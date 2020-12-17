 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Clear the snow and ice from your roof before driving... Or face charges of vehicular assault, reckless conduct, and negligent driving. Oh, and get Fark famous. Either way, it's your 15 minutes   (wcax.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 1:15 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x593]


You have me beat.  I have just under three feet of snow on my car right now.  Three trips to clear the driveway, this morning.  I left a foot or so at the end of the driveway, and left the car buried.  I'll get the car on trip four, and leave the driveway as it is.  I like to leave the barrier so the plow doesn't push even more snow into the drive.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Leiter, 60, of Derry, faces charges of vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and a negligent driving violation in the Dec. 9 crash.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Good! Give him the maximum fines and penaties
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Richard Leiter, 60, of Derry, faces charges of vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and a negligent driving violation in the Dec. 9 crash.

[Fark user image 562x467]


Good! Give him the maximum fines and penaties


Londonderry is a wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kinda like wearing a mask, it's really just common decency, with the potential for major repercussions.

Also, had fun trying to clear my snow today right up until I sank it and had to shovel it back out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How is that droll?
 
formerjackman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: Kinda like wearing a mask, it's really just common decency, with the potential for major repercussions.

Also, had fun trying to clear my snow today right up until I sank it and had to shovel it back out![Fark user image 425x318]


Please tell me more about how the plow is setup on the bug...i must know
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It just sort of rained on top of the snow all night while the temps stayed around 33.  So I'm fairly sure clearing my car will require a pickax or a saws-all.  I'm just hoping the sun comes back out, frankly.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ker_Thwap: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x593]

You have me beat.  I have just under three feet of snow on my car right now.  Three trips to clear the driveway, this morning.  I left a foot or so at the end of the driveway, and left the car buried.  I'll get the car on trip four, and leave the driveway as it is.  I like to leave the barrier so the plow doesn't push even more snow into the drive.


We're still waiting on our snow... Supposed to get like 5 inches (Of snow) today. At least it's something...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nyseattitude: Richard Leiter, 60, of Derry, faces charges of vehicular assault and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors, and a negligent driving violation in the Dec. 9 crash.

[Fark user image 562x467]


Good! Give him the maximum fines and penaties


Looks like that driver was exposed to the Londonderry air.
 
1979
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Death Rocket: Kinda like wearing a mask, it's really just common decency, with the potential for major repercussions.

Also, had fun trying to clear my snow today right up until I sank it and had to shovel it back out![Fark user image image 425x318]


that's rad.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.