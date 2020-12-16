 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Research now shows that COVID-19 is a lot deadlier for younger people than was previously thought. Take that to your next illegal rave party to spread around you young whippersnappers   (nytimes.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Seems the constant need to party exceeds their self preservation instincts I say we let them remove themselves from.the gene pool.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bslim: Seems the constant need to party exceeds their self preservation instincts I say we let them remove themselves from.the gene pool.


They'll take with them, their parents who raised them to voraciously consume entertainment media.

Possibly some innocent neighbors too.

Next time you get curbside pickup, one of them might be loading your trunk.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm not surprised. The initial lockdowns kept younger people from being exposed. When they let up, as well as when schools were opened up again, it started showing how dangerous covid actually is to younger people. Basically, <25 were essentially quarantined until the fall started.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They've also got a lot longer to live with the life long consequences of this wretched virus
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bslim: Seems the constant need to party exceeds their self preservation instincts I say we let them remove themselves from.the gene pool.


Sure for some. I have a lot of friends in this age group who have done the right things. Unfortunately we work in jobs that can't be done from home.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

not enough beer: Bslim: Seems the constant need to party exceeds their self preservation instincts I say we let them remove themselves from.the gene pool.

Sure for some. I have a lot of friends in this age group who have done the right things. Unfortunately we work in jobs that can't be done from home.


They I should say I ain't that young anymore but still.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yes its' definitely all the partying that's getting them sick and not having to work in dangerous conditions in various sectors of retail all just to survive while people like you can biatch at them about customer service, subby
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The 90s want their term for drug-fueled dance parties back, subby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: The 90s want their term for drug-fueled dance parties back, subby.


And how redundant is "illegal rave party"? Sheesh.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Codenamechaz: Yes its' definitely all the partying that's getting them sick and not having to work in dangerous conditions in various sectors of retail all just to survive while people like you can biatch at them about customer service, subby


But it's sooo much more comfortable to blame the victim for some choice we imagine they might have made
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So my kid has been virtual learning since September.  The county had stated that once the two week average of daily infections went below 100 per 100K, they would go to a hybrid learning environment (two rotating pods of kids).  It got down to 122 in early October, so they were gearing up for when it went even lower.

Well, it's currently 373 per 100K.  So the county has informed us that they're planning to go to hybrid anyway in January because they're using a new metric, but they haven't told us what that metric is.  At this point, I'm more interested in knowing how they settled on the first metric.   I suspect it's the way they found the second metric - they went looking for a number that justified what they wanted to do.  Science!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But YOLO!!!
 
Thenixon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

incendi: Codenamechaz: Yes its' definitely all the partying that's getting them sick and not having to work in dangerous conditions in various sectors of retail all just to survive while people like you can biatch at them about customer service, subby

But it's sooo much more comfortable to blame the victim for some choice we imagine they might have made


I'm going to go buy a $6 latte that some youngster makes for minimum wage *because they have to survive* and then while I drink it, I will pontificate that said youngster probably wouldn't have gotten the 'rona if it weren't for all the $6 lattes they waste their fictional money on.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: fusillade762: The 90s want their term for drug-fueled dance parties back, subby.

And how redundant is "illegal rave party"? Sheesh.


I bet subby also says ATM machine.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In Metro Detroit, two friends of friends went from being marathon runners to being unable to walk around the block without passing out, our neighbor's nanny developed brain damage, and one nurse friend's coworker straight-up died in her apartment after her shift and was found four days later.  All of them were under 40.

Meanwhile, the Michigan GOP does nothing except fight against indoor gathering restrictions.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: In Metro Detroit, two friends of friends went from being marathon runners to being unable to walk around the block without passing out, our neighbor's nanny developed brain damage, and one nurse friend's coworker straight-up died in her apartment after her shift and was found four days later.  All of them were under 40.

Meanwhile, the Michigan GOP does nothing except fight against indoor gathering restrictions.


My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But YOLO!!!


You Only Live Once, But If You Aren't Lucky You'll Die Early Or Develop A Lifelong Chronic Illness (YOLOBIYALYDEODALCI)

/surprisingly pronounceable
 
GreenSun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't they make up their mind about the virus? Which is it really?
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had a customer, who had his mask around his neck and off his face, tell me that he doesn't believe in Covid even though people are dying from it after I had remarked that his mask wasn't being worn properly. I explained that the company's mask policy is in place to keep everyone safe regardless, and I personally wear one to keep my family safe, especially my 3 month old. He responded that he's invincible and never gets sick, doesn't catch viruses, etc. I said that if he wanted to do business next time with us but not have to wear a mask we had delivery and curbside pickup options available. His response was to call me passive aggressive, but that's okay because Jesus still loves me.

He was a younger customer.

If you're shopping, don't make things more difficult for retail workers. omg you have to wear a mask for 30 minutes. Shut up about how it inconveniences you when you don't have to wear it for 10+ hours a day.
 
