(Daily Star)   NASA says asteroid XQ60, which is 'bigger than the Leaning Tower of Pisa' is set to collide with Earth's orbit. Conspiracy theorists say the world will end but us regular nutters think it will just throw the planet a little off balance (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
knight_on_the_rail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a pretty odd metric.  Are we just talking about the outside of the tower from ground level up?  If the tower wasn't leaning would that mean that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is larger than one Leaning Tower of Pisa?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

knight_on_the_rail: That's a pretty odd metric.  Are we just talking about the outside of the tower from ground level up?  If the tower wasn't leaning would that mean that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is larger than one Leaning Tower of Pisa?


It's 183 Volkswagen Beetle's worth of Blue Whale, if that's any help.

//That's also 12/780ths of a Rhode Island
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put me down for $50 on it hitting the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

/That would surely be a bonus multiplier too.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This planet has been off-balance my entire life

/Just a coincidence, I'm sure
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That nothing, bossmang.  You earthers gonna feel many more rocks, ke?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Apollo asteroids are Near Earth Objects that have a greater axis than the rest of the Earth and therefore collide with the planet in orbit."

Either that's a huge farking object that should have been seen by now, considering it would be the fifth largest object orbiting the sun; or the Daily Star needs some better farking writers.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not what collide means
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: That nothing, bossmang.  You earthers gonna feel many more rocks, ke?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x481]


Need to catch up with the new season. Has that thing happened already?

As to the article, that's a kinda large rock, the Tunguska one was around 100 meters so I think earth will be fine.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, this rock will cross the invisible line that shows where our planet orbits? So what? "This car will turn left in front of me, while I'm only half a block away."

Notice that the "article" doesn't say how close the object will be to Earth. Probably millions of miles away.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Jack Sabbath: That nothing, bossmang.  You earthers gonna feel many more rocks, ke?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x481]

Need to catch up with the new season. Has that thing happened already?

As to the article, that's a kinda large rock, the Tunguska one was around 100 meters so I think earth will be fine.


One thing pertinent to this thread happened at the end of episode 3 of this latest season.  I haven't read this far in the books, so I have no idea what happens next.  Episode 4 comes out Tuesday.  First three are already available.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Bat Boy be riding it?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The space rock has been dubbed 2017 XQ60 by a team of astrologists at NASA's Near Earth Object studies laboratory (Image: Getty Images)"

... astrologists?

WHO WRITES THESE THINGS.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please hit us, we need it
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not. Big. Enough.
 
O-Face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: "Apollo asteroids are Near Earth Objects that have a greater axis than the rest of the Earth and therefore collide with the planet in orbit."

Either that's a huge farking object that should have been seen by now, considering it would be the fifth largest object orbiting the sun; or the Daily Star needs some better farking writers.


Also FTFA:
"Astrologists believe XQ60 will fly past Earth on December 21...."

I'm gonna guess you're right.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that whole article is wonky with metrics and measurements

"Astrologists believe XQ60 will fly past Earth on December 21 at 08.18 Eastern Standard Time, which is the equivalent to 2.18pm UK time. "

they added pm to the UK time but not am on the Eastern Standard Time
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Astrologists believe XQ60 will fly past Earth on December 21 at 08.18 Eastern Standard Time, which is the equivalent to 2.18pm UK time."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: knight_on_the_rail: That's a pretty odd metric.  Are we just talking about the outside of the tower from ground level up?  If the tower wasn't leaning would that mean that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is larger than one Leaning Tower of Pisa?

It's 183 Volkswagen Beetle's worth of Blue Whale, if that's any help.

//That's also 12/780ths of a Rhode Island


What is it in rods, hands, and furlongs?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"earth's orbit" today to scare the straights. follow-up article months from now, rock passes by 38,000 miles from planet Earth: close one this time, kids.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: So, this rock will cross the invisible line that shows where our planet orbits? So what? "This car will turn left in front of me, while I'm only half a block away."

Notice that the "article" doesn't say how close the object will be to Earth. Probably millions of miles away.


They need to stop allowing these idiotic 'killer asteroid' articles, at least the ones that come from shiat ass tabloids, because to those assholes, it's only news if we're all going to die.

spiritplumber: "The space rock has been dubbed 2017 XQ60 by a team of astrologists at NASA's Near Earth Object studies laboratory (Image: Getty Images)"

... astrologists?

WHO WRITES THESE THINGS.


Tabloid "journalists".
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020. The year that just keeps on giving.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you pull the seven of swords.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "Astrologists believe XQ60 will fly past Earth on December 21 at 08.18 Eastern Standard Time, which is the equivalent to 2.18pm UK time."

