(Washington Post)   Your personal home elevator may be subject to a safety recall. Better check that out before you use it again. Might be a good time to schedule the jet's annual safety inspection, too, while this sort of thing is on your mind   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elevators?  How pedestrian.  I hire poors to carry me up the stairs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Saw a house online, $850K, it had an elevator. No hanger for the jet though so hard pass.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a house on my commute with an exterior elevator for wheel chair access to the top floor. It looks incredibly sketchy but gets the job done.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not that uncommon in high end suburban houses these days.

https://princessmargaretlotto.com/s21​-​grand-prize-king-city/


The grand prize show home for this lottery has an elevator.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: Not that uncommon in high end suburban houses these days.

https://princessmargaretlotto.com/s21-​grand-prize-king-city/


The grand prize show home for this lottery has an elevator.


It's also worth $7 million and 11,000 square feet.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
think the last home elevator link to the main page was a while back where a home elevator collapsed and killed someone.  that was one of my cow-orkers husband's uncle (or some relation like that)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think more houses should have elevators. They take up less space than another set of stairs and accessibility is a way bigger issue than many people think. They aren't that expensive either.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the coolest houses I've ever been in was that of a girl I knew in college (her parent's). They had a fireman's pole from the main floor to their finished basement. For all I know, it could have doubled as a home stripper pole (her parents were pretty free spirited).
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also don't forget the elevator in your yacht as well.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What sort of riffraff has last year's jet?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those things go fast enough to catch fire?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, hell, now I want one.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: gopher321: Not that uncommon in high end suburban houses these days.

https://princessmargaretlotto.com/s21-​grand-prize-king-city/


The grand prize show home for this lottery has an elevator.

It's also worth $7 million and 11,000 square feet.


A turnkey 4 stop elevator installed is roughly $23k ...

Not - how do you say - rich people money considering what even a half decent appliance package will set you back these days.

Affordable ADA accessibility is all the rage for the HoveRound gang.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubcity
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No elevators in our house.

/are there, dear?
 
semiotix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My personal house elevator, or my personal car elevator? I ask because it's mostly the servants who use the house elevators, and you can get those anywhere, but just try replacing a mint 1930 Dusenberg Model J Torpedo Phaeton.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think I'll move into a ground floor condominium if I ever get too frail to negotiate stairs.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Saw a house online, $850K, it had an elevator. No hanger for the jet though so hard pass.


Best play it safe.  With those stats, you probably have at least one meth lab in the neighborhood.


On a more serious note, I can understand the elevator for handicap needs (+ elderly), but outside of that are they really more convenient? Even if the elevator were always at the floor where you were, there's no way it moves faster than you could walk up or down the stairs.  If you have to wait for it to arrive after calling it, then that problem is even more noticeable.  Why take a 5 second walk down the stairs when you could wait, what, 10-15s for it to arrive and another 10-15 for it to get you to your destination?  Is it luxurious to be inconvenienced?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: One of the coolest houses I've ever been in was that of a girl I knew in college (her parent's). They had a fireman's pole from the main floor to their finished basement. For all I know, it could have doubled as a home stripper pole (her parents were pretty free spirited).


I knew a girl with the same set up. She broke her ankle when she slid down the pole at an otherwise fun party.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubcity: No elevators in our house.

/are there, dear?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Grandma Stair Yodel Cliff Hanger
Youtube EQnZsJIJfIw


Obligatory.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Saw a house online, $850K, it had an elevator. No hanger for the jet though so hard pass.

Best play it safe.  With those stats, you probably have at least one meth lab in the neighborhood.


On a more serious note, I can understand the elevator for handicap needs (+ elderly), but outside of that are they really more convenient? Even if the elevator were always at the floor where you were, there's no way it moves faster than you could walk up or down the stairs.  If you have to wait for it to arrive after calling it, then that problem is even more noticeable.  Why take a 5 second walk down the stairs when you could wait, what, 10-15s for it to arrive and another 10-15 for it to get you to your destination?  Is it luxurious to be inconvenienced?


Move into one of those new, hot, 4-storey townhomes that are all the rage in Millennial urban living and you'll quickly realize after the third trip to Costco it's just easier chucking things in at the basement level, punching level 3, and seeing all your stuff magically appear in your kitchen. 

Slightly facetious ...

It's mostly accessibility related. For instance, all new housing in our area that qualifies for tax abatement requires not only EnergyStar compliance, but full ADA accessibility. 36" wide door frames, zero-threshold entryways, and elevators.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wanderlusting: Geotpf: gopher321: Not that uncommon in high end suburban houses these days.

https://princessmargaretlotto.com/s21-​grand-prize-king-city/


The grand prize show home for this lottery has an elevator.

It's also worth $7 million and 11,000 square feet.

A turnkey 4 stop elevator installed is roughly $23k ...

Not - how do you say - rich people money considering what even a half decent appliance package will set you back these days.

Affordable ADA accessibility is all the rage for the HoveRound gang.

[Fark user image image 653x794]


My parents house has a few steps up to the front door. And then from the entrance it's steps to go up and steps to go down. And to get to the master bedroom above the garage you have to go up more steps. It has been an accessibility issue countless times for guests. I wouldn't be surprised if building codes outlaw that one day.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
5,000 elevators is  anorrow recall??
 
