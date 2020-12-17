 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 61 Connecticut)   Spirit Airlines flight now landing at BWI Gate 12... Gate 13 ... Gate 15   (fox61.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest probably iced the runway to haze the dorky kid.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good luck. We're all counting on you.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
looks like 33 WAY Left.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What happened in Vegas was trying to get back to Vegas.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since it was Spirit, passengers were charged individual gate fees for all those gates that were passed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How's Otto?
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Spirit Airlines | Force of Nurture | Spirit Airlines
Youtube akUlpb8COew
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you mess with the Great Spirit and Western Sky financial
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Auntie Em and Toto; it's a twister, it's a twister!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: How's Otto?


"Blown up, Sir!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: MBooda: How's Otto?

"Blown up, Sir!"


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know what they say, they call it Spirit Airlines because when you walk off your flight you say, THANK YOU, GOD
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dude missed the class about not going 6-wheelin in the jet.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.