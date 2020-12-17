 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   And he'll probably waste it all doing Florida-y stuff   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He's already spent half of it on Trump's PAC to keep Trump in the White House.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll probably spend most of it on hookers and blow, but I'm sure he'll also waste some of it.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should give it all to charity. You know, the stripper down at the Open Tease.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020, so it will probably be Zimbabwean Dollars.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was smart, he'd realize the investment potential of scratch off lottery tickets.

If $1 can get you $5M, just imagine what $5M in scratch offs could get  you!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If he was smart, he'd realize the investment potential of scratch off lottery tickets.

If $1 can get you $5M, just imagine what $5M in scratch offs could get  you!


About 2.5M.  On average, Florida scratchers are worth about 50 cents on the dollar.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If he was smart, he'd realize the investment potential of scratch off lottery tickets.

If $1 can get you $5M, just imagine what $5M in scratch offs could get  you!

About 2.5M.  On average, Florida scratchers are worth about 50 cents on the dollar.


cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won that prize and am filing suit to stop him from getting paid.
I have no proof, but am sure that there was fraud involved, massive fraud, the likes of which has never been seen
 
omg bbq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fact that they feel it's okay to put your name on blast when you win is enough for me to not ever want to play.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If he was smart, he'd realize the investment potential of scratch off lottery tickets.

If $1 can get you $5M, just imagine what $5M in scratch offs could get  you!

About 2.5M.  On average, Florida scratchers are worth about 50 cents on the dollar.


Per Florida math, that means he'll have $7.5 million!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$20 scratcher ticket?

Paying/receiving $20 to get/give 'a clarinet lesson' is a better way to blow money, because it has more pleasure per second than a scratcher of the same cost includes the same empty, dead inside feeling when its done.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He'll probably spend most of it on hookers and blow, but I'm sure he'll also waste some of it.


At his age he might not be able to get it up anymore because of "reasons". but it's his money to spend.
 
