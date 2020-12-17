 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   An interview with the King of Sweden rebuked his government on how it's proceedin'. Hi-de-hi-de-hi-de-hi   (theguardian.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Picture of subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of Sweden...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna get me a piece of the sky-hi

Blood Sweat & Tears - Hi De Ho
Youtube _QKIdIpKeDI
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange whip?

Orange whip?

Three orange whips.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tegnell insisted in a television interview that it was too soon to say whether Sweden's strategy had failed. "Pretty much every country is struggling with this,"

No, your Nordic neighbors are in a lot better shape economically as well as COVID-wise.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cab Calloway - The Hi De Ho Man
Youtube jDK7sRLn-3E

We all know who the real king was.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you and the penguin are the only family we got. you were the only one who was ever good to us, blowin the harp and singing elmore james tunes
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, so he's back from touring the subcontinent, then.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: you and the penguin are the only family we got. you were the only one who was ever good to us, blowin the harp and singing elmore james tunes


User name...... ahhhh, you know the rest
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline to the tune of "King of Spain"
/Once I was the King of Sweden..
//Now it's an IKEA that I be leadin'
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the stupid trash that was calling for the US to follow the Sweden approach because freedumbs will look at this development are realize the error of their ways. Or they'll come up with a theory about a deep state conspiracy involving the Swedish royal family.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I reckon he's just upset because he had to close down the cookie factory in the magical tree when half of the other elves called in sick with COVID.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BraFish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just came in there to express my appreciation for the Blues Brothers/Cab Calloway reference.  You made my day subby.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks here's a story 'bout Minnie the Herder;
she was a red hot pandemic denier.
COVID hit her rough, ventilator made her frail;
fluid buildup swelled her heart as big as a whale.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't he just have the current government executed and install a new court?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I'm sure the stupid trash that was calling for the US to follow the Sweden approach because freedumbs will look at this development are realize the error of their ways. Or they'll come up with a theory about a deep state conspiracy involving the Swedish royal family.


If it's like the Brownback experiment that was also an epic fail, the argument from the paste eating brigade is "we haven't given herd immunity enough time for it to work!"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like we should trust a guy who'd by someone a diamond car with platinum wheels.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just in time for headline of the year
 
nartreb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With timestamp, if anyone's wondering about the headline reference:
Cab Calloway Singing Minnie The Moocher (Live 1988)
Youtube EqxzT4vXc1k
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Poor men, poor men, poor men!
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I often forget how many royal families there are in Europe.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ifky: I often forget how many royal families there are in Europe.


And thanks to Victoria's machinations, how related to each other they are.
 
algman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does the king of Sweden actually have anything to do with the government?
 
