(Independent)   I'm the medic who the New York Post outed as a sex worker. This is the real story   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Post is a Rupert Murdoch owned right-wing rag that delights in shaming women. But a paramedic who was working in New York to save Covid19 victims? I'm sure they started that hit piece with a rage boner.

I hope this whole thing works out for her, and I hope the New York Post goes belly up and is sold for pennies to someone who will bring integrity to the paper and celebrate rather than denigrate medics who fight to save lives.

Instead of attacking paramedics for resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet, the Post should call out the employers for labeling medics "essential" and "heros" while paying them starvation wages.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of these EMTs and paramedics have more than one job and work over 50 hours a week to support their families. I've seen people work 16 hours in a row at one job, then go work another eight hours at another out of necessity. Starting EMTs get paid $15 an hour and EMS workers are the worst-paid first responders in New York City.

Wealthiest nation on earth means jack sh*t if you can't afford the basics. But hey, now we know that it was all done by design.

She's an impressive woman.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wealthiest nation on earth means jack sh*t if you can't afford the basics. But hey, now we know that it was all done by design.


But the Trump tells me things are great because the stock market is hitting records every day!

/s
//Fark the Post.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are condemning her for it but how did Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman find out she had an only fans account? As far as I know the only way to discover people there is to go to the site and browse profiles.

Dean Balsamini is a Trump loving MAGAt and a piece of shiat. I won't be surprised if someone takes care of him with a bat the old Irish way. I hope she sues the fark out of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Instead of attacking paramedics for resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet, the Post should call out the employers for labeling medics "essential" and "heros" while paying them starvation wages.


It's been disgusting seeing people in my own profession - at least one of whom I know for a fact consumes some of the most vile fetish porn I can think of - treat this woman so disgustingly. The fact they're shaming someone who produces the very material they consume on a regular basis really irks me.

Honestly, this whole episode has codified why we need sex worker protections in the United States. No one should be outed like this.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: They are condemning her for it but how did Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman find out she had an only fans account? As far as I know the only way to discover people there is to go to the site and browse profiles.

Dean Balsamini is a Trump loving MAGAt and a piece of shiat. I won't be surprised if someone takes care of him with a bat the old Irish way. I hope she sues the fark out of them.

[Fark user image 280x186]


The entire reason they did this was to ruin her career. There was no public interest served by what they did.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much her onlyfans page costs.  I don't even care about the content.  I feel like sending her some money specifically through that portal in a kind of support protest against the pieces of shiat who outed her.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol the amount of jealous people seething about women making bank with OnlyFans is the best part of 2020. Bless that lady.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Many of these EMTs and paramedics have more than one job and work over 50 hours a week to support their families. I've seen people work 16 hours in a row at one job, then go work another eight hours at another out of necessity. Starting EMTs get paid $15 an hour and EMS workers are the worst-paid first responders in New York City.

Wealthiest nation on earth means jack sh*t if you can't afford the basics. But hey, now we know that it was all done by design.

She's an impressive woman.


And if she actually wrote that piece herself, she is also a better writer than half the reporters out there. Well done.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The New York Post is a Rupert Murdoch owned right-wing rag that delights in shaming women. But a paramedic who was working in New York to save Covid19 victims? I'm sure they started that hit piece with a rage boner.

I hope this whole thing works out for her, and I hope the New York Post goes belly up and is sold for pennies to someone who will bring integrity to the paper and celebrate rather than denigrate medics who fight to save lives.

Instead of attacking paramedics for resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet, the Post should call out the employers for labeling medics "essential" and "heros" while paying them starvation wages.


I think Public Enemy put it best in their "Letter to the NY Post".
 
cleek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: They are condemning her for it but how did Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman find out she had an only fans account? As far as I know the only way to discover people there is to go to the site and browse profiles.

Dean Balsamini is a Trump loving MAGAt and a piece of shiat. I won't be surprised if someone takes care of him with a bat the old Irish way. I hope she sues the fark out of them.

[Fark user image 280x186]


duh. Republicans have always been very concerned with other people's sex lives and moral purity.

no, the past four years never happened.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a general rule, people who shout loud and irrational objections to sex workers and their safety on nebulous moral grounds should always have their basements checked for dead children.
 
Braggi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Melania Trump is jealous
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But is she hot?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Private_Citizen: Instead of attacking paramedics for resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet, the Post should call out the employers for labeling medics "essential" and "heros" while paying them starvation wages.

It's been disgusting seeing people in my own profession - at least one of whom I know for a fact consumes some of the most vile fetish porn I can think of - treat this woman so disgustingly. The fact they're shaming someone who produces the very material they consume on a regular basis really irks me.

Honestly, this whole episode has codified why we need sex worker protections in the United States. No one should be outed like this.


Now now, speaking as an avid consumer of vile fetish porn, most of us are strictly pro-sex worker.

