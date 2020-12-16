 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   In 2020 hindsight, how COVID-19 became the United States' epidemic
posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 4:31 AM



You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 hours ago  
We needed an ego check. Not that it actually worked...
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
Trump.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
I never in my life thought I would see the United States turn away from science.

In the 1960's kids build Moon rockets in their back yards out of anything that wasn't nailed down.

What the hell has happened to us?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Trump
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

I was going to say "A complete lack of leadership and competence at the federal level" but that's synonymous with "Trump".
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
lol and there are still people all like "hUrR, ThIs ChInA's FaUlt," as if Americans didn't collectively go around licking each other's keyboards out of spite at the president's behest.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
1 hour ago  
Pfizer presents:

Donald J Trump Administration's

Russian puppet

Intentionally Mismanaged

Planned Pandemic

Rushed Scientific

"Miracle"

(his words, not mine)

Big Pharma give-away

Economy Crashing

Elixir of "life"

(But her email)
 
Unrepentant Fool
1 hour ago  
Yup. One part Trump, one part malicious indifference on behalf of untold millions of "real 'muricans."

It bears farking repeating.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Same kids also ate lead paint chips.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

A really big part of it was Right-Wing media.
 
Archie Goodwin
52 minutes ago  

60 years of the Republican idea of education.
 
mmojo
52 minutes ago  
And the Band Played On
 
aagrajag
51 minutes ago  

The period of time from the 50s to the late 80s was one during which the US was temporarily frightened enough by the achievements and advancements of the Soviet Union, to pull its collective head from Jesus' asshole just long enough to accomplish - with a great deal of expertise from expat scientists from Italy and Germany, as well as immense natural resources - some pretty cool things.

The American Muse is gone. This is what remains without her.
 
Snapper Carr
49 minutes ago  
foreignpolicy.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
36 minutes ago  

Italy didn't have Trump, nor did France, UK, Belgium, Spain, etc.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
34 minutes ago  
Well, our media made it about us, but that's what I expect from our media. How has it gone in brown skin places? We don't know because we don't care.
 
WalkingSedgwick
33 minutes ago  

Reagan. Roger Ailes. Rupert Murdoch. Charles and David Koch. Richard Mellon Scaife. Rush Limbaugh. And others.

American exceptionalism as a positive characteristic didn't die of natural causes. It was murdered.
 
buravirgil
31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
March 19th or 20th from China.

Mostly in response to Farkers dismissing descriptions of China's advisory quarantine I was observing.
I was under a lot of stress and felt pressed for time because threads can go dead pretty fast around here.

Many comments were dismissed as too difficult to read-- they were extemporaneous drafts and I was overwhelmed to describe so much information. But I felt, and feel, many Farkers dismissed their content for specious and convenient reasons. The comments weren't jokes or wry humor passed off as improvised the way many Farkers "work".

I enjoyed Fark far before my member-join date, Slashdot too. Neither site censors as too many did that are gone now. I hope the subscription model to establish a valuation puts Fark, someday, in a position to advertise during the frickin' Superbowl.

America's not had to "survive" before. Remember that show? Remember the death of situation-comedies?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
Don't forget Jared Kushner. It was his idea to do nothing while the plague spread because it was infecting people in blue states.
 
WalkingSedgwick
22 minutes ago  

State capacity in the global south is so poor that no one knows how things are going.

I severely doubt that the numbers out of India (and many other places) are in any way reflective of the reality on the ground. Unless some kind of a miracle happens (such as large scale cross-reactive immunity stemming from exposure to local viruses), India will surpass the US in actual total deaths.

We'll never know the true extent of the pandemic in parts of the world that lack the capacity for record keeping.
 
anuran
17 minutes ago  

I did. The US has always had a strong anti-intellectual, anti-science, religious fanatic streak. We only get behind science when there's a lot of money (the at schools) or an enemy (the USSR) at stake.
 
buravirgil
13 minutes ago  
WalkingSedgwick:


On March 15, WalkingSedgwick wrote:

WalkingSedgwick: Even with the best countermeasures, everyone is going to contract covid-19 sooner or later. Quarantines and social distancing only delay the spread; they cannot stop it.

Unless treatments radically improve, universal infection will mean a few percent of the global population will die. Quarantines and social distancing will only reduce the rate of deaths, not their overall number over the long term.

At that time, interpreting these words as anything other than an advocacy of herd immunity is difficult.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
Sadly, it became the tragedy of the whole "free" and "civilized" world (and part of its less free and developed periphery), because freedom and civilization don't mean what they used to anymore.
 
ghambone
8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
2 minutes ago  
Normally, I would say that USA Today sucks. But that was a seriously good review of the events that lead to and caused the tragedy that is COVID in the USA.

I'm genuinely impressed.

(Had to switch to Firefox because their animations don't work on Safari, so we can still say that USA Today's websites suck.)
 
buravirgil
2 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sadly, it became the tragedy of the whole "free" and "civilized" world (and part of its less free and developed periphery), because freedom and civilization don't mean what they used to anymore.



My opinion is your comment is defeatist and selective. Minority experiences are not periphery. I am unsure free can be qualified as less or more by any meaningful measure. I'm suspicious of any expression presenting the past as superior to a present.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  
Trump manipulated American stupidity

Russians amplified it
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/anti-vax​-​movement-russian-trolls-fueled-anti-va​ccination-debate-in-us-by-spreading-mi​sinformation-twitter-study/

Republicans sold it
 
