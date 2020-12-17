 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Oh, Sherry, your sales are strong. Hold on. Hold on   (bbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice, Subby.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So. Much. Cooking wine.


/i keed...real sherry in Jerez de la Frontera is lovely. What I've encountered in the states...not so much.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went into the basement to start up a new batch of sherry, but there was still some of the old batch left.

It should've been gone.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: So. Much. Cooking wine.


/i keed...real sherry in Jerez de la Frontera is lovely. What I've encountered in the states...not so much.


Tio Pepe FTW.

Harry Palmer drank Tio Pepe. I always feel like an out-of-shape spy when I drink it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of God, Montressor.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: So. Much. Cooking wine.


/i keed...real sherry in Jerez de la Frontera is lovely. What I've encountered in the states...not so much.


A cream sherry is delicious after a long day at work.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Nice, Subby.


Damn song is now going through my head on repeat.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What about the kidnapping of the princess?  What about the flaming forest of doom scene?  What about the battle of death between good and evil?"

(Was it a battle of wits with a Sicilian?)

Steve Perry - Oh Sherrie (Official Video)
Youtube 5-WpsdC2-Cc
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All for wine, and wine for all!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good one subby!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Downtown San Diego, Horton Plaza supermarket was my neighborhood grocery for @7 yrs. Couldn't buy sherry in the liquor dept because it's a "fortified wine" winos drink, like Mogen David for Passover (also on the Verboten list).
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BASEketball - journey sykeouts
Youtube 3xOopRtaULk
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: beezeltown: So. Much. Cooking wine.


/i keed...real sherry in Jerez de la Frontera is lovely. What I've encountered in the states...not so much.

A cream sherry is delicious after a long day at work.


Giggity.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drinking sherry right now
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
