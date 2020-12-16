 Skip to content
(AP News)   These python-sniffing dogs are dedicated to their jobs, don't care about either badgers or mushrooms   (apnews.com)
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Python sniffing dogs want sausage.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nope, no python here...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or here...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or here...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh wait, think there might be one nearby!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a C++ sniffing cat.  She can tell any time I'm trying to get work done.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd sniff it. The dog, of course, not the python.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only 299,999 to go.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nuuu: I have a C++ sniffing cat.  She can tell any time I'm trying to get work done.


One of my cats has recently decided to become a lap cat.  He realized that when I am sitting at my desk, I am not very likely to ignore his demands for scritches.

In the alternative, he sleeps on my feet.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Nuuu: I have a C++ sniffing cat.  She can tell any time I'm trying to get work done.

One of my cats has recently decided to become a lap cat.  He realized that when I am sitting at my desk, I am not very likely to ignore his demands for scritches.

In the alternative, he sleeps on my feet.


I thought one of my cats wasn't a cuddler, but I just wasn't hanging out in his favorite room enough.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Nuuu: I have a C++ sniffing cat.  She can tell any time I'm trying to get work done.

One of my cats has recently decided to become a lap cat.  He realized that when I am sitting at my desk, I am not very likely to ignore his demands for scritches.

In the alternative, he sleeps on my feet.


Sounds like you have a Java sniffing cat. It treats everything like an object.
 
