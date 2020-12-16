 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Grand Rapids)   "It was a freak accident. It was supposed to be an unloaded gun and my husband was just doing maintenance cleaning on it like he normally does. There wasn't supposed to be any rounds in it or anything like that"   (fox17online.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Okay, I'll start. "another responsible gun owner"
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Okay, I'll start. "another responsible gun owner"


farking fark piece of shiat gun owners. I farking hate irresponsible gun owners so farking much. Sent that piece of shiat to prison.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When I clean a gun, one of the first steps is disassembling it.

I'm unclear at what point in the process any discharge is even possible, and even if it somehow were, I wouldn't be farking pointing it at someone.

And yet the authorities are just going to laugh it off and say "he's suffered enough" instead of even considering that maybe he actually intended to kill his kid.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Rule 1: Every gun is always loaded.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Another kid catching Covid 19.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was no accident, at 'best' it was absolute negligence
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gonna say a good ME will find evidence of a terminal illness.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Another kid catching Covid .38.


FTFY.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Rule 1: Every gun is always loaded.


I dunno, I'm willing to allow "Yeah ok it's not loaded" at certain points.

Points like these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dj_bigbird: Rule 1: Every gun is always loaded.

I dunno, I'm willing to allow "Yeah ok it's not loaded" at certain points.

Points like these:

[Fark user image 850x603]


There is that. I (and a bunch of other people) prefer this stronger wording of rule 1 ("treat every gun as if it's loaded")
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What in the actual fark.  NO GUN SHOULD BE LOADED YOU DUMBshiatS unless you are planning to shoot it.

Treat every gun as if it's loaded
Don't point your gun at anything you don't intend to shoot
Don't put your finger on the trigger until you've chosen your target and made the decision to fire
*Drink after shooting, never before
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dj_bigbird: Rule 1: Every gun is always loaded.

I dunno, I'm willing to allow "Yeah ok it's not loaded" at certain points.

Points like these:

[Fark user image 850x603]

There is that. I (and a bunch of other people) prefer this stronger wording of rule 1 ("treat every gun as if it's loaded")


I have to admit that even if someone picked that up and pointed at me, I'd still be moving.  Even though I know better.  It's an ingrained reaction - and a damned good one to have.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: That was no accident, at 'best' it was absolute negligence


This.  Came to invoke the "N"-word myself.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's almost as if you can check to see if there's a round in the chamber or in the magazine. Crazy, but true.

Your husband killed your boy through negligence. It wasn't an accident. It was a clear chain of events that his carelessness led to. Inevitable, when he made the decision to NOT check.

Good luck with this knowledge.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How do you even clean a gun properly if you dont take it completely apart?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet she also makes U-turns inspite of signs saying no U-turn.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, is she saying that Dad was cleaning the weapon while watching a movie with his kid?  Or the movie was on and Dad was somewhere else cleaning?  I want to see a recreation of the trajectory.  He may have hated the movie and have really bad aim.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This wasn't a "tragic accident." it was negligent homicide or murder.
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bob Falfa: toddalmighty: Okay, I'll start. "another responsible gun owner"

farking fark piece of shiat gun owners. I farking hate irresponsible gun owners so farking much. Sent that piece of shiat to prison.


Here, I'll contribute the next trope:

"She's already suffered enough. She should not be punished further."
 
