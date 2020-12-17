 Skip to content
(NPR) For many Americans, alcohol has been a source of comfort, relaxation, and even happiness during the pandemic. But it's 2020 and of course we can't allow that, so here's how to quit
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft.  Only squares drink alcohol and now that weed is legal only squares smoke that too.  If you want to freak out your parents huffing paint and bath salts are still a reliable go-to.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Written by two teetotalers who probably have the latest prescriptions for their "nerves."

Just once I'd like one of these articles to start off, "I gulp my vodka tonics out of a pint Ball jar, but that can't be good seven days a week, so I..."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I'm still recovering from my bout of COVID, and I haven't touched a drop in over a month. Which, given the quarantine, is kind out of character. Then again, I'm also struggling to get gain weight back since getting ill, and my shrunken stomach after a month of not really eating much more than a few clementines a day, and some rice and fish, or a quarter of a sandwich hasn't made putting on some insulation easy. I'm down to the point where I KNOW my tolerance has been deeply affected, just from a sheer mass perspective. I haven't really had much desire to drink this last month or so--concentrating on NOT dying has been a priority over Mimosas or sake.

Take that back, I DID have a bit of gin that one of my bartenders dropped in front of me while I was waiting, and it was nice. Good burn in the back of the throat, but it hit me a lot harder than it should have. Dropping to 140 from 165 has some consequences.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today makes 15 1/2 months sober for me, and I can't even imagine how bad I would've been if I'd still been drinking during this. Those of you who can drink, enjoy!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Today makes 15 1/2 months sober for me, and I can't even imagine how bad I would've been if I'd still been drinking during this. Those of you who can drink, enjoy!


Sincere congrats. Stay strong.

/9 years
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave up vaping during the pandemic because my Doctor kept yelling at me to quit and my boyfriend didn't really care for the smell.  Don't take my alcohol away, too.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To alcohol--the cause of, and solution to, all life's problems!
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only drink and smoke when I do hard drugs
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehh...I'm just past 90 days sober now. My drinking, not to mention other substances, was getting out of control. I was prescribed Zoloft just after Labor Day & I'm doing okay.

I realized that the path I was on was unsustainable & I had to get some help.

For those interested, there's a Farkanon on Tuesday nights. If you're at all curious & a liter, feel free to email me (it's in my profile). I think I still have some month passes to give out to TF.

Hope this helps.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through a pandemic, subby.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking alone isn't the same, and I'm not dumb enough to walk into a bar in the middle of this shiat. Maybe when the weather gets warmer I can visit a beer garden, but for now it's a sober winter.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Today makes 15 1/2 months sober for me, and I can't even imagine how bad I would've been if I'd still been drinking during this. Those of you who can drink, enjoy!


Congratulations.  As you know, its no small feat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Drinking alone isn't the same


Why not?  What's wrong with relaxing and pouring a glass of cream sherry or port before cooking dinner?  Maybe brandy or cognac on a Friday evening?  A night cap of red label scotch or an Irish whiskey?  Drinking alone is the normal for me, and has been for a long time.  And my wallet is very happy because of it.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOBODY LIKES A QUITTER!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Actually, I'm still recovering from my bout of COVID, and I haven't touched a drop in over a month. Which, given the quarantine, is kind out of character. Then again, I'm also struggling to get gain weight back since getting ill, and my shrunken stomach after a month of not really eating much more than a few clementines a day, and some rice and fish, or a quarter of a sandwich hasn't made putting on some insulation easy. I'm down to the point where I KNOW my tolerance has been deeply affected, just from a sheer mass perspective. I haven't really had much desire to drink this last month or so--concentrating on NOT dying has been a priority over Mimosas or sake.

Take that back, I DID have a bit of gin that one of my bartenders dropped in front of me while I was waiting, and it was nice. Good burn in the back of the throat, but it hit me a lot harder than it should have. Dropping to 140 from 165 has some consequences.


