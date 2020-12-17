 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   I shot an arrow into the air, it fell to earth, I knew not where; for, the sound of breaking glass, made me run to save my ass   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Scary  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad range design if one can "get away from you" that bad.

/Or poor hunting skills - know what's behind your target.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this with an inferior headline.

+1 for Subby.
 
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky it wasn't their knee
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Luckily they weren't sighting their deer rifle at the time...

Sometimes bows fail. Never point up while drawing the bow. If something slips it goes off into parts unknown. Know and use a solid background--a few bushes won't stop shiat. Don't shoot or knock it in any direction where there might be people, cars, pets, livestock or anything else of value within 150 yards (at least). If one slips under those conditions, it's just a matter of finding a lost arrow, not facing charges (or worse).
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Luckily they weren't sighting their deer rifle at the time...

Sometimes bows fail. Never point up while drawing the bow. If something slips it goes off into parts unknown. Know and use a solid background--a few bushes won't stop shiat. Don't shoot or knock nock it in any direction where there might be people, cars, pets, livestock or anything else of value within 150 yards (at least). If one slips under those conditions, it's just a matter of finding a lost arrow, not facing charges (or worse).


FTFY
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I suspect The Walking Dead macho boy character was responsible for a lot of cross bows now sitting in the backs of closets.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Know and use a solid background--a few bushes won't stop shiat. Don't shoot or knock it in any direction where there might be people, cars, pets, livestock or anything else of value within 150 yards (at least). If one slips under those conditions, it's just a matter of finding a lost arrow, not facing charges (or worse).


So what you're saying is, "Don't knock it, until you've tried it."?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ok you shot it, now you have to eat it
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Deadeye Dick strikes again.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This headliner rules
I have to say
for it was wrote
in a special way
I bow before your
mas'try of prose
somethingsomethingsomething
biatches and hoes
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My brother and I got a bow and arrow when we were still pretty young. Among our activities: shooting an arrow straight up to see who could go the highest and shooting for distance across the street into our neighbor's yard.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: This headliner rules
I have to say
for it was wrote
in a special way
I bow before your
mas'try of prose
somethingsomethingsomething
biatches and hoes


ugh - 'headline'
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Autocorrect
you foiled me again
I tried to seem clever
but now I look dim
somethingsomethingsomething
fml
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you think this sorry excuse for journalism where the three sentences of "article" followed by a nearly identical quotation from twitter will ever end? Or the "news" consisting entirely of twitter quotes?

/ I so wish this would just go away...
 
