(KRQE News)   When in doubt, throw the vaccine out   (krqe.com) divider line
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero.

I recall some previous discussion here about whether the temperature requirements would be problematic for distribution.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero.

I recall some previous discussion here about whether the temperature requirements would be problematic for distribution.


I also recall that the later version of the vaccine dont have this issue and thus are being reserved for countries that don't have the resources for mass refrigeration
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bound to happen in an operation this massive. Still sucks though.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero.

I recall some previous discussion here about whether the temperature requirements would be problematic for distribution.


Yeah, we knew that it was going to be an issue. When things have specific storage and transport requirements there are always going to be things that mess up, even when people are being extremely careful. Something like 15+% of cold storage produce is wasted due to storage and transport issues, much of it due to handling errors - I'd expect the numbers will be far less for this vaccine, even with the more extreme storage requirements, but it will still be significant.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero.

I recall some previous discussion here about whether the temperature requirements would be problematic for distribution.


It's not too bad really. Enough dry ice and styrofoam containers should do the job. Science suppliers use that for temp sensitive stuff. I see a bigger problem in storage than shipping. Not everybody is going to have the freezer for storing it all. Gonna needs lot of dry ice without the right freezers.
Also got word yesterday that the dry ice supplier to the university I work at warned of dry ice shortages likely coming soon. Took me right now to put together why.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to a spokesman from the Governor's Office, the "temperature excursion" was probably due to a glitch in the data-logging device, not a result of flawed packing." ~ FTA

Yeah, they're probably on the black market already.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: DoctorCal: The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero.

I recall some previous discussion here about whether the temperature requirements would be problematic for distribution.

I also recall that the later version of the vaccine dont have this issue and thus are being reserved for countries that don't have the resources for mass refrigeration


I think that was a different vaccine candidate, from AstraZenca, but that one hasn't received approval yet, and it will likely still be in trials for a while. The Moderna one, which I think is the next one in line (correct me if I'm wrong) only requires regular freezer storage, so it will be easier in general but still problematic in remote areas.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not unexpected.  It was only a relatively small number of vials.
We also make drugs that need -80C storage.  We lost a 100 dose tray when a shipping guy left it out to thaw "accidentally" on someone's desk since the DOT licensed supervisor was out to lunch, instead of leaving it in the freezer until the supervisor was back from lunch.  Another tray was lost when the shipping guy dropped it on the concrete.  In another incident a shipping guy added dry ice to the cooler from something like 4 feet above the box and destroyed everything inside due to the force of the pellets and low temperatures.
Don't be surprised if a few thousand doses are accidentally destroyed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was my understanding that the vaccine was still good for four days after thawing, provided temperatures never got above freezing, and you have to do this anyways to make it safe to inject.  Seem like you could inject 75 people in four days.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year, absolute flaming dumpster of rageful sadness that it is, has conditioned me to expect the worst of people. So I'm gonna assume that some asshole found 37 and a half rich people willing to pay big bucks to get the vaccine early and cooked up this scenario to divert the vials.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It was my understanding that the vaccine was still good for four days after thawing, provided temperatures never got above freezing, and you have to do this anyways to make it safe to inject.  Seem like you could inject 75 people in four days.


I'm not sure about the 4 days thing, but we have to reconstitute a multidose vial and once we do that, it has to be administered that day. We certainly don't have enough pharmacists to give that many shots if we accidentally warm up a bunch of vials.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And nobody is impressed by the fact that they have temperature alarms on these? Maybe something like a one shot moisture sensor on an iphone?
 
