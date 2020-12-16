 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Six-year-old in Austin saw kids without Christmas presents this year. So she's selling her first grade artwork to raise money to help buy those less fortunate. I believe the children are the future   (kxan.com) divider line
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice "white savior" narrative, subby.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is good, but that she even had to do this is sad. 

More heartwarming tales for late stage capitalism.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...she's selling her first grade artwork to raise money to help buy those less fortunate.

I'm pretty sure buying children is illegal.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Nice "white savior" narrative, subby.


Nice "woke outrage" over someone doing a good deed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Keep being awesome, kid from Austin.
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read that as "homework" at first and was picturing Dee hustling homework over the phone.
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Smearing crayons randomly over objects is not art.  Having little to no artistic talent myself, even I could do better than that.  This is about as artistic as when zoos put a paint brush in an elephant's trunk and have it smear it over paper.  What the hell is this crap?  Well, presumably it is called "modern art."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Nice "white savior" narrative, subby.


I thought it was more of a "Randy Watson" narrative myself.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The best thing is her parents "totally" didn't put her up to this.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Best Page in the Universe
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On second thought, I don't think I'll sell my kid's work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Dork Gently: Nice "white savior" narrative, subby.

Nice "woke outrage" over someone doing a good deed.


Maybe she should try being less privileged in her next reincarnation.  The Buddha nature does not arise spontaenously.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: On second thought, I don't think I'll sell my kid's work.
[Fark user image image 327x400]


Actually I would actually frame this
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: This is good, but that she even had to do this is sad.


She didn't have to do it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know . . . I'd rather this little lady didn't buy the less fortunate. It just doesn't seem right to me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The richest country and we still have children wanting for a full belly, a warm pair of socks, and a moment of joy in their lives.
These stories just depress me now.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: The best thing is her parents "totally" didn't put her up to this.


Kids at that age don't need to be manipulated into good deeds like this. Try explaining to a 4/5 year old why a guy is  sleeping outside of a store, and the response is probably "he can stay at our house if he needs to."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: WhippingBoi: The best thing is her parents "totally" didn't put her up to this.

Kids at that age don't need to be manipulated into good deeds like this. Try explaining to a 4/5 year old why a guy is  sleeping outside of a store, and the response is probably "he can stay at our house if he needs to."


This
 
