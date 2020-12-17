 Skip to content
 
(WTOP)   5000 fake karaoke machines seized by feds. Don't stop believing that someone's boots better be made for walking cuz they'll want to be (500 miles) away to shake it off and no longer living on a prayer. Wonderwall   (wtop.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, my karaoke days in college and in my twenties.

My top two: "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" (Thorogood version) followed by "Travelin' Band" by CCR. If I felt like it was a night where I could hit the high notes, I'd sing "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green. If I smoked enough cigarettes to make my voice low and grungy, I'd do "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Ah, those were the days. I so cannot do that anymore.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?
 
lectos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got you, babe
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?


They magically change Trump votes to Biden votes.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?


Maybe just a stereo with a mic that runs straight to the speakers?

An empty shell with no electronics?
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Happened so fast.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?


You can only sing public domain songs on them.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Happened so fast.


First I was afraid.
Actually, I was petrified.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?


There is a tiny band inside playing real music
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?


It has a little person inside with a Casio keyboard.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phrawgh: NateAsbestos: What the hell is a "fake" karaoke machine? It plays the actual songs instead of the bad MIDI versions?

They magically change Trump votes to Biden votes.


DRINK! WET YOUR PANTS!
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess they gave them up, and let them down, ran around, and hurt them.
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can they seize all the real ones too?
 
