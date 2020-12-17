 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Reassuring news for the flying public, you're probably breathing in toxic fumes inside airplanes everytime you fly. Now have love for the 'bleed air'   (latimes.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  You're probably breathing toxic fumes at home.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly the 787.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Fly the 787.


You can get diesel fumes AND a lithium fire at the same time!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Meh.  You're probably breathing toxic fumes at home.


Especially after Taco Tuesday.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If this was the case, wouldnt a bunch of air hostesses have died from lung cancer by now?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If this was the case, wouldnt a bunch of air hostesses have died from lung cancer by now?


Chemtrails are highly anti-carcinogenic.  Not many people know that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the mehist meh that ever mehed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're in a metal tube with over 100 people farting what do you expect..
 
Dinodork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: edmo: Fly the 787.

You can get diesel fumes AND a lithium fire at the same time!


787 has electric packs, no bleed air system for the passengers.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fume Events .... I now have a name for my Mumblebjork cover band. Yowza
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You're in a metal tube with over 100 people farting what do you expect..


I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is far less healthy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Vani Hari tried to warn you all, the airlines are cheating you by making the air on airplanes at least 50% nitrogen!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcos P: You're in a metal tube with over 100 people farting what do you expect..

I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is far less healthy.


t

\ Sorry, the T was a little late.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Vani Hari tried to warn you all, the airlines are cheating you by making the air on airplanes at least 50% nitrogen!


50%? What swank ass airline are you flying?

It pisses me off. I pay good money for the air and almost 80% of it is farking nitrogen!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcos P: You're in a metal tube with over 100 people farting what do you expect..

I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is far less healthy.

t

\ Sorry, the T was a little late.


"I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is fart less healthy"?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency

So frequent that fatal airline crashes in the US happen about once per decade.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eh no big deal, by now 22 fully loaded airliners crash every single day from COVID but the medias dont really give a fark and keep giving voices to the dumbfarks saying its just the flu and everything must stay open because reasons.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: a Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency

So frequent that fatal airline crashes in the US happen about once per decade.


And maybe one incident every two days from their study. So one in over ten thousand flights.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcos P: You're in a metal tube with over 100 people farting what do you expect..

I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is far less healthy.

t

\ Sorry, the T was a little late.

"I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is fart less healthy"?


EXACTLY!
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yay! Now even more people can experience the nocebo effect.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: Tellmann managed to strap on his oxygen mask, then grabbed the captain's arm and forced him to follow suit.

Wait, what? I thought one of them had to be on oxygen at all times in case of cabin pressure loss?  I know the report hedges it by saying they "had begin its descent" but...
 
Dinodork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jvl: FTFA: Tellmann managed to strap on his oxygen mask, then grabbed the captain's arm and forced him to follow suit.

Wait, what? I thought one of them had to be on oxygen at all times in case of cabin pressure loss?  I know the report hedges it by saying they "had begin its descent" but...


Nope, that's incorrect.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jvl: FTFA: Tellmann managed to strap on his oxygen mask, then grabbed the captain's arm and forced him to follow suit.

Wait, what? I thought one of them had to be on oxygen at all times in case of cabin pressure loss?


Only when one pilot leaves the flight deck above 25,000 ft or where the aircraft is above 45,000 ft. So, no, mostly not.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: 45,000 ft


41,000 ft.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, the bleed air system pulls partially compressed air off one of the compressor stages, upstream from the combustion chamber where fuel is injected and ignited. However, the main fan bearing is upstream from here and, if there is a malfunction in the sealing system for the bearing, a large quantity of oil mist can be released and pushed into the bleed air system downstream (note, it is not "sucked" into the system, lol). As noted in the article, this isn't typically good for your health.

Under normal operation, the bearings do indeed leak small amounts of oil (by "design"). If you ever look at the ass end of a jet engine after landing, sometimes you can see wisps of smoke coming from the "tail cone" of the engine. This is the residual oil residue being smoldered off from the hot core of the engine. I forget exactly how often they have to fill up the oil sumps in engines, but it's more often than you might think.

/ that is what I learned in 4 months of working for GE Jet engines
// not much more than that
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: FarkinNortherner: 45,000 ft

41,000 ft.


That seemed super high.  I woke up at 5am this morning and couldn't go back to sleep so I poked around on the FlightRadar app.  There was a UPS MD-11 over Atlanta at 40,000+ and it surprised me that anyone needed to fly that high.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Marcus Aurelius: edmo: Fly the 787.

You can get diesel fumes AND a lithium fire at the same time!

787 has electric packs, no bleed air system for the passengers.


And the air they're sucking in is filled with the exhaust fumes from all the other jets on the jetway.  I've never been on board a jet airliner and not been exposed to diesel fumes.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The fact that there have been 5 of these incidents a day is very alarming.  The airline industry is so safe because we regulate the hell out of it so people feel it's safe to fly and commerce can proceed knowing the government is looking out for it's citizens.

If pilots have to be revived by copilots and neither one of them remembers landing the plane and taxiing to the gate, a fatal accident is bound to happen.  I'm not sure people will be as protective of the government's wait-and-see approach as they are about other issues which never get regulated.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Meh.  You're probably breathing toxic fumes at home.


you spend 10 hours a day with you head in your car engine compartment in a closed garage with the engine running?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: if there is a malfunction in the sealing system for the bearing, a large quantity of oil mist can be released and pushed into the bleed air system downstream


You will hardly notice the fumes once you see the engine is on fire.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is the mehist meh that ever mehed.


you've definitely been exposd to a "fume event".  That definitely sounds like brain damage to me.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: / that is what I learned in 4 months of working for GE Jet engines


In a similar period of time at RR I got about as far as:

Air>fan blade>fuel>heat>more blades>magical voodoo>thrust
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Marcos P: You're in a metal tube with over 100 people farting what do you expect..

I'm willing to be the air in the terminal is far less healthy.


yeah, but you'll never know because they wont measure it.

do you also skip on the CO sensors in your house?  what about a smoke detector?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: a Times investigation found that vapors from oil and other fluids seep into planes with alarming frequency

So frequent that fatal airline crashes in the US happen about once per decade.


but considering the all the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, it seems that brain damage happens quite often.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Rapmaster2000: Meh.  You're probably breathing toxic fumes at home.

you spend 10 hours a day with you head in your car engine compartment in a closed garage with the engine running?


I live in Atlanta somewhere between I-85 and I-285, so yes.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: FarkinNortherner: FarkinNortherner: 45,000 ft

41,000 ft.

That seemed super high.  I woke up at 5am this morning and couldn't go back to sleep so I poked around on the FlightRadar app.  There was a UPS MD-11 over Atlanta at 40,000+ and it surprised me that anyone needed to fly that high.


That's right in the sweet spot for commercial jet flight, economy-wise.
 
