(NPR)   For some odd reason, this latest batch of high school graduates doesn't really seem interested in attending college this fall
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably because its winter already.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will repeat for spring and next fall. Uncertainty for lower income families and other factors are in play.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get e-mails from the administrators at my college: "enrollment is down x% from Spring 2020!" as if they have no clue why this is the case. There was also big push to teach in person this Spring because "our studies show students prefer to learn in person and don't much care for Teams meetings," since we needed a 'study' to know this.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tell me the numbers for trade programs.

Dnrtfa
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Typical Gen Z attitude. They don't want to work, they just want it handed to them! They probably want the student loans they aren't even taken to be forgiven!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I too want to be gouged for $40,000+ a year to have Zoom meetings.  The Chemistry lab in the bathroom is awesome.  The exhaust vent keeps my head spinning to a reasonable RPM and the DIY gas connection for the Bunsen Burner is legendary.  Where'd I put that bottle of phenolphthalein?

Ya know, maybe these youngins aren't so stupid after all...
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
College enrollment has been declining for about a decade. COVID-19 seems to be accelerating the trend.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pandemic aside, they've watched their older siblings, cousins, and parents get saddled with obscene debt with nothing to show for it. The secret's out: a bachelor's degree isn't the incredible value they said.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How will the bloated collage administration pay for their own salary increases?!!?  /faint.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're not going to learn anything
And it's going to cost a shiatload of money
But what else are they going to do?
Can't imagine many places are hiring.

If they really wanted people to enroll they could stop using pricing and admissions practices that disincentivize taking less than four classes per semester.
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Online only learning is pretty shiatty.
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
yeah, weird.

"Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk....so we use them to develop herd...we want them infected..." Alexander added.

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12​/​16/trump-appointee-demanded-herd-immun​ity-strategy-446408?fbclid=IwAR2MJBHyV​tjpopvjhVugMEc7dEjL_KoBHs-snE4ojIRd2T-​mztyVkJQ_9WQ
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Students attending college for the first time represent one of the largest groups missing from college classes this fall, Shapiro says."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, they don't want to saddle themselves with $40,000 in debt for a meaningless degree while the head coaches make millions.
The admins are the only ones who are truly worried.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well maybe they will take a long hard look at the current system and make changes. Oh who am I kidding they will probably raise rates and try to gouge students more.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: Well maybe they will take a long hard look at the current system and make changes. Oh who am I kidding they will probably raise rates and try to gouge students more.


And hire a Director of Retention to figure out why enrollment is down. Not joking.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I took 3 years off after high school before starting college. Got a good job making good $, partied, traveled overseas, grew up (literally - went from 5' 7", 135 to 6' 1", 165). Being a 21-year-old college freshman with his own apartment off campus - I highly recommend it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who loves online classes?  I mean, I'm disabled, so these classes give me the opportunity to excel academically because my energy isn't spent just physically getting there.

You're in my world now, b*tches!
 
Liadan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meat0918: Tell me the numbers for trade programs.

Dnrtfa


Anecdotally, they're down in my area because the instructors aren't being allowed into the facilities by the school's insurance and legal teams. They're only allowing full time employees of said school onto the grounds this semester so a number of the (required to get licensed by the state) courses that are taught by adjunct/part-time/other staff in the trade program simply aren't happening this semester. There's plenty of space, plenty of PPE, and this stuff HAS to be taught in a hands-on environment, but NOPE. Not happening.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Pandemic aside, they've watched their older siblings, cousins, and parents get saddled with obscene debt with nothing to show for it. The secret's out: a bachelor's degree isn't the incredible value they said.


Absoludamnfarkinglutly.

High school seniors (and likely juniors) who are reading this:  If you want to get the preliminary classes out of the way, now is a perfect time to save a ton of money and start in junior/community colleges.  If you aren't going to get the 'college experience' anyway, don't pay the huge multiplier for it.

I went the community college/state college route when I got my degrees and was able to cash flow it.  It's not as easy today, but even if you have to borrow some, you may be saving $40,000 or more in student loans, which trust me is huge.  Make sure you enter a program with guaranteed transfer and take every cheap class you can.  With some state scholarships like the Georgia Hope, you can probably go for free if you have decent grades and test scores.

In the end, you know how many employers cared about me saving a ton on community college?  0.

Either way, an undergrad degree isn't worth $100,000 out of pocket, and probably not more than $50,000 out of pocket.  If a college won't let you go without fiscally abusing you, go to a different college.  If they really want your butt in their desks, they will make it affordable for you to be there.
 
Liadan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: How will the bloated collage administration pay for their own salary increases?!!?  /faint.


They've started by laying off gobs of non-administrative staff. The ones who haven't been let go are down to 20 hours a week.