Enjoy some shakes to gain the weight back without having to eat a bunch of food. Toss in spinach, blueberries, whatever your heart desires and blend. The myprotein brand always has sales through their site, 30 to 60% off.
Then get yourself back on the booze train.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I might have 3 drinks a week. Or at least I was when the housemate still lived with us, if only because we'd buy an 18-pack of beer and the housemate would drink 12 of them over the course of a couple of nights
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2020 is why we don't allow rampant alcoholism? Was it ok before?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Coming this Christmas.....

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

Right out of one sick mind...

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

2020....

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

The Day that All Alcohol Disappeared!

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

Rated Fark. Coming to a random streaming service near you!

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My doctor was really pleased that it's been three years as of a couple weeks ago. He commented that it was good I'd quit a while ago, as this year wouldn't have given me a chance.

He then mentioned a patient who is unsuccessfully trying to get off opiates and heroin, and every time he's seen them in the past 18 months, it's been the Chris Rock : "It ain't right, but I understand."

Good luck and best wishes to those on their journey. After three years, I still think about it every day.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 Quit? In my moment of triumph?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been sober 12 days now. Actually I feel better but also I'm bored out of my farking mind. I mean, I am still engaging my hobbies but they were a lot more fun with booze.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have cut down drinking a lot during the pandemic, mostly because I'm stuck at home with the wife and kid. It's not fun being hung over when trying to interact with them.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Zulu_as_Kono: Today makes 15 1/2 months sober for me, and I can't even imagine how bad I would've been if I'd still been drinking during this. Those of you who can drink, enjoy!

Sincere congrats. Stay strong.

/9 years


My former roommate has been sober 6ish years. So in that time I kept alcohol out of the house to help keep temptation away. I did find a bottle of rum I hid from her years ago that had two shots left and I finished it off.
But I do miss her and the cat and they are doing ok at the sober house but she does want to kill a few of them living there.
I did get a bottle of rum from work and I haven't opened it yet, maybe a sip for new years but I am sure my tolerance is way down.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Quoting drinking is a personal decision, it has to be yours.

Other than that how you go about it is also your choice.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Coming this Christmas.....

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

Right out of one sick mind...

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

2020....

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

The Day that All Alcohol Disappeared!

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*

Rated Fark. Coming to a random streaming service near you!

*Dramatic Tuba Sound*


toejam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: My doctor was really pleased that it's been three years as of a couple weeks ago. He commented that it was good I'd quit a while ago, as this year wouldn't have given me a chance.

He then mentioned a patient who is unsuccessfully trying to get off opiates and heroin, and every time he's seen them in the past 18 months, it's been the Chris Rock : "It ain't right, but I understand."

Good luck and best wishes to those on their journey. After three years, I still think about it every day.


That sucks. It's been 2 years for me. The first 6 months sucked donkey balls. I had massive cravings and lots of dreams that I'd started again. I am lucky that now the cravings and thoughts are gone. I hope some day that happens for you.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tfa >cut back on drinking for your own physical and mental health

Subby> Omg it's prohibition 2.0
 
g.fro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A lot of people in this country have this weird obsession with taking things that help away from people. And if they can't take it away, they mock the person for needing help in the first place.

In other words, people are dicks.
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Actually, I'm still recovering from my bout of COVID, and I haven't touched a drop in over a month. Which, given the quarantine, is kind out of character. Then again, I'm also struggling to get gain weight back since getting ill, and my shrunken stomach after a month of not really eating much more than a few clementines a day, and some rice and fish, or a quarter of a sandwich hasn't made putting on some insulation easy. I'm down to the point where I KNOW my tolerance has been deeply affected, just from a sheer mass perspective. I haven't really had much desire to drink this last month or so--concentrating on NOT dying has been a priority over Mimosas or sake.