Outing this woman was far more vile than anything I've seen on pornhub.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the White House credentialed "reporter" who claimed to be a Marine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not to be pedantic but is it actually sex work if you're not having sex for money? Calling her a sex worker is like calling Tom Cruise a secret agent.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Not to be pedantic but is it actually sex work if you're not having sex for money? Calling her a sex worker is like calling Tom Cruise a secret agent.


I'm pretty sure that term specifically includes strippers, so...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't get the outrage.

The work she's doing is more dignified than writing anything for the NY Post.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NY Post is a Nazi rag.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
EMTs, whether employed by a private company or not, should be a paid a wage appropriate to the location in which they work. In my city, many, maybe all, are city employees and probably do well, just as our other city employees do. I'm not sure who employs her, but if it's the City of New York, they need to pay better. And no one should care what she does in her spare time. (Photos that you pay to see? Big deal.)

In a way, though, she's picked a good profession. Her job can't be sent overseas to be performed by slave labor as our corporations want, nor can her pay be undercut by illegal aliens like a common laborer.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like a GoFundMe, but you get some nice pictures in exchange.

I fully support her.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Not to be pedantic but is it actually sex work if you're not having sex for money? Calling her a sex worker is like calling Tom Cruise a secret agent.


From merriam-webster:

Definition of sex worker

:a person whose work involves sexually explicit behavior
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was she even nude in the photos?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rambino: hardinparamedic: Private_Citizen: Instead of attacking paramedics for resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet, the Post should call out the employers for labeling medics "essential" and "heros" while paying them starvation wages.

It's been disgusting seeing people in my own profession - at least one of whom I know for a fact consumes some of the most vile fetish porn I can think of - treat this woman so disgustingly. The fact they're shaming someone who produces the very material they consume on a regular basis really irks me.

Honestly, this whole episode has codified why we need sex worker protections in the United States. No one should be outed like this.

Now now, speaking as an avid consumer of vile fetish porn, most of us are strictly pro-sex worker.

Outing this woman was far more vile than anything I've seen on pornhub.


I literally have videos of me getting bullwhipped on a certain fetish site. It's about the hypocrisy of such an action.

Also I guarantee you a coworker tipped off the reporter after finding it out. That's how I was outed.
 
mmojo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't understand why anyone would pay for nude photos of strangers. It's much easier and more satisfying to get random people to send you that stuff for free. You just gotta know how to properly motivate them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I wonder how much her onlyfans page costs.  I don't even care about the content.  I feel like sending her some money specifically through that portal in a kind of support protest against the pieces of shiat who outed her.


100% this

/though I'm sure I'll also sample the wares bc I'm a creep
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heck, she's from the next county over! Glad she escaped.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I literally have videos of me getting bullwhipped on a certain fetish site.


So THATs why the price of TF went up.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She's finding out at 23 that people are - as a rule - dicks. I'm glad her gofundme is doing pretty well ($81k), but being doxxed like that and still having to scrounge for money is a tough way to go for someone on the front lines of this virus.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ever notice how the folks who roll through life constantly worried about what other people do whilst simultaneously trying to convince the world they're more righteous than everyone else are in fact the worst examples of humanity?

Ya know, idiots.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: They are condemning her for it but how did Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman find out she had an only fans account? As far as I know the only way to discover people there is to go to the site and browse profiles.

Dean Balsamini is a Trump loving MAGAt and a piece of shiat. I won't be surprised if someone takes care of him with a bat the old Irish way. I hope she sues the fark out of them.

[Fark user image 280x186]


I doubt they happened upon it.  They probably didn't put it together just from clues on the OnlyFans because that garbage would be quoted repeatedly in the Post article if it had been.

Like many gossip rags, they got a tip from someone that knew her.  Maybe it was an acquaintance or co-worker who happened across her OnlyFans and put two-and-two together.  Or it was someone she trusted.  If I had to put money on a specific scenario, she probably had a paramedic call that crossed paths with a cop who recognized her . . . from research . . . in his squad car.  Cops are always selling tips to the NYPost, and this was just another 200 bucks to them.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: As a general rule, people who shout loud and irrational objections to sex workers and their safety on nebulous moral grounds should always have their basements checked for dead children.


And their computer (s) for pedo stuff
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: hardinparamedic: I literally have videos of me getting bullwhipped on a certain fetish site.

So THATs why the price of TF went up.


Bravo sir or madam
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Was she even nude in the photos?


Subscribe and find out!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NY Post is owned by trash, written by trash, edited by trash, and read by trash.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WHERE IS THE LINK!?  I'LL SUPPORT HER!!
 
Cubs300
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Not to be pedantic but is it actually sex work if you're not having sex for money? Calling her a sex worker is like calling Tom Cruise a secret agent.


