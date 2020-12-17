 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   New Hampshire's motto is now "Live like a dumbass and die"   (wcax.com) divider line
5
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't it be "Live Free AND Die?"
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Shouldn't it be "Live Free AND Die?"


*Shakes tiny fist*
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The state was doing great almost all year, with daily infection rates around 30 or so. Then people got complacent and lazy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All these states with suddenly rising death tolls and impacted hospitals, and pleas for mask wearing and social distancing...its as if something happened a few weeks ago, to all of them at the same time, and a lot of people weren't paying attention...

I wonder what.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But no, schools opening won't have any impact at all.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.