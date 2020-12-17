 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Jaqen H'ghar approves   (reuters.com) divider line
33
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

1556 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this won't get creepy, fast...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/interested
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image image 523x697]

/interested


Also intrigued.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the facial recognition industry goes potty.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: And the facial recognition industry goes potty.


My first thought as well.

How long until there is some form of regulation?  Any bets?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a thousand bucks, that should have been a full-on latex mask with actual hair.
I appreciate how it looks directly from the front, and even then, ignoring the line at the top, but beyond that it really isn't worth it.
The eyes also look stationary, so I'm assuming pinpoint holes that aren't really functional.

There were some adverts for "old man" full had latex masks that actually looked decent, for probably a fif of the price. Can't recall where I saw them.
Maybe pop ups around Halloween.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A girl is no one...
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: And the facial recognition industry goes potty.


Facial incognition should be the name of the counter industry.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: And the facial recognition industry goes potty.

My first thought as well.

How long until there is some form of regulation?  Any bets?


That would be difficult, because that would be clear admission of tracking people.
I'm guessing airports, sure. Banks, maybe. But not sure if enforceable elsewhere.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can finally live out my biggest fantasy and get a perfectly accurate Ernest Borgnine mask

/for my wife to wear
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: yakmans_dad: And the facial recognition industry goes potty.

Facial incognition should be the name of the counter industry.


I bet current most facial recognition software can be defeated with those fake nose and glasses.

/I'm sure it's getting a workout with all of the masks
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start robbing banks!
 
mattj1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that's the same face.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattj1984: But that's the same face.


I knew there would be some of these, was hoping I would be first
 
patr55
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: GrogSmash: yakmans_dad: And the facial recognition industry goes potty.

My first thought as well.

How long until there is some form of regulation?  Any bets?

That would be difficult, because that would be clear admission of tracking people.
I'm guessing airports, sure. Banks, maybe. But not sure if enforceable elsewhere.


too late, religious garb, facial covering included, are already illegal

in quebec
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always ahead of the fashion curve
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
trapped-in-CH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how my wife will feel wearing a Scarlett Johannsen mask...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trapped-in-CH: I wonder how my wife will feel wearing a Scarlett Johannsen mask...


As opposed to the usual paper bag?
 
The_Hound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: The Flexecutioner: yakmans_dad: And the facial recognition industry goes potty.

Facial incognition should be the name of the counter industry.

I bet current most facial recognition software can be defeated with those fake nose and glasses.

/I'm sure it's getting a workout with all of the masks


I didn't see EIP for you, but wanted to let you know (albeit nothing to do with this thread) that Keto is going fine, I've lost 15kg and my bloodwork results after 95 days are spectacular. Thanks for caring about my health and I hope you and yours are all doing well.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nic Cage approves.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't facial recognition also have trouble with black and Asian faces?
 
Slypork
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pextor: Nic Cage approves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, this won't get creepy, fast...


Just wait until you can order custom masks based on, um, loved ones.

Also, I ser great potential here for vile fetish porn.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See, even
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I always thought Jaqen was Syrio Forell.  I kept waiting for that bomb to drop and it never did.  There were a lot of charactors I liked that didn't get much screen time.  Syrio was one of them :(
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With my luck, the face for the mask that I get will be the face of somebody wanted for some heinous crime.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: A girl is no one...


A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell, and she is going home.
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: There were a lot of charactors I liked that didn't get much screen time.  Syrio was one of them :(


Agreed.  Syrio is one of my favorite characters in the TV series, even if the results of the Citadel's bowel movements got more screen time than Syrio.  I started reading the book series, and last night just got to where Syrio is introduced, so that's fun.

Jaqen is one of my favorite characters as well.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Brothers Osborne - It Ain't My Fault (Official Music Video)
Youtube E5RDEXpc8OY

Could make things interesting.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP Jaqen H'ghar
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can totally see that........for pinning any crime on someone ya don't like........I'd do it to my ex!!!! lol
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Fully Klingon B'elanna is not into it.

m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.