It's an all-encompassing term, a dog whistle, for the lazy and morally outraged.  Sex worker?!?  She's a dirty whore and deserves to be shamed.  Shame, shame!!!  What?  She only does lingerie and occasional topless amateur modeling?  Doesn't matter, it's meant to titillate, she's a sex worker, stone her!

Meanwhile, the same people who shame someone like her flock to the interwebs in record time to find her page and fap to her.  Disgusting hypocrites.  It's been 400+ years since the Puritans settled here, and we still can't get rid of their stench.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nuuu: If I had to put money on a specific scenario, she probably had a paramedic call that crossed paths with a cop who recognized her . . . from research . . . in his squad car.  Cops are always selling tips to the NYPost, and this was just another 200 bucks to them.


This sounds entirely plausible.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: They are condemning her for it but how did Dean Balsamini and Susan Edelman find out she had an only fans account? As far as I know the only way to discover people there is to go to the site and browse profiles.

Dean Balsamini is a Trump loving MAGAt and a piece of shiat. I won't be surprised if someone takes care of him with a bat the old Irish way. I hope she sues the fark out of them.

[Fark user image 280x186]


With a face like that it's not hard to see why he might resent attractive women. The guy probably only ever gets to fark Devin Nunes' second-hand grapefruit unless he pays premium prices.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Private_Citizen: 
Honestly, this whole episode has codified why we need sex worker protections in the United States. No one should be outed like this.


The irony is that the Republican troglodytes will scream that this sort of protection is yet another example of overregulation, when it's their own slut-shaming behavior that created the need for it.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would consider using her OnlyFans account to get relatively cheap medical advice....Hmmmm.....


Do any of Fans have any special requests?

Funboy:  Take it off, take it ALL OFF!

Slurpy69:  Do that thing you do with the stethoscope and cardio paddles.

Bonerwrangler:  HELLLLLLLO Nurse!

Brap:  My lymph nodes are swollen (among other things which I would rather not discuss right now) and I have a persistent cough.  Do you have any home treatment recommendations?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Many of these EMTs and paramedics have more than one job and work over 50 hours a week to support their families. I've seen people work 16 hours in a row at one job, then go work another eight hours at another out of necessity. Starting EMTs get paid $15 an hour and EMS workers are the worst-paid first responders in New York City.

Wealthiest nation on earth means jack sh*t if you can't afford the basics. But hey, now we know that it was all done by design.

She's an impressive woman.


$15 an hour to sit for 7 out of 8 hours in a 7-11 parking lot is amazing. If you're in food you probably have to actually work 5-7 of those hours and in retail you gotta sweat all 8 for the same pay.

/description of what EMTs actually do all day comes from actual EMTs who are always bragging about how little they work
//until someone in town shoots himself in the head
///3
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Nuuu: If I had to put money on a specific scenario, she probably had a paramedic call that crossed paths with a cop who recognized her . . . from research . . . in his squad car.  Cops are always selling tips to the NYPost, and this was just another 200 bucks to them.

This sounds entirely plausible.


Being a hot girl around a cop is probably a nightmare
 
lennavan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How I make my money in order to help those in need is nobody's business but my own

Not sure I get it, specifically the bolded part.  Was the point -- she is currently paid a crappy salary which doesn't go far in NYC so therefore the only way she can get by is to do a side hussle?  If so that's fine.  It seemed very well written up until it just felt like it abruptly ended.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cubs300: It's an all-encompassing term, a dog whistle, for the lazy and morally outraged.  Sex worker?!?  She's a dirty whore and deserves to be shamed.  Shame, shame!!!  What?  She only does lingerie and occasional topless amateur modeling?  Doesn't matter, it's meant to titillate, she's a sex worker, stone her!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Menawhile: classiest first lady, evar!!1!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mmojo: I don't understand why anyone would pay for nude photos of strangers. It's much easier and more satisfying to get random people to send you that stuff for free. You just gotta know how to properly motivate them.


Kidnapping someone's kid is not cool.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Rambino: hardinparamedic: Private_Citizen: Instead of attacking paramedics for resorting to desperate measures to make ends meet, the Post should call out the employers for labeling medics "essential" and "heros" while paying them starvation wages.

It's been disgusting seeing people in my own profession - at least one of whom I know for a fact consumes some of the most vile fetish porn I can think of - treat this woman so disgustingly. The fact they're shaming someone who produces the very material they consume on a regular basis really irks me.

Honestly, this whole episode has codified why we need sex worker protections in the United States. No one should be outed like this.

Now now, speaking as an avid consumer of vile fetish porn, most of us are strictly pro-sex worker.

Outing this woman was far more vile than anything I've seen on pornhub.

I literally have videos of me getting bullwhipped on a certain fetish site. It's about the hypocrisy of such an action.

Also I guarantee you a coworker tipped off the reporter after finding it out. That's how I was outed.


I had no idea you were such an interesting medic.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
