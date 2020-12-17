 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   Construction crews rushing to blow up as much of Arizona as possible before Trump leaves office   (adn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks more like they're building good access roads for the human traffickers.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thing is going to be a monument to stupidity long after I'm dead.  In 200 years, my ancestors are going to wonder how we survived....given that there still *is* a civilization in 200 years.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gotta look up Quixotic

The AGs should start the qui tam actions on all of the Trumpy contract fraud on day 1
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: Looks more like they're building good access roads for the human traffickers.


I mean that's what the right really wants, a stead stream of slave labor they can treat as non-people.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sho, instead of a wall we are getting a moat?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They getting paid by the mile or something?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's weird. According to Trump, they've got four more years to work on it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been feeling hopeful for the first time in four years these last couple months. Now I hope is that at least President Biden appoints someone to look into the boondoggle that is the wall. I want it all come out; all the grift and the ecological damage and the bribery. I want to know where the money went, who got the most of it, and if any of it kicked back to any of the Trump crime family. I just hope this new administration has the nerve and verve to do it. I will stay hopeful.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biden should sell the wall for scrap, and get some money for it.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Sho, instead of a wall we are getting a moat?


Full of alligators and sharks with fricken laser beams on their heads.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nothing like permanently screwing up the desert to own them libs! As long as you are owning the Libs then it's ok.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: edmo: Looks more like they're building good access roads for the human traffickers.

I mean that's what the right really wants, a stead stream of slave labor they can treat as non-people.


And keep as non-people. That's the real deal. No citizenship, no legal protections, no unions, no rights, no voice. A permanent underclass, meant to serve to keep decent, God-fearing American citizens with full grocery stores & clean sidewalks.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Biden should sell the wall for scrap, and get some money for it.


He should sell the scrap to Mexico.  Yes, Mexico would pay for the wall.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Scumbags.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dallylamma: They getting paid by the mile or something?


Might explain why they are actually doing something other than watching Dave dig a hole
 
joker420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Biden won't let the flow of illegals stop, he need a population that will work for substandard pay. Sad.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say call it trump's folly, but that's only going to confuse people.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dallylamma: They getting paid by the mile or something?


The more they blow up, the higher the percentage "complete" on the contract, the more they get paid.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

joker420: Biden won't let the flow of illegals stop, he need a population that will work for substandard pay. Sad.


Yeah it's the left utilizing that labor. Snert.

Don't you get tired of saying dumb ass shiat.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
None of that is necessary. Station US troops on the Mexican side of the border and stop the invaders with a military arrest or if needed, a bullet. (We cannot station US troops on our side to enforce laws: Posse comitatus.)

/What, you say we've never invaded another country before?
 
TheMadMason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

joker420: Biden won't let the flow of illegals stop, he need a population that will work for substandard pay. Sad.


Care to cite any fact or document eluding to your opinion there?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Biden should sell the wall for scrap, and get some money for it.


Use that bit of money to start the restoration of the USPS's high speed sorting machines the GOP destroyed to try and stop Americans from voting.
 
