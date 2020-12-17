 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   If your mom ever threw away your best porno mags, you may be entitled to substantial compensation and/or giving us all an earworm for the rest of the day   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$8000 minimum of pornography?

Jeez, the internet exists, dude.

Good call on the lawsuit though. Judgemental busybodies like this guy's parents need to understand their opinions are not facts.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you gotta fight for your right to.....
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Well you gotta fight for your right to.....


Fap?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The parents had kept some materials, described as the "worst of the worst," in a safety-deposit box, concerned it could be illegal.

Bwaahahahahahaha.....
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean spending $8000 on porn is just sad.

The only thing sadder is being a sociopathic prick and throwing away $8000 of your child's property because you are a self entitled uptight dickbag.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ottawa County Sheriff's Department reviewed the materials and found no evidence of child pornography. No charges resulted.

Sources say the Plaintiff will be billed for the Cleanup...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dude is damned lucky Covid is preventing family Christmas gatherings.

Where's the Awkward tab?
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a healthy family dynamic they must have! I can't imagine why she divorced him...
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The parents had kept some materials, described as the "worst of the worst," in a safety-deposit box, concerned it could be illegal.

Bwaahahahahahaha.....


*mother sorts through the mags* "And this goes in my box, and this goes in my box, and... Oh... Oh, this definitely goes in my box! ...Why are you snickering? I'm going to shove this so deep in my box it may never come out."

Son: "So it'll come inside?"

Mother: "You're damn right it will!" *runs away with the material*
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All that porn might very well explain his divorce.
 
payattention
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's a 'mag'?

/asking for a friend
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo granted the son's request for summary judgment in his favor.

♫ I don't have a gal, in Kalamazoo. ♫
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

payattention: What's a 'mag'?

/asking for a friend


Call it a porn 'clip' and you'll have six hundred people mansplaining the difference.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His client had moved into his parents' home in late 2016 after a divorce.


I'd send him a bill for rent
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
David Werking contends damages are around $25,000.


Sounds like David Werking has been doing more Wanking than Working
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bassblaster.rocksView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: David Werking contends damages are around $25,000.


Sounds like David Werking has been doing more Wanking than Working


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, as I stole/took the magazines from dad when he threw them out ...

Probably not much of a case
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: payattention: What's a 'mag'?

/asking for a friend

Call it a porn 'clip' and you'll have six hundred people mansplaining the difference.


The silence will be baffling.
 
Brofar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another article detailed what they thought was in there - beastiality, stuff w kids, slavery, and other weird thoughts. Sounds exactly like the kind of parents who would raise someone who collects $75,000 worth of pornography. Repression works...just in the opposite way the repressers intend.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Dude is damned lucky Covid is preventing family Christmas gatherings.

Where's the Awkward tab?


That was my thought.  Awkward tab is probably too embarrassed to show up.

Imagine if it was Festivus.

As it is, the son's grievances have already been aired, in court, and over the internet.  Moving out of the parent's basement may have given his future social life promise, but suing his parents, and the public disclosure, probably set it back a bit.  Unless, of course, he's into that kind of humiliation.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who saves porn?
 
TSA agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ottawa County Sheriff's Department reviewed the materials and found no evidence of child pornography. No charges resulted.


Would have been great revenge on the parents.

Police: "Where did this child porn come from?"
Guy: "I have no idea. I've never seen that before. It's not mine. You should charge them for possessing that filth."
 
PvtStash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That stupid fuzznutts for a brain went wrong right here:

'he expected them to deliver his belongings."


I happen to have it on good authority that if you want something done right...


Also you get 15 min to show us what a lame ass you are that you actually let your parents just do the adulting for you still when you are over 40 and then when you don't like it you take them to court to prove what a lame ass non adult you really are.
 
Brofar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I mean spending $8000 on porn is just sad.

The only thing sadder is being a sociopathic prick and throwing away $8000 of your child's property because you are a self entitled uptight dickbag.


Remember purchase cost does not equal value. I don't know what he has and what it's valued, but just bc it has that valuation, he could've paid more or less for it all.
 
akula
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TFA says parents told the son not to bring the porn to their house.

Which means they were well aware of their son's commitment to porn. That's not usually something your parents will be aware of.

Anybody want to take bets on why his wife kicked him to the curb?

Then instead of discovering the internet, he sues his parents for the destruction of the wank material. After they gave him a soft place to land when his marriage blew up.

Are the parents assholes? Maybe. But it sure sounds like the son is a bigger one. And he'd better enjoy the money from the judgment... sounds like he's not going to be all that welcome at Christmas dinner or figuring prominently in any estate disbursement after the parents pass on.
 
Brofar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Who saves porn?


See: Pornhub deleting 7.5 of its 11 million videos this week
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I doubt even the Beastie Boys intended their song to apply to a farking 38 year old.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That shiat is supposed to happen when you're 13 not 41
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Err 42 even
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Who saves porn?


Umm...
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo granted the son's request for summary judgment in his favor.

♫ I don't have a gal, in Kalamazoo. ♫


I'm trying to figure out how this even got to federal court.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was at the checkout counter in a convenience store when some bummy looking dude jumped the counter and grabbed an armload of porno mags before making a beeline for the exit. It sucked standing there waiting for the store clerk to give up chasing after the thief with a broom and regain enough composure to let me finish paying for my purchase. Apparently used pr0n has enough of a resale value that this wasn't an isolated incident.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was expecting rare items. Not a uhaul of just spank material.