Take that back, I DID have a bit of gin that one of my bartenders dropped in front of me while I was waiting, and it was nice. Good burn in the back of the throat, but it hit me a lot harder than it should have. Dropping to 140 from 165 has some consequences.


FWIW, that's how I quit.  Didn't feel like drinking at all for a month, then realized I'd gone a month without drinking.

Now it's 3+ years, and it's only had good effects on me.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Today makes 15 1/2 months sober for me, and I can't even imagine how bad I would've been if I'd still been drinking during this. Those of you who can drink, enjoy!


That thought has occurred to me too.  I'd be so screwed if I was still drinking during this pandemic.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: tfa >cut back on drinking for your own physical and mental health

Subby> Omg it's prohibition 2.0


Yes, I realize everyone is different and some can't cut back, but there are plenty of people who can.  When the first lockdown hit, I would hit happy hour and sometimes have too much and was probably having 5 or more drinks on many days. Then lockdown and it wasn't   difficult at all to cut down to 1 or 2 every evening at home with my wife.

I know there are plenty of people who can't cut down and have to stop, but a lot of us can.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: hubiestubert: Actually, I'm still recovering from my bout of COVID, and I haven't touched a drop in over a month. Which, given the quarantine, is kind out of character. Then again, I'm also struggling to get gain weight back since getting ill, and my shrunken stomach after a month of not really eating much more than a few clementines a day, and some rice and fish, or a quarter of a sandwich hasn't made putting on some insulation easy. I'm down to the point where I KNOW my tolerance has been deeply affected, just from a sheer mass perspective. I haven't really had much desire to drink this last month or so--concentrating on NOT dying has been a priority over Mimosas or sake.

Take that back, I DID have a bit of gin that one of my bartenders dropped in front of me while I was waiting, and it was nice. Good burn in the back of the throat, but it hit me a lot harder than it should have. Dropping to 140 from 165 has some consequences.

Enjoy some shakes to gain the weight back without having to eat a bunch of food. Toss in spinach, blueberries, whatever your heart desires and blend. The myprotein brand always has sales through their site, 30 to 60% off.
[Fark user image 300x400]

Then get yourself back on the booze train.


Oh God no.

When I had my aneurysm in '96, I was in the ICU for weeks, and on an IV for most of that. When they finally gave me permission to do more than chew ice chips, I'd dropped to 120. A popsicle was amazing at the time.

I had a roomie for that hospital stay, when I got out of ICU, and first day I was in, the nutritionist came in.

She read my roomie the riot act. He was going to get a cardio-catheter to see what was going on, and he was terrified of sticking a camera up into his femoral artery. He was snacking on sleeves of Saltines, and eating a small jar of peanut butter every night. She stressed his diet would kill him. That he had to cut massive amounts of fat and salt from his diet. He nodded, and his wife snuck him McDonald's every night.

Then she turned to me. And I was jacked up. Broken ribs, emaciated, just not a healthy-looking fella. And she put me on a diet that would see me eating six times a day. If I couldn't manage to eat, protein shakes were the prescription. And trying to choke them down at 10am, 2pm, and 4pm, and a suggested another if I was still awake at 8pm just put me off the concept. They were shoving heavy protein and high calorie meals on me like they were going out of style, and it took weeks to be able to get close to finishing one meal. The shakes? I can't look at a Smoothie, 25 years later.

I'll get the weight back, and the stamina, but damn COVID kicks the tar out of you.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

toejam: grinding_journalist: My doctor was really pleased that it's been three years as of a couple weeks ago. He commented that it was good I'd quit a while ago, as this year wouldn't have given me a chance.

He then mentioned a patient who is unsuccessfully trying to get off opiates and heroin, and every time he's seen them in the past 18 months, it's been the Chris Rock : "It ain't right, but I understand."

Good luck and best wishes to those on their journey. After three years, I still think about it every day.

That sucks. It's been 2 years for me. The first 6 months sucked donkey balls. I had massive cravings and lots of dreams that I'd started again. I am lucky that now the cravings and thoughts are gone. I hope some day that happens for you.


