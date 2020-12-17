 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Two weeks from deadline, Texas is still sitting on $2 billion of CARES Act funds. Obvious tag is in a field hospital, so Asinine tag masks up and steps in   (kxan.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help _people_? Are you nuts? Someone brown might benefit!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some republican has already offloaded that cash into their own offshore account, and is quietly converting it into bitcoin to make it easier to hide.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sell Texas to Mexico.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Sell Texas to Mexico.


Sell Texas to texans.  Let them set up their wonderful libertarian paradise and convince all their friends to move there for the upcoming regulation free economic boom.  Then build the wall. It'll be way cheaper because it only has to be waist tall to keep those fatasses from crawling back into America.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas Republicans hate helping people. There's a reason we have the most uninsured people in the country.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas could use another Buc-ees on I-30.  The parking lot could double as a Covid Field hospital and the bathrooms are clean enough for an ICU.  Can you say ICU in a bathroom and not get beaten up?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess that means they won't need federal hurricane relief funds ever again.
 
