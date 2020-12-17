 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   🎶 Evenfloooooo / In a crash your baby's gonna die / You don't knowwww / You'll buy one anyways / Oh someday yet / they'll make a safer seat / Higher price you're gonna pay / Gonna pay / Gonna pay 🎶   (jalopnik.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 12:41 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
jesus christ you're evil, subs

+1
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gratuitous violence isn't funny, subby.


Hobo With a Shotgun (Fake Trailer)
Youtube 1LlazPgxKrA


NSFW
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Booster seat isn't much better than a child sitting on the seat, but it does raise them up so a shoulder belt doesn't break their neck during a head-on collision.

The story here isn't that booster seats aren't as safe as regular car seats with the race car type harnesses...it's that people BELIEVE they're infallibly safe because of how the manufacturers do their safety tests..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dammit. Now I want to listen to Pearl Jam - Ten, which will lead me to Alice In Chains - Dirt, which will remind me I'm old.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: The story here isn't that booster seats aren't as safe as regular car seats with the race car type harnesses...it's that people BELIEVE they're infallibly safe because of how the manufacturers do their safety tests..


Completely agree. But we also see where this is going: we're going to be four-point or five-point strapping kids down in the car next until they're 16. Will it prevent injuries? Yes. Will it be worth it for how unhappy the kids will be and the unwillingness of parents to strap their kids down long enough to get to an educational National Park? We'll never even study the issue.

// Gleaming alloy air car
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the chirruns.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They do keep the shoulder strap from garrotting your kid and the belly strap from destroying all his internals. So there's that. Plus there's all the extra snacks when you take it out to vacuum the car.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Side impact tested. Failed the test, but tested.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jvl: jaylectricity: The story here isn't that booster seats aren't as safe as regular car seats with the race car type harnesses...it's that people BELIEVE they're infallibly safe because of how the manufacturers do their safety tests..

Completely agree. But we also see where this is going: we're going to be four-point or five-point strapping kids down in the car next until they're 16. Will it prevent injuries? Yes. Will it be worth it for how unhappy the kids will be and the unwillingness of parents to strap their kids down long enough to get to an educational National Park? We'll never even study the issue.

// Gleaming alloy air car


Nahh,...we'll just freeze the kids in carbonite for their trip to Pizza the Hutt.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dammit. Now I want to listen to Pearl Jam - Ten, which will lead me to Alice In Chains - Dirt, which will remind me I'm old.


Or, listen to some Mad Season for the best of both worlds, and still be old.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any business dealing in things which can save human lives has a tendency to focus on money alone and hope no one sues or manages to get their flawed product on the news. Remember, it costs money to do adequate testing and that comes out of the stockholders pockets. Remember that SUV some years back that had a tendency to fall over while cornering, then the one which had tires that blew out and the Isuzu P'up where the clutch cable pulled through the fire wall, not to mention the Madza which had serious hopping problems if the brakes were applied too fast.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
9 times out of 10 I have no idea what these "musical" headlines reference, but this? Subby I heard it immediately, well played
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also I'm old
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.