Appreciate the thought. They aren't really "cravings" as much as "I worked hard today, I'd really like a cold craft beer." or "It'd be really nice to have a drink to sip while I watch this show."  It's more of an awareness that I can't have something I'd like than an animal clawing its way around inside me, but I've definitely been there.

More than anything, as I reexamine my behavior from those years, I'm glad that my wake-up call didn't involve someone getting hurt, and it only cost me. I accept those thoughts and feelings as the price I'm paying for better outcomes for the rest of my life.
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Ehh...I'm just past 90 days sober now. My drinking, not to mention other substances, was getting out of control. I was prescribed Zoloft just after Labor Day & I'm doing okay.

I realized that the path I was on was unsustainable & I had to get some help.

For those interested, there's a Farkanon on Tuesday nights. If you're at all curious & a liter, feel free to email me (it's in my profile). I think I still have some month passes to give out to TF.

Hope this helps.


I've seen those threads but not in months. Is it in TFD? Good support for this life changing endeavor.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I folded and gave up beer a couple weeks ago. It really wasn't healthy for me to start with that at 4:30 every afternoon before moving to bourbon in the evenings.

Still doing some evening bourbon. And am beginning to realize that isn't doing me any favors either. There's a very good chance I end up kicking that too before winter ends.
 
hi13760
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I find 4 hours of bliss not worth the 12 hours feeling like crap.

Scrubs The Effects of Alcohol by Age
Youtube Q3KSQImOuOo
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
argylez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I only drink on the weekends.  It can be a slippery slope.  I take breaks for a month every now and then.  It's good for my constitution.

/prefer the herb
//now that its legal in Pa, I can get it in a drive through!
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to drink. I still do, but I used to, too.

/misquoting Mitch Hedberg
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alcohol and I have always been firm friends, particularly over the last ten years of my working life, when I was working as a consultant, doing a lot of travel and working irregular hours. A highlight would be getting to an airport lounge before a long haul flight and sitting in the lounge for a few hours, just slowly drinking. Or arriving at a destination mid afternoon with plenty of time on my hands for a walk around and a few beers.

I retired eighteen months ago and my alcohol consumption plummeted. My wife is teetotal and has never been particularly supportive of alcohol in the house, so generally we don't have any apart from the odd seasonal gift bottle. I'd still go out from time to time with friends or I'd spend a day at the cricket and have plenty to drink, but I'd also sometimes go weeks without a drink.

During the pandemic, it's been hard not having a sociable drink with friends and I decided I couldn't face months on end without booze, so I struck a deal with the wife to get a bottle of scotch in. I use this once a week in general (on a Friday night, old habits die hard), often when having a video call with one or more friends. The upside is that I've been able to try a whole bunch of whiskeys that I would never have ordinarily bought.

Although I do rail against it sometimes, I suspect that my wife's teetotal attitude has helped me from becoming a habitual drinker - I can see how it'd be very easy to get into a daily routine that could be deleterious to long term health.

/Cheers
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was so tense from late September on that I took to having a strong cocktail every evening to chill out enough to sleep. When PA was finally called I actually had a cane sugar Coke instead of a cocktail since I was aware this wasn't ideal behavior. Then I had to go back to drinking for a while after because of all the Trump fake election bullshiat.

I'm getting back to my normal levels now, but I tell ya, that couple of months gave me at least a tiny insight into what it's like for people with chronic anxiety, and how self medicating can be so alluring.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Today makes 15 1/2 months sober for me, and I can't even imagine how bad I would've been if I'd still been drinking during this. Those of you who can drink, enjoy!


Congrats.  Love your attitude.  I've managed to go from blackout drunk four days a week to once a year, and I wish I had the self-discipline to quit entirely.  I manage about seven to nine drinks a week now, which I feel like is really good in comparison to how much I think about drinking (about once an hour).
 
