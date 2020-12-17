 Skip to content
(NPR)   How to explain to your plague rat extended family that you won't be seeing them this Christmas   (npr.org) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's even lost some friends.
"I have people that don't believe the virus is real; they feel like it's a government conspiracy,"

Those were not friends.

And any "push" should end with a firm: F*CK OFF!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hi Mom, all we're going to do this year is I drive out, drop off stuff at the end of your driveway and wave.  If you have anything for us, leave it out.  We'll do a video chat on Christmas."
"Ok"

/She and my dad waved us off for Thanksgiving in early November
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cancel Christmas, we can't even postpone farking weddings. .
https://www.texasmonthly.com/being-te​x​an/texas-wedding-photographers-have-se​en-some/amp
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We did a Zoom thanksgiving, and I saw relatives I haven't seen since I was a kid. I'll be honest, I didn't know my great aunt was still alive.

If we were traveling, that wouldn't have happened.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You don't.

That's it.

You owe them no explanation.
 
chewd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Last cristmas i gave you a mask
the very next day you threw it away.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, Grandma, I said 'ICU at Christmas'
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I checked and I'm just busy that day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The pandemic won't subside by tonight. We'll have to cancel Christmas.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dos dedos mis amigos.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

clovercat: I checked and I'm just busy that day:

[Fark user image image 720x960]


That's a lot of baby eating. Are you in a Cormac McCarthy novel?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

clovercat: I checked and I'm just busy that day:

[Fark user image image 720x960]


*yoink*
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll make it simple.  Corona beer: GOOD.  Corona cooties: BAD.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm just not that into you"
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I won't be seeing you this Christmas."
 
abbarach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't have plague rat family.  My mother is on immunosupressants after a heart transplant, and my dad spent his career working on cancer chemotherapy treatment drugs and monoclonal antibodies (way back in the 70's and 80's, before they recently became trendy).

I've only seen them a couple times since August, and the few times we have, everyone's been masked, and we've stayed well away from each other.  I called them at the start of the most recent surge (maybe a week and a half before Thanksgiving, here) and urged them to stay home even more than they had been.  About their only trips out had been to the supermarket, and I urged them to either use curbside pickup or to let my sister go shop for them and drop things off.

We're planning a socially distanced Christmas to get together and exchange gifts.  But we're not doing our usual Christmas dinner, because we're not sure it's safe.  My husband and I have already had COVID, but he works at a hospital on a patient care floor.  My sister and her boyfriend also work in roles that can't be done remotely, although they don't interact with as many people as my husband does.  We figure we can get together for an hour or so, spread out in a room, with masks and hand sanitizer.

It's a bit of a bummer, but my mother's health conditions make COVID even more dangerous for her than for most  people, and it's just not worth taking a risk.  Hopefully by spring/summer of next year they'll be able to get immunized, and then we can get together and eat and drink and party for all the holidays we missed.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: clovercat: I checked and I'm just busy that day:

[Fark user image image 720x960]

That's a lot of baby eating. Are you in a Cormac McCarthy novel?


It does not specify the animal. Maybe they are an obsessive veal consumer
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lol at the idiot in the picture in her car alone wearing a mask.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm planning to be very sick on Christmas Day. Horribly ill.

It's my only choice. My parents watch FOX News and listen to Rush Limbaugh. My sister and her husband are Bible-thumpers and anti-vaxxers, and of course, they're conservative. I'm SO angry with my sister for even considering this Christmas dinner with our parents. I've spent the past year wearing a mask whenever I see them, limiting their exposure to me (and mine to them) heavily, and fighting every day to NOT get sick in my front-line job, and my sister-- a teacher-- is just going to show up and hang out in my parents' house unmasked all day... And they're heavily guilting me into showing up to maintain tradition and all that crap.

And this isn't even considering my work schedule has doubled this month because clients are really keen to have their products pushed in the holiday season. I'm doing jobs that aren't even in my job description. I've been doing 6 days a week some weeks. I'm exhausted from all the actual work, and from the sanitization I have to undergo after every trip to every location in every town.

I've managed not to die this year. I've managed to keep my elderly parents alive, too. And I'm incensed at the idea that a stupid holiday dinner is possibly going to make all that effort pointless.

