(Library of Congress)   Happy Wright Brothers Day. Two plucky kids from Dayton, Ohio made possible all sorts of wonderful experiences. Plus TSA pat-downs   (loc.gov) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone and their brother was working on flying.  Their real contribution was the wind tunnel.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.


We fought off the Germans with the use of Salisbury steaks.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.


Ensuring the US would lose WWI, which is why we still bow to the AustroHungarian crown.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.


They truly lived the American dream.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mario Bros vs Wright Bros. Epic Rap Battles of History.
Youtube 1_hKLfTKU5Y
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.

We fought off the Germans with the use of Salisbury steaks.


South Park - Chef
Youtube 3Lwdim7N25o
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Merchandising the Wright Brothers
Youtube eFUlQ7nQaQE
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.


The Wright brothers were not pioneer aviators, they were patent trolls.
They didn't even have a solid claim on the first powered flight, but they cynically used PR to seize that narrative.
-
So, quintessentially American
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But. Were they able to de-ice the plane first????
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Algebrat: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And then they spent the rest of their lives suing everybody, ensuring the US didn't have competitive fighters for WWI.

Ensuring the US would lose WWI, which is why we still bow to the AustroHungarian crown.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Austro-Hungarians.  I hate these guys."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But their luggage still hasn't been found.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Waitasecond.  I thought a guy from Brazil, a guy from Russia, and a whole mess of Austrians actually have some of those distinctions.
The Wrights... well, wrote and took pictures for a good publicist.  And taking a president on a loop helped.
 
toejam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gustave Whitehead says "fark you"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry Ohio.  I base my entire understanding of US history based on what I see off of license plates.

Fark user imageView Full Size


North Carolina gets all credit for the Wright Brothers.  End of story.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sorry Ohio.  I base my entire understanding of US history based on what I see off of license plates.

[Fark user image 380x196]

North Carolina gets all credit for the Wright Brothers.  End of story.


Awww, I came here to yank the Ohio chains too.
 
