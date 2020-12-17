 Skip to content
(Slate)   Checks link. Checks wallet. Checks bank account. Checks 401k. Maybe
32
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good luck outbidding Mark Cuban and Michael Bloomberg.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the money, I'd win it so I could have Obama do it.

Just for the lulz
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have done it as a raffle ticket setup.  I promise at say $50 a shot and $200 for 5, they could raise a mint.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....


It's overrated. Unless you like racking your brain to come up with witty headlines.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way to be safe.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....

It's overrated. Unless you like racking your brain to come up with witty headlines.


buzzkill. after 20 years I finally got a hoty nom. still pretty happy about that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Hillary can afford to be the winning bidder.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....


Congratulations!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary, and criticism you won't find anywhere else.

I am pretty sure we the internet is full of heavy left slanted opinion pieces pitched as reputable journalism and BS personal advice columns.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Beerguy: Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....

It's overrated. Unless you like racking your brain to come up with witty headlines.

buzzkill. after 20 years I finally got a hoty nom. still pretty happy about that.


Not trying to be a buzzkill...read my comment again. If you like brainstorming witty headlines in the hopes of getting a HOTY nom, more power to you.

Cheers!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: If I had the money, I'd win it so I could have Obama do it.

Just for the lulz


Or maybe Biden can be the one to push the button right after he takes the oath of office to officially start the ball rolling on dismantling the crap that has been erected through executive orders these las 4 years, somewhat symbolic, don't you think?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....

It's overrated. Unless you like racking your brain to come up with witty headlines.


You want green lights, try sticking to the minor topics like Aww or Food, they'll accept anything there.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like subby did more research than the modmin that gave this the green. This is at least the third article I've seen here on this just since last night.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: MadHatter500: If I had the money, I'd win it so I could have Obama do it.

Just for the lulz

Or maybe Biden can be the one to push the button right after he takes the oath of office to officially start the ball rolling on dismantling the crap that has been erected through executive orders these las 4 years, somewhat symbolic, don't you think?


Either way, this needs to be televised nationally. They'll make a bundle selling advertising, on top of the auction proceeds.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Should have done it as a raffle ticket setup.  I promise at say $50 a shot and $200 for 5, they could raise a mint.


They plan to raise $1M via the auction.  A raffle at $1 per ticket would raise $10M-30M, easily.  I don't think many folks would go at $50, but they sure as hell would for $1.

1 for $1
10 for $7
50 for $30
100 for $65
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Myk-House of El: Should have done it as a raffle ticket setup.  I promise at say $50 a shot and $200 for 5, they could raise a mint.

They plan to raise $1M via the auction.  A raffle at $1 per ticket would raise $10M-30M, easily.  I don't think many folks would go at $50, but they sure as hell would for $1.

1 for $1
10 for $7
50 for $30
100 for $65


I would buy into that raffle and would separately pay at least $100 for the opportunity just to piss on it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still don't get how people put a failed casino owner in control of nukes. And even worse that idiot put, of all people, Rick Perry in change of the Energy Commission.
Wow .
 
indy_kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Contact the MAYOR and ask for a raffle instead of an auction!
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....


No, please do get addicted. That's what makes fark great--all teh user contributions. Do rack your brain trying to come up with funny ones, though. Funny is good.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary, and criticism you won't find anywhere else.

I am pretty sure we the internet is full of heavy left slanted opinion pieces pitched as reputable journalism and BS personal advice columns.


Individual sites have whole threads like that.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: indy_kid: Myk-House of El: Should have done it as a raffle ticket setup.  I promise at say $50 a shot and $200 for 5, they could raise a mint.

They plan to raise $1M via the auction.  A raffle at $1 per ticket would raise $10M-30M, easily.  I don't think many folks would go at $50, but they sure as hell would for $1.

1 for $1
10 for $7
50 for $30
100 for $65

I would buy into that raffle and would separately pay at least $100 for the opportunity just to piss on it.


In full disclosure, I know in general raffle rules have to be specific in that there's a certain number of chances defined up front.  So the ceiling on money raised would be constrained by the available tickets.  The rules in NJ may be different.  Might not have been possible and given they already have the auction defined, I doubt it could be changed.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: I would buy into that raffle and would separately pay at least $100 for the opportunity just to piss on it.


. . . but you would have to go to New Jersey
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkstorm: reyreyrey: I would buy into that raffle and would separately pay at least $100 for the opportunity just to piss on it.

. . . but you would have to go to New Jersey


Fed Ex a jar of urine to AC, not the same, but still
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just let it sit as a rotting corpse, as a tribute to the morals and ethics of the Republican Party.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems to be a successful fundraising concept, with instructions, easily adapted to a building.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Seems to be a successful fundraising concept, with instructions, easily adapted to a building.

[Fark user image 596x768]


I can't wait to smash Abortion and Porn and Divorce!
Also AIDS!
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Seems to be a successful fundraising concept, with instructions, easily adapted to a building.

[Fark user image 596x768]


The Junior High School I attended (mumblemumble) years ago had a school fair every spring. The most popular activity was using a sledge hammer on teachers and administrators names painted all over an old junker vehicle.

/fark you, Mr. Sandusky
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Beerguy: Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....

It's overrated. Unless you like racking your brain to come up with witty headlines.


No shiat. Been greenlighted 2 or 3 times and every one got called back as a duplicate post.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Beerguy: Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....

It's overrated. Unless you like racking your brain to come up with witty headlines.

No shiat. Been greenlighted 2 or 3 times and every one got called back as a duplicate post.


https://m.fark.com/goto/11053786/www.​n​bcphiladelphia.com/news/business/for-t​he-right-price-you-could-blow-up-trump​s-old-atlantic-city
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: maxandgrinch: Seems to be a successful fundraising concept, with instructions, easily adapted to a building.

[Fark user image 596x768]

The Junior High School I attended (mumblemumble) years ago had a school fair every spring. The most popular activity was using a sledge hammer on teachers and administrators names painted all over an old junker vehicle.

/fark you, Mr. Sandusky


I had a "Tearing Down the House" party once. (Actually just a couple walls to expand the living room.)  I encouraged people to paint names on the walls.  One woman brought a large picture of her parents, taped it up and started pounding it with a 20 lb sledge.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Frozit: OMG OMG OMG.   My first ever link got greenlit.
Must not get addicted.  Must not get addicted. Must not get addicted....


One of us
One of us
One of us

/You can check out anytime you like
 
