(Centers for Disease Control)   CDC says you shouldnt touch the corpses of people that died from COVID because they are highly infectious. There goes my weekend plans   (wwwnc.cdc.gov) divider line
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So much for pretending they're cord wood.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You ain't the boss of me...

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube aowSGxim_O8
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if I use a condom?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh now they tell us.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
35 hours postmortem. I can work with that.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if they're wearing a mask?
 
Flurching
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image image 333x338]


Yoink!
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least you can rub all the important parts. DOWN WITH BLEACH. You can rub them down with bleach!!!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why you poke 'em with a stick.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: What if I use a condom?


288.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Ha! Quicker to the low-hanging fruit? I yield this one.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Ha! Quicker to the low-hanging fruit? I yield this one.


Just the tip
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always wait till they're embalmed, then put them in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's actually a bit disturbing...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Ha! Quicker to the low-hanging fruit? I yield this one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can I touch myself if I'm a safe distance away? With a mask of course. I'm not a monster.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I'm reading this correctly, viral RNA continues to transcribe proteins and replicate itself in cells after the infected host dies. From there it gets a bit vague, but it seems that it activates muscle tissue, causing the corpses to shamble around despite being dead, breathing virus particles on the uninfected and also eating their brains, which the host will crave even after death.

Interesting.
 
