(News.com.au)   'Jurassic Park' resort on remote island in Indonesia has dragon incident after worker gets torned to shreds. Sadly this has all the makings for a revitalization of the franchise   (news.com.au) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'torned'?
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark headlines seem to be less coherent and have more spelling and grammar mistakes than I remember.  Seriously, I get more coherent spam email.

There are at feast three or four in the queue right now that are all f**ked up.

/check your work, people
//or stop being stupid
///at least this one doesn't have "doggo" in it
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: 'torned'?


When the dragon's tearing turns someone to shreds.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: dionysusaur: 'torned'?

When the dragon's tearing turns someone to shreds.


To shreds, you say?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
balko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"To shreds, you say. How's his wife holding up? (Beat) To shreds, you say."
 
Fox10456
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Fark headlines seem to be less coherent and have more spelling and grammar mistakes than I remember.  Seriously, I get more coherent spam email.

There are at feast three or four in the queue right now that are all f**ked up.

/check your work, people
//or stop being stupid
///at least this one doesn't have "doggo" in it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Spartapuss: dionysusaur: 'torned'?

When the dragon's tearing turns someone to shreds.

To shreds, you say?


Next time, show your work, grinding_journalist
Tiny fist o' rage.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: 'torned'?


Yes. It's an adjecverb. Past tents.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Fark headlines seem to be less coherent and have more spelling and grammar mistakes than I remember.  Seriously, I get more coherent spam email.

There are at feast three or four in the queue right now that are all f**ked up.

/check your work, people
//or stop being stupid
///at least this one doesn't have "doggo" in it


It should also be "has all the makings of", not "has all the makings for"

/Just sayin'
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: dionysusaur: 'torned'?

Yes. It's an adjecverb. Past tents.


The tents were also torned.


/Was his remote island rent controlled?
 
balko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: grinding_journalist: Spartapuss: dionysusaur: 'torned'?

When the dragon's tearing turns someone to shreds.

To shreds, you say?

Next time, show your work, grinding_journalist
Tiny fist o' rage.


Damn the lot of you!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm trying to think how desperate I'll have to be before deciding this is a job I would do.
:|
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is all happening as the prophecy says....

Dragon Attack (Remastered 2011)
Youtube SbvY-zV6_IU
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: grinding_journalist: Spartapuss: dionysusaur: 'torned'?

When the dragon's tearing turns someone to shreds.

To shreds, you say?

Next time, show your work, grinding_journalist
Tiny fist o' rage.


When I saw "Spartapuss (1 min ago)" I thought "If I search for a screen cap or a gif, I won't get this in right after his post, and timing is critical here."
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The beasts, the largest reptiles in the world, can grow to 3 metres in length and weigh up to 90kg. "

What, TFA's author doesn't know about crocs, gators, caimans, gharials, etc?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The beasts, the largest reptiles in the world, can grow to 3 metres in length and weigh up to 90kg.

Aren't gators and crocs members of the class Reptilia?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't look at me.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Michael J Faux: dionysusaur: 'torned'?

Yes. It's an adjecverb. Past tents.

The tents were also torned.


/Was his remote island rent controlled?


Well, if they were torned, because the dragon ripped them, Maybe they could be retailored.
 
