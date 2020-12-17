 Skip to content
(WNYT Albany)   Protip: don't take your snowmobile out on the interstate
    More: Fail  
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
B-b-b-b-but Mah FREEDUMBS!!!11!!!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay to jump over the road?
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for the trucker
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I feel bad for the trucker


DNTRA, but judging from his comment, i think I know how it ended.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, but the Constitution says I can.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair, albany had almost 30 inches of snow hit it from the storm. Snowmobile was probably better than car
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat the red snow.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is there are a handful of snowmobile riders that operate them irresponsibly, and I would bet this is the case here.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
show me in the constitution where it says I can't
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: to be fair, albany had almost 30 inches of snow hit it from the storm. Snowmobile was probably better than car


Judging from the outcome, I would think that that's not true.
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Taking a snowmobile onto a freakin' interstate? That's a big fat NOPE for me. Just riding in the ditches alongside roads can be hazardous enough; hit a culvert and you can experience snowmobile aviation. My guess would be that he thought he could just open 'er up on what seemed to be an empty road, outran his forward visibility, and was going too fast to react in time when a truck loomed into view.

/got out of snowmobiling about 20 or so years ago when my area just wasn't getting enough snow to be worth it
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it legal to harvest road kill in Albany?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Merltech: Okay to jump over the road?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: to be fair, albany had almost 30 inches of snow hit it from the storm. Snowmobile was probably better than car


2:30 AM.

DUI on a snowmobile is worse than DUI in a car.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing these are required by the DOT so it was more of a splat than a decapitation, nobody wants to go searching for a severed head in a snowstorm.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TONIGHT!!! ON MY VS. CAR TRUCK
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: lifeslammer: to be fair, albany had almost 30 inches of snow hit it from the storm. Snowmobile was probably better than car
2:30 AM.
DUI on a snowmobile is worse than DUI in a car.


Especially when they run you over Many years ago, a bunch of drunken yahoos were out at night, when one of their party dumped it right in the middle of town. He was injured pretty badly, but what's worse, his party came back for him (because with snowmobiles there's always a party, isn't there?--and they ran over him, killing him for good.

Thats how I always think of snowmobilers. Like hunters, but fatter and drunker. And of course they can be BOTH, and that really turns the girls on.

Oh wait, it doesn't. That's why you keep buying snowmobiles.
 
Current Resident
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Runaway snowmobile
Youtube RX_VU8PpJB8
 
