(Jerusalem Post)   Good: After normalization, Israelis flocking to Dubai for vacation. Not so good: Dozens are immediately quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus   (jpost.com) divider line
111 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 6:30 AM (46 minutes ago)



The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Israelis are the Americans of the Middle East.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Israelis are the Americans of the Middle East.


American apartheid-enthusiasts at least pretend they're not doing apartheid.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why anyone would want to go to Dubai is beyond me. It's like Vegas but without the sleaze. Tons of rich, sober people going shopping and having their servants carry their bags of Chinese-made luxury goods around, how exciting!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't win for trying
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The appeal of Dubai is a vacation where you pretend that you're wealthy and successful.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Israelis are the Americans of the Middle East.


Alot of Israelis are dual citizenship Americans.
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know who else liked to transport Jews to other countries and then keep them locked up in camps?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
