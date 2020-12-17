 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Gotha homeowners sue Orange County, FDOT, housing development, over flooding and the dreary pointlessness of life in a bland universe of suffering and pain
    Florida  
OdradekRex
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
2 hours ago  
I'd like to hear what the Saxe-Coburg homeowners think first.
 
Diogenes
2 hours ago  
Hmmm...perhaps building a town in what is essentially a big pit in a state that sits at sea level was ill-advised.  Who knew?
 
Cheron
1 hour ago  
Too much rain overfilling the lakes. Good thing there is no climate change
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
Global warming.  Sea level rise.  Ground water acidification.  This is just the start of the population displacement we're gonna see.

Wealthy people will find someone to sue.

Poor and indigent will just starve.  More.

The suck is just beginning.

/there, is that goth enough for you?
 
ClicheRinpoche
1 hour ago  
Eh, their sorrows are still young.
 
Cajnik
1 hour ago  
Purple Mountains "All My Happiness is Gone" (Official Music Video)
Youtube XvUBbROsXBw
 
Galileo's Daughter
1 hour ago  
Geologically, Florida is a giant swamp with houses and shopping centers.  Not surprised.
 
Diogenes
53 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Geologically, Florida is a giant swamp with houses and shopping centers.  Not surprised.


And I'm not kidding about that town sitting in a big pit.  It is next to the neighborhood I first moved to when I came to Orlando.  Except my neighborhood was on one of the surrounding hills.
 
bughunter
50 minutes ago  
This thread still not goth enough for you?

I'm here to help.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
49 minutes ago  
Even Gothier:

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
42 minutes ago  
I dated an emo-goth girl in the 80s... the poor gal's intelligence outmatched her optimism.  She could see then that we were doomed as a species.

pornopics.coView Full Size


The young lady here looks a lot like her.  Except she's smiling too much.
 
logieal
42 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but they should probably move to Scottsdale anyway.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff
35 minutes ago  
Say goodbye to those lawyer fees.

They're just some money that you used to know.
 
AlgaeRancher
30 minutes ago  
If I was a rich developer and really wanted to build in Florida I would build a mountain 🏔

/probably make it into a volcano fortress, homeowner association be dammed
 
Kit Fister
7 minutes ago  

bughunter: I dated an emo-goth girl in the 80s... the poor gal's intelligence outmatched her optimism.  She could see then that we were doomed as a species.

[pornopics.co image 500x750]

The young lady here looks a lot like her.  Except she's smiling too much.


Have her washed and brought to my chambers.
 
