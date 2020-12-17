 Skip to content
(ABC News)   240,000 chickens roasted in fire at Florida farm. Emergency supplies of gravy, mashed potatoes are en route   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's eggactly what big chicken wants you to think while the eggplosion of fowl membranes futures fund their retirement nests.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If a single fire could kill 1/4 million chickens, I imagine the living conditions were incredibly dense.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So far no comments on the impact to the food supply chain.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used to live near there.

Rural Florida at its best. Beautiful farmland and full of rednecks. And chicken warehouses
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I thought chickens would fry.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
80,000 birds per barn? It's an old facility. At least 25-30 years old. They'll get the insurance money and build three story houses that hold about 3,000,000 layer hens in each one. Or build three story cage free houses that will hold about half in each house. They'll still have more birds than before. Cage free gets more money at the market though.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kpaxoid: So far no comments on the impact to the food supply chain.


Not much at all.
 
