limit ...
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've got a box of $2 bills, Sacajawea and Kennedy dollars and half dollars.  Along with pre-euro bills and coins from Germany, France, Italy and a few others.  Been sitting in a drawer for years, add to it once in a while.

I'm sure my kids will love figuring out what to do with those when I die.  Payback is a biatch (abbreviated Mom)

/why slashies
//why not
///
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: Pointy Tail of Satan: Bah. THIS is rare.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x274]

My mom and dad used to call them 'shin plasters'. I have no idea why.


/random historical bullshiat mode = on

Been used for worthless or disliked money types for a long time, hundreds of years at least.  Just gone archaic now.  Shin plasters were purposefully crap pads you put in your boots to cut down on chafing etc.where the boots met the shin bone - they were not anything you wanted to keep and usually cheap leftover nonsense that no one would pay for.  Old newspaper was pretty common with poor folks as an example.

/anymore if you want one you get proper padding or a bandaid style thing to stick on there
//but boots are made to fit a hell of a lot better than they once were now - but the fit for people that couldn't afford a cobbler to do custom is miles past what it was in say the 1800's
///random historical bullshiat mode = off
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: I only use $2 bills at strip clubs.


My freinds and I play poker (or we did in the before times) with a $2 ante, and $2/$4 limits.

We all go to the bank before a poker night and stock up on $2 bills.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Working in bars for years I started trading out the odd coins and bills for my own cash at the end of the night. It started for making my drops less of a pain in the ass, now I've got a little rainy day stash (that I'll probably need soon) that will annoy the hell out of a bank teller when I cash it in.
/csb


I worked a cash register for several years and always bought the silver dimes that came through my drawer. Some guy spent a Walking Liberty 1 oz silver dollar. You bet I kept that puppy!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

A truly lovely piece of coinage!
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My friends and I took $2 bills to the strip club one night. Word got out to the employees that we were tucking 2 bucks. Twice the money, twice the attention. Pretty pathetic in retrospect. And I mean that for all parties involved.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.