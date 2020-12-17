 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Lebanon court sentences singer to 22 years in prison, offering a ray of hope that Canada may do something about Justin Beiber   (aljazeera.com) divider line
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The paper the court ruling is written on is worth more than the court itself.
/this is Lebanon we are talking about
//the country is ruled by armed warlords
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NGL, I misread the headline as Lebron court at first.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that would ruin out passive aggressive attack on American sanity.....
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: NGL, I misread the headline as Lebron court at first.


That's not the way I misread it...
 
xitnode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebanon has a very high conviction rate. If you are charged you are likely to be found guilty. It's like sex with Kobe Bryant. It's going to happen whether you want it or not.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welcome to magical Beirut, my friend!"

*bullet zings by*

"ok into the cab quickly"
 
good_2_go
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is your border too,
You let him in,
He's yours now,
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

