 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Macron he's got the Covid, listen to the radio, don't you remember REMEMBER we built this pandemic on rock and roll   (metro.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: News  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Dec 2020 at 8:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France surrenders!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing's gonna stop this headline now.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starship reference?  Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit making France Surrenders jokes.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: France surrenders!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More proof that Socialism kills! Suck it, libs!
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh non! en tous cas.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot.  Now that stupid song is in my head.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Sara test negative?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Nothing's gonna stop this headline now.


There's no way out.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm enjoying this headline with the great taste of new Coke and a McDLT.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thanks a lot.  Now that stupid song is in my head.


I hate that farking song with the white hot heat of thousand suns.

Screw you, subby!!!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thanks a lot.  Now that stupid song is in my head.


I'll help.

Dum-da dum-da dum da,
Dum da dum-dum da,
Dum-da dum-da dum da,
Ma-corona

You're welcome.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SharkInfested: Rapmaster2000: Thanks a lot.  Now that stupid song is in my head.

I hate that farking song with the white hot heat of thousand suns.

Screw you, subby!!!


Seriously there's an easy trick. You replace it with something much shorter, then both go away.
"By Mennen."
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ecobuckeye: More proof that Socialism kills! Suck it, libs!


The USA is socialist?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they call us irresponsible, write us off the page
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
knee-deep in the hoopla covid
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he told people to wear a mask!!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacre bleu, Macron got the flu Covid
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knee deep in corona, coughing in the night,
Too many maskless chuds lurching to the right.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love 80s Jefferson Starship/Starship. Just like 80s/90s Yes, it gets a bad rap.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vengeance by Allah in being hypocritical in not allowing Muslim women from wearing the niqaab during a pandemic (nor any other time for that matter), but still requiring everyone to wear a mask?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Ecobuckeye: More proof that Socialism kills! Suck it, libs!

The USA is socialist?


Corporate socialism is a sort of socialism?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said to wear a mask, but he got it anyway!  Therefore, masks are stupid.

Who dares to prove me wrong in a good faith debate?
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wind starting to howl....the beast is on the prowl..."
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: pueblonative: Ecobuckeye: More proof that Socialism kills! Suck it, libs!

The USA is socialist?

Corporate socialism is a sort of socialism?


It's more national in nature. Hey, someone should think up a name for that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Mobile - Starship girl on bike & cat advert. We built this city. #SingItKitty
Youtube faSHV6bBZWI
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat_free: Unavailable for comment.

[Fark user image 480x360]


d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size


I demand a remake of this movie, but with a Real Dolltm.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: HighOnCraic: France surrenders!

[ThatsGoldJerry.jpg]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: I demand a remake of this movie, but with a Real Dolltm.



Rule 34 of the internet would say that's already out there, at least in script of fanfic form.
 
brizbon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He said to wear a mask, but he got it anyway!  Therefore, masks are stupid.

Who dares to prove me wrong in a good faith debate?


Holy cow, you are dumb if you think masks arent important
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scans better as Macron's got the COVID.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
🎵🎵 we milked this titty
🎵🎵 we milked this titty
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are worse things you can get playing with mamba. He should consider himself lucky.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Did Sara test negative?


Unfortunately she tested positive. Storms are brewing in her thighs.

Shot should clear it right up though.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like they finished casting their spell

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brizbon: Rapmaster2000: He said to wear a mask, but he got it anyway!  Therefore, masks are stupid.

Who dares to prove me wrong in a good faith debate?

Holy cow, you are dumb if you think masks arent important


I think he might be a tad sarcastic there.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now what are they going to eat?

images.food52.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

noazark: MagicBoris: HighOnCraic: France surrenders!

[ThatsGoldJerry.jpg]


[Fark user image image 640x480]


Right language, wrong Jerry

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.