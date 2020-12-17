 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Florida is getting beaten by the Tide. This is not a repeat of every year since Nick Saban moved to Alabama   (yahoo.com) divider line
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Didn't Bama lose to Florida in the SEC title game in 2008?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm seas increase thermal stratification and the conditions where this occurs, so thanks global warming, you can expect more red tides than were typical in the past.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stinks
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is not a false alarm
This is not a test
Nowhere we can fly away
Nowhere we can rest
 
Dry Spell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Didn't Bama lose to Florida in the SEC title game in 2008?


Yes. Other than that this headline is accurate.... unfortunately.

//Gator
//Not bitter
///A little bitter
 
