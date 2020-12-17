 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Especially when it comes to delivering vaccines   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How well do they handle glom of nit?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whatever it takes.
 
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nature just really wants us gone.
 
astar812
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: How well do they handle glom of nit?


Or Mrs. Cake?
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look at all that snow. Some people are so lucky.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fork that. I need my Amazon packages on time!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

astar812: TelemonianAjax: How well do they handle glom of nit?

Or Mrs. Cake?


Don't ask
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just in case better call out the Pony Express!!!!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: astar812: TelemonianAjax: How well do they handle glom of nit?

Or Mrs. Cake?

Don't ask


::shakes fist::

Well played, Farkers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One Postal worker will be discovered hoarding and breaking the public trust, trying to profit from the pandemic.  Millions of doses will be sidetracked to his lair -- next to his weather machine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

