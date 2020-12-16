 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Leave it up to Japan to come up with a "pajama suit" that covers your lazy ass when you're working from home on Zoom meetings   (nypost.com) divider line
15
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would wear a Moomin suit to our next team Zoom call, don't think I won't.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I would wear a Moomin suit to our next team Zoom call, don't think I won't.


Moominwinter madness, I say!
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've just been wearing my tuxedo t-shirt so everyone things I'm really fancy.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm fine with my Cookie Monster pajamas, thank you.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Saturn5: [Fark user image image 781x960]


Ah, Hide-The-Pain Harold...

That guy works in almost any meme, doesn't he?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm fine with my Cookie Monster pajamas, thank you.


You are now required by the laws of the Internet to provide photographic proof that you own Cookie Monster pajamas.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Barney Stinson patented this like a decade ago
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I would wear a Moomin suit to our next team Zoom call, don't think I won't.

Moominwinter madness, I say!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Barney Stinson patented this like a decade ago


There it is.
 
JZDave
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do they have a version to conceal when you're lubin' the Toobin?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/damn right i would wear that
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what I've been waiting for, the male equivalent of yoga pants. I'm going to be rocking these everywhere.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is one the extremely rare NYPost links I can appreciate. Thank you Japan but I've been doing this since March. It's called professional hobostyle. Just gotta exchange the burlap sacks with a suit painted on them every month or so
 
