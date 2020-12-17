 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If you had Aretha Franklin dying on your 2020 bingo card, you probably work for Yahoo   (yahoo.com) divider line
63
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
2020 never stops. RIP to a freaking legend.

Aretha Franklin - Respect [1967] (Aretha's Original Version)
Youtube 6FOUqQt3Kg0
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wha???  She died in 2018.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't you blaspheme in here!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a Yahoo. (News)
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Its 2018. 2020 is so bad, we're going back in time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I feel like I drank furniture polish.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Obits usually get mistakenly published before the subject dies. Leave it to 2020 to screw that up as well.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Obits usually get mistakenly published before the subject dies. Leave it to 2020 to screw that up as well.


Well, at least we still have Abe Vigoda.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Next thing you know Ray Charles will be dead.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't know if you this but today is the day the music died.
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PaulRB: I don't know if you this but today is the day the music died.


Is it February 3, 1959 already?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, the election is less than two years away. My guess is, Bernie's got it in the bag, fellas!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
D - A - F - U - Q, tell me what it means to you.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This needs to be upvoted so much that the admins can't ignore it, it goes green, & subby gets the full blast of Fark snark...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: [i.gifer.com image 450x223] [View Full Size image _x_]



I feel like I need to make clear that my gif was directed at Subby.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Next thing you know Ray Charles will be dead.


At least we still got Bowie.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tired of having to cut your bread into slices? Wait until you hear the news...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rare Mandela Effect reversal. We are told she died, we all say "What? I thought she died years ago?" and others are like "Nah Bruh, Mandela Effect. You are just remembering wrong you dumbass" but it turns out this time we are remembering right. She DID die years ago. In 2018. It may reverse again and we are all wrong and she just died today. 2020 is so f*cked up, the simulation can't even keep up with things.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That helps explain why she voted back in November.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just saying that she's still dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember how many tent's popped up selling commemorative T-shirts of her around Detroit the first time she died.  I didn't get one then, but I'd definitely buy one if I had a chance now.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder they turned off their comment section awhile back.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WARNING: Do not enter this thread if you are high.

Good luck.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A rare Mandela Effect reversal. We are told she died, we all say "What? I thought she died years ago?" and others are like "Nah Bruh, Mandela Effect. You are just remembering wrong you dumbass" but it turns out this time we are remembering right. She DID die years ago. In 2018. It may reverse again and we are all wrong and she just died today. 2020 is so f*cked up, the simulation can't even keep up with things.


You mean the Mengele effect. A lot of people wrongly think it is called the Mandela effect but that's just the Mengele effect making them think that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: WARNING: Do not enter this thread if you are high.

Good luck.


shiat...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the Queen of Soul to I'LL SWALLOW YOUR SOUL!!!

\you've been a tricky little one, 2020.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat. Now I'll never get my four whole fried chickens.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since she has now died twice, she will be named The Queen of Souls.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She died in 2018 at 76,

Fark user imageView Full Size



and died in 2020 at 76.


Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

There's only one possible explanation for this.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, 2020 has been the longest decade of our lives.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: common sense is an oxymoron: Obits usually get mistakenly published before the subject dies. Leave it to 2020 to screw that up as well.

Well, at least we still have Abe Vigoda.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the article isn't wrong.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She left in 2018

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


died on the way home in 2019
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Wha???  She died in 2018.


THIS times a googleplex!

In fact there's been a couple of Fark articles about how Aretha Franklin's estate is in shambles because she never made one official complete Will; just incomplete, half-ass Wills scattered amongst her kids and lawyers (Which is sooooo typical of her. Aretha Franklin was always crap when it came to money).

As far as I know her kids, lawyers, and debt collectors are all still fighting over her estate.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Since she has now died twice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
RIP, Zombie Aretha.

See ya' again in 2022.
 
chewd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She still owes me money!!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Screen cap before they figure it out.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Either 2020 or Patti LaBelle (longtime rival of Franklin) has a time machine and went back to kill Aretha.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: Either 2020 or Patti LaBelle (longtime rival of Franklin) has a time machine and went back to kill Aretha.


She sent her backup singers, that why they were late
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yahoo is the Internet Explorer of news sites.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LewDux: She left in 2018

[media1.tenor.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

died on the way home in 2019


Aretha Franklin... was shot down... over the Sea of Japan. She spun in ...there were no survivors.
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somebody will be sending dead flowers by the US Mail....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/pouring another one out for ya, Queenie!!
//burp
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I feel like I drank furniture polish.


Hey, it worked out well for Billy Joel...
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This year is so farked up it's killing people who were already dead!

Will it never end?!
 
