(13 ABC Toledo)   ಠ_ಠ   (13abc.com) divider line
66
    More: Scary  
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did she steal the oil's eyes?!?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

4seasons85!: Did she steal the oil's eyes?!?


Damn autocorrect! I meant owl's  NOT oils!!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
THE EYE OF RA GAZES UPON YOU
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There were two rats, too.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ivanka hasn't aged well at all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Blind Owl is the name of my dead grunge artists tribute band.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Too late for HOTY, but nice try subby.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the owl really blind or just legally blind but was wearing thick glasses I wonder?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like she drew fake eyes on her eyelids to fool predators.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare call her crazy cat lady.  She's more diverse than that.
 
kolpanic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blind Owl? I thought he was dead.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, she looks fun for a night.

The dead cats might be a turn off, though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Turns out, the blind owl was the luckiest of critters. Who? The blind owl.

During the perp walk, does she (puts on really dark glasses so I don't have to see that face) walk like an Egyptian?

/No way I was gonna post 850 pixel width of that on the poor Farkers
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: It looks like she drew fake eyes on her eyelids to fool predators.


that was my first thought too.   but no, the truth is much worse.   it usually is.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blind owl is lucky.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy cat "ladies" do exist; they are not an urban myth.

Are there crazy cat "gentlemen" too? We never hear stories about guys like this, at least, not with cats.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the owl blind because it saw her naked once?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Road_King: The blind owl is lucky.


We don't know how the owl ended up blind.

Maybe it looked at her.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you subby, why do you put a headline up with a picture of an abused blind owl?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Is the owl blind because it saw her naked once?


*shakes tiny, blind-owl claw
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Did she steal the oil's eyes?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 212x183]
Turns out, the blind owl was the luckiest of critters. Who? The blind owl.

During the perp walk, does she (puts on really dark glasses so I don't have to see that face) walk like an Egyptian?

/No way I was gonna post 850 pixel width of that on the poor Farkers


Well, that's definitely 'a look'. Not a good look, mind you, but a look nonetheless.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connecticut, The Florida of the North.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 40 with odd eye makeup sometimes means overdue eye exam and/or poor lighting/mirror set up.

The animal hoarding is a bigger problem.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: 4seasons85!: Did she steal the oil's eyes?!?

Damn autocorrect! I meant owl's  NOT oils!!


When the owl hits the anus...
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she looks exactly like the headline would lead you to think she looks.  Talk about a type fitting stereo.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool earrings. The length and marquise (diamond cut) of her ears, were they mine, would have me playing in a mirror with eye-liner too. Which I did, when I was seventeen, and my ears are boringly normal. Younger than that, I most definitely wanted an owl, and a bat even more so. And a bonobo. A land tortoise in a box was all I was allowed to keep. I had to let the mole loose.

The world's boring. She's a short-story character at the end of a block, plus she turned herself in.

I'm not turning myself in. That's why it's wise to check the wanted ads in the post-office-- they're a warning it's time to get out of Dodge. The animals; they're on their own.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 212x183]
Turns out, the blind owl was the luckiest of critters. Who? The blind owl.

During the perp walk, does she (puts on really dark glasses so I don't have to see that face) walk like an Egyptian?

/No way I was gonna post 850 pixel width of that on the poor Farkers


Ok in all honesty, that looks like something a kid would do to their friends eyes so they could sleep in class
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Late HOTY candidate
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"if you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Is the owl blind because it saw her naked once?


Not familiar with a body part called the 'once'.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So being an animal rescuer isn't the epitome of cool anymore?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Single?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With that many animals, you can't let them see you sleeping.

That's why she has obviously painted eyes on her lids.

I mean I hope that's the logical reason and those aren't her everyday eyes.....cause how has no one called the cops on her just on suspicion of.....well, something
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
indylaw:

The older I get the more I believe that CT is full of either Wealthy people who commute into Manhattan or those locals who service them and the crazies from Manhattan who are smart enough to know they're safer in suburbia & it's more affordable for their kind of crazy
 
phenn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cool name, though.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flincher: Is the owl blind because it saw her naked once?


"Daddy Crazy lady ate my eyes."
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Immediately thought of that Grandma cat.

/ blink MF!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: "if you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you"


You do know Nietzsche considered gynecology a black art? His quote is as meaningful as Freud knowingly addressing incestuous rape by a Greek myth.Goodreads.com
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: 4seasons85!: Did she steal the oil's eyes?!?

Damn autocorrect! I meant owl's  NOT oils!!


I was going to add "With a picture of what a blind owl looks like."
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey lady, that's a SHARPIE, not an EYELINER!!

Now that there is a sharpie connection, I can't help but wonder if she's a TrumpsterDumbster.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu:

Strange but possibly true, her nipples are painted to look like her eyes
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOHOARDER
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Flincher: Is the owl blind because it saw her naked once?

"Daddy Crazy lady ate my eyes."


Smart vote is inapplicable; Funny vote is definitely inapplicable...

We need a IgotthatreferenceandreallywishIhadnt button.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Call DHS she is obviously involved with Isis.
 
