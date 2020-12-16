 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   "I was shocked, to be honest with you. There were 50 police down here. My staff was frightened. I was, like, 'Where's due process?' "... Said the guy with no liquor license   (triblive.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Due process"?
There was a process. You didn't comply or successfully contest it. Now you're paying your dues.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My new hobby is reading direct quotes from business owners busted for breaking the law. Always a quality word salad.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I was shocked, to be honest with you. There were 50 police down here. My staff was frightened. I was, like, 'Where's due process?' " Savoy owner Charles Sanders told Tribune-Review partner WPXI-TV. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of what the infraction was. I don't know. That's what I'm saying. What's the process? Where's the judge? It definitely seems they made me guilty before innocent."

How did this captain of commerce manage to  open and run a business?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Where is due process?" said the man who doesn't understand what due process is.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: "Where is due process?" said the man who doesn't understand what due process is.


I think I know what his fark handle is.  Look at the threads about that bar in New York City that illegally remained open.  There were a few chucklefarks who claimed that cops can't just arrest criminals without a warrant, even as the cops watch the criminals actively break the law.  "Oh no, active shooter, I hope there is a judge available to fax over a warrant!" level of idiocy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty sure if your liquor license is not valid and there are lights on during a pandemic, and people clinking glassware, that would be probable cause to walk right in, sit right down,
Paddy, let your mind roll on
Everybody's talkin' 'bout a new way of coppin'
Do you want to lose your bar?
Etc.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: "Oh no, active shooter, I hope there is a judge available to fax over a warrant!" level of idiocy.


Are you sure they were serious, or not just some idiots?  Nobody with a right mind thinks like that, that's unusual for Fark.  At least it used to be.
 
Greil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

433: NM Volunteer: "Oh no, active shooter, I hope there is a judge available to fax over a warrant!" level of idiocy.

Are you sure they were serious, or not just some idiots?  Nobody with a right mind thinks like that, that's unusual for Fark.  At least it used to be.


We have a Florida tag.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He shoulda stuck to selling cigarettes on street corners.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: "I was shocked, to be honest with you. There were 50 police down here. My staff was frightened. I was, like, 'Where's due process?' " Savoy owner Charles Sanders told Tribune-Review partner WPXI-TV. "I'm not saying I'm not guilty of what the infraction was. I don't know. That's what I'm saying. What's the process? Where's the judge? It definitely seems they made me guilty before innocent."

How did this captain of commerce manage to  open and run a business?


How does he manage to walk and chew gum at the same time?
 