Morale on campus is SUPER.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: Tell me the numbers for trade programs.

Dnrtfa


How about a +1? Welding for my son. Half of the classes paid for my HS and taken in the spring.

First 8 weeks will suck, though. 8am class start. 1 hour drive north, middle of winter, through the corridor that usually gets awash with the heavy lake effect snow.

But hey, he should have his cert the January before he would have graduated high school if he stayed in brick and mortar; a few months before his 18th birthday. And if it turns out he doesn't like it as a career, that is cool with me. At least he has a head start, and a skill that he can take with him the rest of his life.

/yeah yeah I'm a broken record in these threads. Proud of my kids. His twin sister will start college 3 hours away next fall.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: How will the bloated collage administration pay for their own salary increases?!!?  /faint.


By early retirements and not replacing people who actually work. This leads to doubling or more work loads on those who remain. It's especially bad in IT since they're leaning heavily on that. Throw in down sizing and moving to the cloud to get rid of even more people and you can pinch a pretty good penny for administration.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Pandemic aside, they've watched their older siblings, cousins, and parents get saddled with obscene debt with nothing to show for it. The secret's out: a bachelor's degree isn't the incredible value they said.


I think a common issue is many begin prepping for college when choosing classes freshman year of High school.  They do so without a particular major, career, or life plan thought out.

In their head it's "I'm going to college, that alone is the key to success in life, and worth spending any kind of money".  That line is given to them by counselors who want to make the high school look good with stats showing high rates of college admission for graduates.

A better plan, IMO, is to start with the end in mind.  Figure out what you want to do (find something that aligns to your interests, abilities, and pays for the lifestyle you want, and something that's in demand), then figure out how to get there.

A ton of successful end points don't require a 4 year degree.  But it's hard to turn back from that when you've spent your entire high school education working towards college.

I've always thought taking a gap year is a good idea if you haven't done this research.  one silver lining is COVID can be used as an excuse for that.

I also think 2 year tech programs have done a better job of connecting their programs to jobs.  If your primary goal with post-secondary education is a guaranteed job, I'd say tech school is probably your best bet.

My experience in 4 year college is that they usually do this through internships that are not mandatory.  Which leaves graduates who chose not to take advantage of these opportunities, for whatever reason, with an expensive piece of paper and no experience to show for it.
 
buster_v
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
College right now is forking bullshirt.

All online classes? Yeah. Fork that.

Good on you, kids. This is a great time to take a "gap year." Sorry you can't travel the world and find yourself.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: Fabric_Man: Pandemic aside, they've watched their older siblings, cousins, and parents get saddled with obscene debt with nothing to show for it. The secret's out: a bachelor's degree isn't the incredible value they said.

I think a common issue is many begin prepping for college when choosing classes freshman year of High school.  They do so without a particular major, career, or life plan thought out.

In their head it's "I'm going to college, that alone is the key to success in life, and worth spending any kind of money".  That line is given to them by counselors who want to make the high school look good with stats showing high rates of college admission for graduates.

A better plan, IMO, is to start with the end in mind.  Figure out what you want to do (find something that aligns to your interests, abilities, and pays for the lifestyle you want, and something that's in demand), then figure out how to get there.

A ton of successful end points don't require a 4 year degree.  But it's hard to turn back from that when you've spent your entire high school education working towards college.

I've always thought taking a gap year is a good idea if you haven't done this research.  one silver lining is COVID can be used as an excuse for that.

I also think 2 year tech programs have done a better job of connecting their programs to jobs.  If your primary goal with post-secondary education is a guaranteed job, I'd say tech school is probably your best bet.

My experience in 4 year college is that they usually do this through internships that are not mandatory.  Which leaves graduates who chose not to take advantage of these opportunities, for whatever reason, with an expensive piece of paper and no experience to show for it.


I got pushed in to college in the 90's because of staying on parents insurance. I wanted a year to get my crap together but that wasn't on the table to keep insurance. Eventually did find a path though now that I'm half way through my life I'm wondering about change. There's only so many "Fix my magic button" calls I can deal with these days. I want something that gets me away from people.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My kid was supposed to start at Texas Tech this fall, living in the dorms with a meal plan.  Instead, he's doing community college via Zoom, taking classes that the Tech counselor guaranteed would transfer.

I'm saving a farking bundle.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fabric_Man:

Yup, the more people that have it the more worthless it is.

Business should not be an undergraduate major discipline along with " language of country the school is in" ( as masters sure)

It just seems to me undergraduate majors in business & English here in the English side of north America are the last ditch acceptance majors for any university, marketing should be banned too that should be statistics, accounting and design depending on the area of the marketing team you want to work with.

Hell a philosophy major would make a better head of human resources than a business major, especially if there's a minor in law.