[Fark user image 250x141] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's getting kind of sad, how often that gif is called for these days ...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITS GOING TO COLLIDE WITH EARTH'S ORBIT!!!

It ain't "colliding" with anything you chucklefarks.  It's passing through the Earth's orbit at a distance of 2.5 million miles from us.

Like saying a truck is going to collide with my street because it crosses it a mile away from my house.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How close? 10 Lunar orbits close.

This is why I get my news from astronomy journals and not tabloids.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Collide with Earth's orbit" is one of the stupidest phrasings I've ever seen. I suppose it's meant to sound like it will hit the planet, when it actually means nothing close to that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: "Apollo asteroids are Near Earth Objects that have a greater axis than the rest of the Earth and therefore collide with the planet in orbit."

Either that's a huge farking object that should have been seen by now, considering it would be the fifth largest object orbiting the sun; or the Daily Star needs some better farking writers.


I assume that they corrupted the name for one of the six orbital element (semi-major axis) in respect to their orbits around the sun.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.vimeocdn.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leaning tower is lame. Never go there. The whole area is meh.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: ... astrologists?

WHO WRITES THESE THINGS.


Astrologists, coincidentally.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Notice that the "article" doesn't say how close the object will be to Earth. Probably millions of miles away.


You'd have to go somewhere with actual content for that: https://ssd.jpl.nasa.gov/sbdb.cgi?sst​r​=2017%20XQ60&orb=1

Roughly 1.8 million miles at closest approach.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

O-Face: jbc: "Apollo asteroids are Near Earth Objects that have a greater axis than the rest of the Earth and therefore collide with the planet in orbit."

Either that's a huge farking object that should have been seen by now, considering it would be the fifth largest object orbiting the sun; or the Daily Star needs some better farking writers.

Also FTFA:
"Astrologists believe XQ60 will fly past Earth on December 21...."

I'm gonna guess you're right.


To cut corners, publications have been outsourcing writing to low cost countries.  It doesn't matter if their English is only as good as the spellcheck.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, since the Earth is flat and it's coming in from the edge, it's going to miss us.

Unfortunately, the eddy currents from it going by so close is going to change how we spin.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: knight_on_the_rail: That's a pretty odd metric.  Are we just talking about the outside of the tower from ground level up?  If the tower wasn't leaning would that mean that the Leaning Tower of Pisa is larger than one Leaning Tower of Pisa?

It's 183 Volkswagen Beetle's worth of Blue Whale, if that's any help.

//That's also 12/780ths of a Rhode Island


What is the equivalent number of 747s?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: ITS GOING TO COLLIDE WITH EARTH'S ORBIT!!!

It ain't "colliding" with anything you chucklefarks.  It's passing through the Earth's orbit at a distance of 2.5 million miles from us.

Like saying a truck is going to collide with my street because it crosses it a mile away from my house.


Yeah I mean, the moon's only a couple hundred thousand miles out or something.  We'll be alright.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: So, this rock will cross the invisible line that shows where our planet orbits? So what? "This car will turn left in front of me, while I'm only half a block away."

Notice that the "article" doesn't say how close the object will be to Earth. Probably millions of miles away.


https://theskylive.com/will-asteroid-​2​017xq60-impact-earth

You would be correct. Yet another sensationalized "End of the world" articles.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Woah, is that to scale? Huge, if true.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Asteroid needs to collide with the Star.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: The leaning tower is lame. Never go there. The whole area is meh.


Eh, I liked it. The tower would be architecturally interesting even if it wasn't leaning, the views from the top are great, and the cathedral next door is cool too. I might not make it it's own destination, but I stopped by on my way to Cinque Terre and had a nice afternoon.

Plus the tourist trap restaurants in the area all have their version of a "tower" desert that invariably look like slanted dicks. So there's that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: So, this rock will cross the invisible line that shows where our planet orbits? So what? "This car will turn left in front of me, while I'm only half a block away."

Notice that the "article" doesn't say how close the object will be to Earth. Probably millions of miles away.


That's the whole 'crossing the earth's orbit' hype.

The earth has a pretty large orbit.
It's all about the timing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well gosh, last year they said each time it comes near Earth it is farther away than the last time.

https://www.ibtimes.com/nasa-warns-25​6​-foot-asteroid-headed-towards-earth-56​232-kph-christmas-2875001
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you all laughed at the Space Force.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This assteroid has already hit so.....
Fark user imageView Full Size

30330 Tiffanysun
 
Bhaughbb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nothingGonnaHappen.gif ?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come hit us, we need it.
 
