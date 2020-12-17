 Skip to content
(Slate)   "What I Learned About Parenting by Telling Other People How to Parent"   (slate.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As someone without kids, I learned long ago that parents love.. if not seek out, my advice on parenting. I should write a book.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are all pretty good points to cover and valid advice. good to hear.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best advice is to not take any.  Follow your gut and ignore the experts.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the bar... no kids allowed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My advice is to treat anyone who calls themselves a parenting expertlike they're the dumbest person on the planet. Guaranteed it's their kid that's melting down at McDonalds, hitting other kids on the playground, and wasn't potty trained until they were six.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was pretty good satirical rip on the whole self certified know it all Mommy Blogger phenomenon
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The most selfish and self-centered people on Earth are the parents of small children.  It seems that everyone goes through that phase.


But hey, if your 2 year old child is still up at midnight, punching dad, punching guests, throwing objects and having a tantrum, and one of your guests asks why you don't put the child to bed, throwing an even larger tantrum than your child and screaming about how the child won't stay in bed and your guest should never ever give you any advice on how to raise your child ever again may just lose you friends and prove that you're a farking moron who does not in fact, know what's best for your child.

Oh, and don't follow up by calling that guest at work on Monday morning and have the first words out of your mouth be how you got into work 2 hours late because your kid refused to go to bed the night before.  You might not like the response.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorta like FARKERS who don't pay income taxes telling us how we should be taxed more.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The trick is you have to beat them regularly. Even when they don't deserve it. I mean, just look how well adjusted I turned out.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Sorta like FARKERS who don't pay income taxes telling us how we should be taxed more.


Except that this woman is an actual parent. But yeah, exactly not like what you're claiming.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The trick is you have to beat them regularly. Even when they don't deserve it. I mean, just look how well adjusted I turned out.


You like Taco Bell, so I don't know if they had beaten you too many times or not enough.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I found that the best thing to do is that when your toddler is having a great time enjoying something like a TV show or amusement park or playing with friends, to make sure they get to enjoy it until they are done and that they enjoy it often. By doing this, you're reinforcing the fact that these are not things that will go away, and so a temporary stoppage isn't the end of the world because there's going to be another time they can enjoy it again.

Trying to manage their time by limiting access to things like TV and devices only makes them more possessive of the time they think they're entitled to. Taking it away at the end of 30 minutes (or whatever artificial limitation parents will typically put) is a recipe for a meltdown and half an hour of tantrums. Instead, by letting them get their fill of whatever it is that holds their interest, you are training them to acquiesce to the temporary loss of something later on.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Persnickety: The best advice is to not take any.  Follow your gut and ignore the experts.


That's how we get antivaxxers.

Listen to good advice. Ignore bad advice. Try to know the difference.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Sorta like FARKERS who don't pay income taxes telling us how we should be taxed more.


Wait, are you talking about billionaires or broke-ass people?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't forget to shove pictures of your newborn in the faces of all your captive co-workers stressing how no child could ever be as smart as yours because it blinked.

/Yes I am looking at you
 
ansius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is going to be another one of those, "spot the people who didn't read the article" threads.

It was actually pretty good.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JesseL: Persnickety: The best advice is to not take any.  Follow your gut and ignore the experts.

That's how we get antivaxxers.

Listen to good advice. Ignore bad advice. Try to know the difference.


While we should obviously follow experts for the big issues, the big issues aren't always where we need advice. Especially with babies, some of the more vexing problems we encounter are so specific and idiosyncratic that there's not a lot of room for expertise.
It started sleeping all night at 5 months, then at 7 months, wants a bottle at 2, 3, and 4 a.m. what do?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was boring except for the part that went POOP
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I learned my best lessons about parenting by witnessing people who suck at it.

And at least one I learned by being a boss for (supposed) grown-ups.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ansius: This is going to be another one of those, "spot the people who didn't read the article" threads.


So, a Fark thread, then.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: JesseL: Persnickety: The best advice is to not take any.  Follow your gut and ignore the experts.

That's how we get antivaxxers.

Listen to good advice. Ignore bad advice. Try to know the difference.

While we should obviously follow experts for the big issues, the big issues aren't always where we need advice. Especially with babies, some of the more vexing problems we encounter are so specific and idiosyncratic that there's not a lot of room for expertise.
It started sleeping all night at 5 months, then at 7 months, wants a bottle at 2, 3, and 4 a.m. what do?


The answer of course is to feed the baby at 2, 3, and 4am or switch the baby to real human food and keep your sanity. Your choice. Either is perfectly acceptable as far as parenting is concerned.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think this is rather nicely put, and will remember it:

We all come into this world needing our butt wiped by a third party and most of us will leave this world needing our butt wiped by a third party. Some people will always need their butt wiped by a third party, and they are still humans deserving of dignity and respect.

though, thinking about it, she means "second party", unless butt-wiping is a spectator sport.
 
Devo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nailing it since day one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: moothemagiccow: JesseL: Persnickety: The best advice is to not take any.  Follow your gut and ignore the experts.

That's how we get antivaxxers.

Listen to good advice. Ignore bad advice. Try to know the difference.

While we should obviously follow experts for the big issues, the big issues aren't always where we need advice. Especially with babies, some of the more vexing problems we encounter are so specific and idiosyncratic that there's not a lot of room for expertise.
It started sleeping all night at 5 months, then at 7 months, wants a bottle at 2, 3, and 4 a.m. what do?

The answer of course is to feed the baby at 2, 3, and 4am or switch the baby to real human food and keep your sanity. Your choice. Either is perfectly acceptable as far as parenting is concerned.


Exactly! Follow your gut!
People try to be experts on this kind of crap and it's counterproductive. Even the parents don't agree between the two of them.
 
