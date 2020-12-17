 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   King of Sweden says nation's Covid strategy, much like IKEA end tables or Volvos, seemed really great at first but then fell apart in a maelstrom of tragedy and regret   (bbc.com) divider line
b2theory [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I was told by all the MAGA's that Sweden had no COVID
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Here's how you do it Sweden:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Honestly, we farked this up harder than that time my chef tried to make popcorn shrimp and blew the kitchen up."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
36 minutes ago  
Instead of relying on legal sanctions, Sweden appeals to citizens' sense of responsibility and civic duty, and issues only recommendations. There are no sanctions if they are ignored.

Sweden, which has never imposed a full lockdown, has seen nearly 350,000 cases and more than 7,800 deaths - a lot more than its Scandinavian neighbours.

As was predicted.
 
BafflerMeal
35 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 850x478]
"Honestly, we farked this up harder than that time my chef tried to make popcorn shrimp and blew the kitchen up."


Well, I know what's stuck in my head now.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
How about giving everyone a diamond car with a platinum wheel?
 
Juc
34 minutes ago  
I believe a lot of people would love to pretend a bad thing isn't happening so they wouldn't have to do anything inconvenient.
sadly, much like the dudes that repo'd my neighbours car, covid doesn't care if you ignore it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Instead of relying on legal sanctions, Sweden appeals to citizens' sense of responsibility and civic duty, and issues only recommendations. There are no sanctions if they are ignored.

Sweden, which has never imposed a full lockdown, has seen nearly 350,000 cases and more than 7,800 deaths - a lot more than its Scandinavian neighbours.

As was predicted.


Ahhh, but i have been assure that to compare them to their Scandinavian neighbors is actually not that accurate, and you should actually compare them to the WHOLE of europe to see how well they're doing in comparison! They're doing perfectly fine and we should just follow their example and end all lockdowns and any gov mandated safety precautions.

/s
 
OldJames
32 minutes ago  
They haven't done that bad. I think they've had 0% of their population die from covid. (Rounded to the nearest whole percent)
 
hej
28 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Volvo owners satisfaction is pretty high.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: How about giving everyone a diamond car with a platinum wheel?


Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi.
 
WhippingBoi
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
21 minutes ago  

OldJames: They haven't done that bad. I think they've had 0% of their population die from covid. (Rounded to the nearest whole percent)


3.5% have it. Considering a lot of those people have lasting side effects, it's going to be felt in the economy for a long time.

Reminder that way less people died on 9-11 and our response was to invade a couple countries, xray everyone getting on a plane, and harass Muslims.
 
SirEattonHogg
21 minutes ago  

hej: Pretty sure Volvo owners satisfaction is pretty high.


I wish I still had my 240DL when I was in high school.   What a tank.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
Well, his genes did do wonders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
20 minutes ago  
Admitting you were wrong is weak. The truly strong never make mistakes and they most certainly would never own up to them even if they did, that's for losers who accept 'reality'. Pfft!
 
UltimaCS
16 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Well, his genes did do wonders.

[Fark user image image 281x360]


She looks like she could bite through a pineapple.

/razor knees, etc
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
Ignore science, get what you farking deserve.
 
Erma Gerdd
14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: toraque: [Fark user image 850x478]
"Honestly, we farked this up harder than that time my chef tried to make popcorn shrimp and blew the kitchen up."

Well, I know what's stuck in my head now.


Bork bork bork?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Martian_Astronomer: toraque: [Fark user image 850x478]
"Honestly, we farked this up harder than that time my chef tried to make popcorn shrimp and blew the kitchen up."

Well, I know what's stuck in my head now.

Bork bork bork?


Bork bork bork + popcorn =

Pöpcørn | Recipes with The Swedish Chef | The Muppets
Youtube B7UmUX68KtE
 
swahnhennessy
10 minutes ago  
We're doing these twice a day now?
 
UltimaCS
8 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: We're doing these twice a day now?


As long as window lickers keep pretending that 1% deaths mean "safe", the threads will continue.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

hej: Pretty sure Volvo owners satisfaction is pretty high.


Built like tanks. I've had 3, and they are extremely hard to kill.
 