I make exceptions on my loathing of conservatives for my immediate family, but sometimes they make me wonder why I do. They won't let me save them from themselves, and it's infuriating to care about them when they don't seem to care in the same ways I do. No. They think my being "distant" this year has been about me being an introvert (which I am) or me being selfish and not wanting to spend time with them when it has been the opposite: I've been trying to protect them from ME and the consequences of my job. Hell, I've only had intimate time with my partner a few times this year because of the same thing (both my job and hers. She's in the medical field and her kid is home from school because of Covid, so us being together too much or too close has been a source of worry for her kid, and for the both of us. We're talking triple exposure angles here.)

It has been a horrible, frustrating, exhausting, rotten year. Getting together for Christmas will NOT make it better. It will be the cherry pit on top of a putrid season on top of a rancid year.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Asking me to wait another several months to do the thing I want to do right now is literally worse than Hitler.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I must be lucky.  There is no family drama about any of this going on.  We've all agreed we're gonna get together, all four generations, sometime late summer. Meanwhile, we call, we chat, we stay safe, play it smart, and remember we're all descended from people who faced a hell of a lot worse in their lives, sometimes just to get to America.  Once here, some of them risked everything again telling the king to fark off.
Yeah, must be lucky.  I'll take it.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How have you not had this conversation yet??  I started prepping my mom for no christmas back in July.
 
bborchar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We've already ordered a small Christmas dinner for our family of 4, and we've mailed presents to each other. We've done Face Time and even showed my 5 year old nephew the blizzard we had (he's never seen snow).

We've come to terms with the fact that we won't be traveling and seeing anyone. My parents are in their 60s and my grandma is in her 80s (my sister and mom shop for her and bring her medications). I couldn't take the chance. We're hoping to get together next year.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm rather fortunate that I don't have a plague rat family. It was hard spending Thanksgiving with just my boyfriend, considering usually we have about 10-15 people at our table, but it was the sensible, respectful thing to do so we did it. There's an elderly couple who lives a couple of houses down that we always invite to Thanksgiving and Christmas because they have no family around, so we brought some food for them and left it at their door, and we'll do the same next week for Christmas. My sister and her boyfriend spent Thanksgiving alone, as did our parents, and Christmas will be no different. We'll FaceTime them, drop leftovers off at their houses (as they'll do for us), and be hopeful that the next holiday season will be happier and brighter.

It sucks. It's the first time in my entire life I've had to spend the holidays away from my family, but turkey and stuffing (or ham and homemade scalloped potatoes) aren't worth contracting a potentially fatal virus, and if you don't recognize or understand the gravity of what we've been living through this year, you're too stupid to sit at my table even in the best of times. Buh-bye.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blastoh: Cancel Christmas, we can't even postpone farking weddings. .
https://www.texasmonthly.com/being-tex​an/texas-wedding-photographers-have-se​en-some/amp
[Fark user image 425x365]
[Fark user image 425x505]
[Fark user image 425x526]


I'd love to say I'd respond to the "I understand, but this is her wedding day" by slapping the bench as hard as I could across the face, but I'm not an Internet Tough Guy.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: OkieDookie: clovercat: I checked and I'm just busy that day:

[Fark user image image 720x960]

That's a lot of baby eating. Are you in a Cormac McCarthy novel?

It does not specify the animal. Maybe they are an obsessive veal consumer


Now I thought 3 would be excessive, but maybe I should cut back. My metabolism isn't what it use to be.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I must be lucky.  There is no family drama about any of this going on.  We've all agreed we're gonna get together, all four generations, sometime late summer. Meanwhile, we call, we chat, we stay safe, play it smart, and remember we're all descended from people who faced a hell of a lot worse in their lives, sometimes just to get to America.  Once here, some of them risked everything again telling the king to fark off.
Yeah, must be lucky.  I'll take it.


Yeah, both my family and my wife's family all take it seriously. This shiat isn't controversial in any of my circles. All of our get together have been on zoom and we all plan to celebrate once the danger is over.

The level of greed and selfishness in this country is well beyond my wildest dreams. I am NOT proud to be American if being American means valuing literally everything over human life.
 
Serious Black
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My family didn't even bother talking about a physical gathering for Thanksgiving or Christmas this year. We have one immunocompromised child, one 76-year-old with respiratory issues from a lifetime of smoking, and another adult person getting treated for cancer. The only thing we discussed was how to gather everybody for a FaceTime or Zoom call so we could eat dinner and open gifts together virtually. I would not want to have such a conversation, so I'm glad my family members recognize gathering right now is forking stupid as hell.
 
