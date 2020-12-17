 Skip to content
(NBC News)   ♫ I am 16 million, going on 17 million ♫
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we are still number one in the death race!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US:
17,414,880 cases
314,991 deaths

And that's under reported.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten times as many deaths yesterday as the next highest "competitor."

We suck.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much winning.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's confirmed. Probably somewhere between 20%-40% higher than that number
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby, we're on the brink.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute - what pandemic???
Trump promised me - Promised ME!! - that we would never hear COVID again after the election!
Are you calling him a liar?  Trump? A LIAR?

Quick Giles - my fainting couch!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winger - Seventeen
Youtube GlN3oEjMpUQ
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw yeah. Gonna be nice and legal soon.
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha, fark em. Let them die I say. It's all the fault of the anti-mask trumpers in...LA county?

https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2020-12-17/hospitals-likely-to-be-o​verwhelmmed-by-new-years
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"It's a hoax!"
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to learn to master our rage or our rage will become our master.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not everyone thinks of the young Nazi boy as the star of that show.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on folks, we have been assured right here on Fark by some of the greatest minds that this is nothing to worry about, that "covid is not so bad", we will all be fine, and it is just an over reaction caused by "fear mongers".
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(to the tune of "Seasons of Love" from Rent)

♬ Three hundred eight thousand American lives lost♬
♬ Three hundred eight thousand lives so dear♬

Three hundred eight thousand American lives
How do you measure, measure a plague?

In marches and protests, In masks that fog up
In shutdowns and coffins and mass graves

♬ 300,000 American lives lost ♬
♬ How do you measure, a plague and strife?♬

♬ How about..... COOOOOUUUUUUGGGHHHHHSSSSSS♬
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: Wait a minute - what pandemic???
Trump promised me - Promised ME!! - that we would never hear COVID again after the election!
Are you calling him a liar?  Trump? A LIAR?

Quick Giles - my fainting couch!!


This schtick is beyond old. It's quite dead. Decomposing. Maggots and worms. Bury it.
 
alizeran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So long
Farewell
Aufwiedersehn
Goodnight
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trump had the solution to this but you people wouldn't listen: STOP TESTING!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brizbon: Hahaha, fark em. Let them die I say. It's all the fault of the anti-mask trumpers in...LA county?

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-12-17/hospitals-likely-to-be-o​verwhelmmed-by-new-years


Remember, 27% of Los Angeles County voted for Trump. And 44% of San Bernardino county, and 44% of Orange County.

It doesn't take a majority for them to be super-spreaders.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Not everyone thinks of the young Nazi boy as the star of that show.


Speaking of which I rather enjoyed this segment of This American Life, narrated by someone who hasn't seen The Sound of Music since she was a child, and didn't realize there is a second half to it. If I recall correctly, she had been quite enamored with 'the young Nazi boy' as a child, not realizing that he was, in fact, a Nazi.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/717/​a​udience-of-one/act-three-8
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Not everyone thinks of the young Nazi boy as the star of that show.


I always thought he was an idiot because Liesel was pretty cute.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: (to the tune of "Seasons of Love" from Rent)

♬ Three hundred eight thousand American lives lost♬
♬ Three hundred eight thousand lives so dear♬

Three hundred eight thousand American lives
How do you measure, measure a plague?

In marches and protests, In masks that fog up
In shutdowns and coffins and mass graves

♬ 300,000 American lives lost ♬
♬ How do you measure, a plague and strife?♬

♬ How about..... COOOOOUUUUUUGGGHHHHHSSSSSS♬


We'll get up to 525,600 deaths soon enough - hold on to this post until then.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: weddingsinger: (to the tune of "Seasons of Love" from Rent)

♬ Three hundred eight thousand American lives lost♬
♬ Three hundred eight thousand lives so dear♬

Three hundred eight thousand American lives
How do you measure, measure a plague?

In marches and protests, In masks that fog up
In shutdowns and coffins and mass graves

♬ 300,000 American lives lost ♬
♬ How do you measure, a plague and strife?♬

♬ How about..... COOOOOUUUUUUGGGHHHHHSSSSSS♬

We'll get up to 525,600 deaths soon enough - hold on to this post until then.

♬ Pandemic of.....deathhhhhhhhhhhh♬
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: weddingsinger: (to the tune of "Seasons of Love" from Rent)

♬ Three hundred eight thousand American lives lost♬
♬ Three hundred eight thousand lives so dear♬

Three hundred eight thousand American lives
How do you measure, measure a plague?

In marches and protests, In masks that fog up
In shutdowns and coffins and mass graves

♬ 300,000 American lives lost ♬
♬ How do you measure, a plague and strife?♬

♬ How about..... COOOOOUUUUUUGGGHHHHHSSSSSS♬

We'll get up to 525,600 deaths soon enough - hold on to this post until then.


Oh Jesus that is a dark truth.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I die from Covid-19, I want my last words to be "I saved 17 million dollars in cash. It's located...."
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: TheManofPA: Not everyone thinks of the young Nazi boy as the star of that show.

I always thought he was an idiot because Liesel was pretty cute.


Yeah, I never understood that at all. I would have crawled over the Alps on my hands and knees if I could have spent time with Liesel. She was gorgeous.
 
brizbon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: brizbon: Hahaha, fark em. Let them die I say. It's all the fault of the anti-mask trumpers in...LA county?

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-12-17/hospitals-likely-to-be-o​verwhelmmed-by-new-years

Remember, 27% of Los Angeles County voted for Trump. And 44% of San Bernardino county, and 44% of Orange County.

It doesn't take a majority for them to be super-spreaders.


True, of course the people who follow the recommended precautions are going to be less likely to transmit. Less likely being the key phrase. Even following guidelines wont completely eliminate the possibility of transmission

This was mostly aimed at the idiots last week that were all like, but, but, but, the dakotas!!! Look at their hospital rates. It's a good thing we aren't like "those" people. It could never happen here. All while it actually was happening
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brizbon: Enigmamf: brizbon: Hahaha, fark em. Let them die I say. It's all the fault of the anti-mask trumpers in...LA county?

https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2020-12-17/hospitals-likely-to-be-o​verwhelmmed-by-new-years

Remember, 27% of Los Angeles County voted for Trump. And 44% of San Bernardino county, and 44% of Orange County.

It doesn't take a majority for them to be super-spreaders.

True, of course the people who follow the recommended precautions are going to be less likely to transmit. Less likely being the key phrase. Even following guidelines wont completely eliminate the possibility of transmission

This was mostly aimed at the idiots last week that were all like, but, but, but, the dakotas!!! Look at their hospital rates. It's a good thing we aren't like "those" people. It could never happen here. All while it actually was happening


A note about the Dakotas, well at least North... we've been exporting patients for quite a while now.  A helicopter pilot who flies for the hospital says they ONLY fly COVID patients for a while now.  As far as Nebraska.  Used to be their main job was premature babies to NICUs or accident victims from remote locations.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: We need to learn to master our rage or our rage will become our master.


When you can balance a tack hammer on your head, you will head off your foes with a balanced attack.

When you doubt your powers, you give power to your doubts.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This thread topic is getting old.
Can we only do this when it goes up an order of magnitude.
So let's forget the last few and get together when it's a 100 million...?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm trying sadly unsuccessfully to talk my mother out of having my sister and her two kids, the two kids baby daddy and his daughter from another woman and his girlfriend, along with my brother and his wife over on Christmas.  I won't be there.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Merltech: And we are still number one in the death race!


retrozap.comView Full Size

This is the second time I've squeezed in this reference in a week!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
