(Siberian Times)   Stop whining about walking up hills both ways going to school you young whippersnappers, these kids from the pole of cold in Siberia only get sent home when temperatures drop under -56° Celsius   (siberiantimes.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the temperature at which vodak freezes, isn't it?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in my Wisconsin district we cancel school at -40C wind-chill. It's hard to wait on a bus with that temp. I'm assuming the kids in Siberia get to school in other ways, because waiting outside is deadly at that temp.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's Celsius.  That's like 67 degrees in American, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I double dog dare you to lick the pole. Hey. It's too cold for kid protocol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TSA agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's hard to wait on a bus with that temp.


With proper clothing it's not a problem.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Move to where the warm is!
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Move to where the warm is!


or wait a few decades. warm will come to you!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Speed pooping between zoom meetings
 
TSA agent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I assume anyone with a motor vehicle leaves the engine running 24/7 for the duration of winter. That's got to be the only way, because I would have serious concerns that my car wouldn't start in those temperatures.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ssaoi: That's Celsius.  That's like 67 degrees in American, right?


On the off chance that you're not joking, you're pretty close as long as you meant "minus 67." (Actual temperature F would be -68.8°)
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
North Asia, where they redirect all the heater vents to the windshield to keep it from freezing up... from the inside.

Fark user imageView Full Size



And where icicles hang not only from roofs, but also from walls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Private_Citizen: It's hard to wait on a bus with that temp.

With proper clothing it's not a problem.


The problem is not every public school kid waiting at a bus stop has parents able to buy them the "proper clothing", so the district errs on side of caution.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Im live in Southern Arizona and there are some mornings I have to scrape frost off my windshield before I can drive to work, so I can relate.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I talked with someone who went to school in Siberia years ago.

It's not the cold.  It's the wolves.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No joke. My trash can lid was very slightly stuck this morning--I think we hit -1 Celsius. I think? (9/5-32...er, idk)
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can only imagine trying to live in such conditions. Probably the only thing more dear than fresh vegetables is Preparation H.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
subby: the pole of cold


Y'mean coldcock?
 
JeffMD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=RDCM​UCijcd0GR0fkxCAZwkiuWqtQ
 
advex101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: That's the temperature at which vodak freezes, isn't it?


Freezing point for 80 proof Vodka:  -26.95C.  So, the vodka has been frozen for a while before they send the students home.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

starsrift: I can only imagine trying to live in such conditions. Probably the only thing more dear than fresh vegetables is Preparation H.


You can get them in the cities. On my first trip to Ulaanbataar, I was surprised to get a salad at the hotel restaurant in February. They're also starting to do more hothouse agriculture in places where water and power are available.

Out in the sums/bags, however, it's the same old thing; mutton, aaruul, horse milk tea... and, of course, airag and vodka.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's not the cold. It's the wolves.



Inbred dinner wolves? Worst kind...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

advex101: dionysusaur: That's the temperature at which vodak freezes, isn't it?

Freezing point for 80 proof Vodka:  -26.95C.  So, the vodka has been frozen for a while before they send the students home.


I love cold vodka. It's a different experience. But I don't necessarily want to turn my tongue into a ski run.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the part of Canada I grew up in there was no such thing as a snow day.
I never had one and I didn't even know what they were. I'd heard about them on American TV and movies but I didn't know exactly what they were.
When I was about 10 I finally asked my mom what they were and when she told me I was pissed. You guys got to stay home from school just because it's snowing and I've got to go everyday no matter what!

My very first snow day was in 1997 and I was in my 30's. We got 8' of snow in 2 days and the city shut down for a day.
Mind we never had it as cold as -56. We had -40's with the wind chill but -56 is just ridiculous cold.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: That's the temperature at which vodak freezes, isn't it?


Way sooner than that. I've seen it freeze outside at around -35 C. It starts to separate into water and alcohol and then the water will freeze. I've seen bottles break.
 