My uncle has about 30 mags that he had appraised for around 40k total. Not sure what makes them worth that other than they're old and he said have certain people etc.

I personally cant think of anyone naked that would be worth buying the mag at about 1300 bucks but then again I've paid 2200 bucks for a personal bow of Fred Bears that he autographed. We all have our priorities I suppose
 
akula
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I was at the checkout counter in a convenience store when some bummy looking dude jumped the counter and grabbed an armload of porno mags before making a beeline for the exit. It sucked standing there waiting for the store clerk to give up chasing after the thief with a broom and regain enough composure to let me finish paying for my purchase. Apparently used pr0n has enough of a resale value that this wasn't an isolated incident.


I'm not sure if I have disgust or pity for those who would buy used porn.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

akula: TFA says parents told the son not to bring the porn to their house.

Which means they were well aware of their son's commitment to porn. That's not usually something your parents will be aware of.

Anybody want to take bets on why his wife kicked him to the curb?

Then instead of discovering the internet, he sues his parents for the destruction of the wank material. After they gave him a soft place to land when his marriage blew up.

Are the parents assholes? Maybe. But it sure sounds like the son is a bigger one. And he'd better enjoy the money from the judgment... sounds like he's not going to be all that welcome at Christmas dinner or figuring prominently in any estate disbursement after the parents pass on.


The article doesn't say if he has siblings, but it's a safe bet that someone else will be getting the inheritance.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Getting to the heart of the coconut now, the legal issue before the court is whether Paul and Beth converted David's pornography 'to their own use,'" Maloney wrote earlier.

Point of order, your honor. That's not a saying.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In his latest ruling, he said: "As early as 1874, Michigan courts have recognized that conversion to one's 'own use' was broad and could include destruction due to the converter's 'belief in [the destroyed item's] deleterious effects.'"

Where "conversion" was headed in 1874:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: AlgaeRancher: Well you gotta fight for your right to.....

Fap?


GIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGGITY!
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, can my friend sue pornhub then for deleting away all his best porno vids?

Asking for a friend.
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obviously, there's a lot of quick and easy jokes and memes one could reference for this story.

What I really want to know, is the emotional disposition of the aforementioned parties...
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Who saves porn?


I have 3 DVDs just in case the internet ever goes down.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

akula: fragMasterFlash: I was at the checkout counter in a convenience store when some bummy looking dude jumped the counter and grabbed an armload of porno mags before making a beeline for the exit. It sucked standing there waiting for the store clerk to give up chasing after the thief with a broom and regain enough composure to let me finish paying for my purchase. Apparently used pr0n has enough of a resale value that this wasn't an isolated incident.

I'm not sure if I have disgust or pity for those who would buy used porn.


Back in my day we just found it in the woods, and we were grateful for it.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: payattention: What's a 'mag'?

/asking for a friend

Call it a porn 'clip' and you'll have six hundred people mansplaining the difference.


Oh god this genuinely made me laugh out loud.

To the central article, people should pay for their porn, but $8k is a problem unless they're a bona fide collector of rare or classic porn.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PvtStash: he expected them to deliver his belongings.


From the article, they kicked him out over an "incident" and wouldn't let him back in the home.

People go through this all the time when couple break up; usually men getting kicked out by women. When it's time to collect belongings you have a vengeful woman who won't let the guy in the house and won't set up a time for him to come over and pick his stuff up. Police have to get involved to sort that stuff out on a routine basis. Then you sometimes get women who purposely destroy a man's belongings out of rage. It's OK for women to do this kind of abusive behavior, but men can't do that without being labeled as monsters.

Anyways, the parents are the same. The judge ruled they wouldn't let him back in the house so when it comes time for him to get his stuff it's on them to arrange for it to be delivered somewhere or have him come pick it up.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ less than a minute ago  

akula: TFA says parents told the son not to bring the porn to their house.

Which means they were well aware of their son's commitment to porn. That's not usually something your parents will be aware of.

Anybody want to take bets on why his wife kicked him to the curb?

Then instead of discovering the internet, he sues his parents for the destruction of the wank material. After they gave him a soft place to land when his marriage blew up.

Are the parents assholes? Maybe. But it sure sounds like the son is a bigger one. And he'd better enjoy the money from the judgment... sounds like he's not going to be all that welcome at Christmas dinner or figuring prominently in any estate disbursement after the parents pass on.


They told him upfront that if he brings in pornography it would be destroyed. He agreed to that stipulation as a contractual agreement as it was in exchange for staying in the home.

It's just like rehabilitation centers who destroy your drugs. You agreed not to bring them in and you agreed that they could seize and destroy it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Buttons: akula: fragMasterFlash: I was at the checkout counter in a convenience store when some bummy looking dude jumped the counter and grabbed an armload of porno mags before making a beeline for the exit. It sucked standing there waiting for the store clerk to give up chasing after the thief with a broom and regain enough composure to let me finish paying for my purchase. Apparently used pr0n has enough of a resale value that this wasn't an isolated incident.

I'm not sure if I have disgust or pity for those who would buy used porn.

Back in my day we just found it in the woods, and we were grateful for it.


A buddy once was inspecting the attic above his garage/workshop and found a couple old porno mags and a pair of panties with a silkscreened logo from a local gentleman's club. Apparently the old guy he bought that place from had a wife that didn't appreciate his horndawg ways.
 