Rambling thought over
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Fabric_Man: Pandemic aside, they've watched their older siblings, cousins, and parents get saddled with obscene debt with nothing to show for it. The secret's out: a bachelor's degree isn't the incredible value they said.

Absoludamnfarkinglutly.

High school seniors (and likely juniors) who are reading this:  If you want to get the preliminary classes out of the way, now is a perfect time to save a ton of money and start in junior/community colleges.  If you aren't going to get the 'college experience' anyway, don't pay the huge multiplier for it.

I went the community college/state college route when I got my degrees and was able to cash flow it.  It's not as easy today, but even if you have to borrow some, you may be saving $40,000 or more in student loans, which trust me is huge.  Make sure you enter a program with guaranteed transfer and take every cheap class you can.  With some state scholarships like the Georgia Hope, you can probably go for free if you have decent grades and test scores.

In the end, you know how many employers cared about me saving a ton on community college?  0.

Either way, an undergrad degree isn't worth $100,000 out of pocket, and probably not more than $50,000 out of pocket.  If a college won't let you go without fiscally abusing you, go to a different college.  If they really want your butt in their desks, they will make it affordable for you to be there.


Unless your parents are rich, or you are a genius and have a full scholarship, or you are a football star, or something else really unusual, there is little reason not to save a fark ton of dough and just go to a community college for your first two years.  Heck, get a 2 year degree while you are at it, just in case you fail the next two years you'll have at least something to show for it.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Pandemic aside, they've watched their older siblings, cousins, and parents get saddled with obscene debt with nothing to show for it. The secret's out: a bachelor's degree isn't the incredible value they said.


Depends on how you use it. I graduated with two "useless" arts degrees (AS graphic design, BA graphic design) at a total cost of less than $7K over 5 years (community colleges, state school, Pell grants, small scholarship), and saw my salary go from about $42K before I started my classes to $56K with my first job after graduation. Just shy of $74K today.
I didn't go for the "college experience" even though I got some of that anyway. I treated it like a job. Not everyone would be able to do as I did, but what I did worked for me.

YMMV.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petey4335: meat0918: Tell me the numbers for trade programs.

Dnrtfa

How about a +1? Welding for my son. Half of the classes paid for my HS and taken in the spring.

First 8 weeks will suck, though. 8am class start. 1 hour drive north, middle of winter, through the corridor that usually gets awash with the heavy lake effect snow.

But hey, he should have his cert the January before he would have graduated high school if he stayed in brick and mortar; a few months before his 18th birthday. And if it turns out he doesn't like it as a career, that is cool with me. At least he has a head start, and a skill that he can take with him the rest of his life.

/yeah yeah I'm a broken record in these threads. Proud of my kids. His twin sister will start college 3 hours away next fall.


Good for you and your son!

But I have to deduct a point for setting off "lake effect" snow and wind chill flashbacks in my head.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akya: A better plan, IMO, is to start with the end in mind.  Figure out what you want to do (find something that aligns to your interests, abilities, and pays for the lifestyle you want, and something that's in demand), then figure out how to get there.


Man, I majored in a word I didn't know until I know until about a month before I switched majors in Junior year of undergrad. A masters degree and a six figure income in the field later, I don't think I should have magically known what to do back then and driven towards it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

K.B.O. Winston: Petey4335: meat0918: Tell me the numbers for trade programs.

Dnrtfa

How about a +1? Welding for my son. Half of the classes paid for my HS and taken in the spring.

First 8 weeks will suck, though. 8am class start. 1 hour drive north, middle of winter, through the corridor that usually gets awash with the heavy lake effect snow.

But hey, he should have his cert the January before he would have graduated high school if he stayed in brick and mortar; a few months before his 18th birthday. And if it turns out he doesn't like it as a career, that is cool with me. At least he has a head start, and a skill that he can take with him the rest of his life.

/yeah yeah I'm a broken record in these threads. Proud of my kids. His twin sister will start college 3 hours away next fall.

Good for you and your son!

But I have to deduct a point for setting off "lake effect" snow and wind chill flashbacks in my head.


Good for me? Naw. Its all him. Im just a guide because everyone starts somewhere.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: akya: A better plan, IMO, is to start with the end in mind.  Figure out what you want to do (find something that aligns to your interests, abilities, and pays for the lifestyle you want, and something that's in demand), then figure out how to get there.

Man, I majored in a word I didn't know until I know until about a month before I switched majors in Junior year of undergrad. A masters degree and a six figure income in the field later, I don't think I should have magically known what to do back then and driven towards it.


My school was simply not set up in a way where that made sense. Every degree plan started with fall of your freshman year. It was unlikely that a class was scheduled for both fall and spring, so there was little flexibility in the schedule. You likely had the same people in your classes for four years. I changed my major 4 times and it was painful every time.
 
