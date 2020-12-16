 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Sometimes justice takes a while   (inquirer.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2020 at 11:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This sort of thing is why we shouldn't have a death penalty.

Not that it was an option in this case, but what if we had killed the guy and then found out it wasn't him.

That has happened, don't let it happen again. Contact your elected officials and tell them we shouldn't kill people.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The fact the cops aren't in prison yet tells me Justice still hasn't happened
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah justice takes a while.

Cant wait for the day that Iran takes out Trump, it will be glorious.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

twonky: The fact the cops aren't in prison yet tells me Justice still hasn't happened


This is Philly.  Cops can't even get FIRED.  They get paid vacations instead.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

twonky: The fact the cops aren't in prison yet tells me Justice still hasn't happened


Came to state this.

Thank you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now lock the cops ups for at least that long. They know they did wrong and had no problem screwing the guy over.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me join the chorus of people saying that the law enforcement people involved - cops, DA, etc should be in jail for the same amount of time he was for the lies that were told to cover their own asses.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how when the alleged rapist is white it's all "rape victims lie all the time" but when he's not white those victims suddenly get a lot more believable.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No consequences for the dirty cops and DA? Seems like half justice.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ. give that man a million dollars for every year he was in jail, and fire those farkhead cops.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: This sort of thing is why we shouldn't have a death penalty.

Not that it was an option in this case, but what if we had killed the guy and then found out it wasn't him.

That has happened, don't let it happen again. Contact your elected officials and tell them we shouldn't kill people.


Did you log in with the wrong account today?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Jesus Christ. give that man a million dollars for every year he was in jail, and fire those farkhead cops.


Take it directly from the Pension fund.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: This sort of thing is why we shouldn't have a death penalty.

Not that it was an option in this case, but what if we had killed the guy and then found out it wasn't him.

That has happened, don't let it happen again. Contact your elected officials and tell them we shouldn't kill people.


Every once in a while you say something that isn't completely farking stupid.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police claimed that Mr. Hicks had a gun on him as part of their effort to cover up the circumstances of the shooting, but the weapon that was attributed to Mr. Hicks was registered to an active Philadelphia police officer." The officer had not reported the gun missing.

So every farking pig involved in that needs to go to prison.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1. He needs to be receiving a FARKLOAD of cash for this.
2. Every cop involved in this needs to be in prison, for a long time.
Then, and only then, has justice actually been served... and might it prevent the same thing from happening another thousand or so times per year.

"We farked up and wrongfully sentenced you to losing 25 YEARS of your life, but we finally were forced to admit it after 3 quarters of your sentence was served and you managed to get the attention of charity groups that can actually afford lawyers, so you can have 6 of them back"... is merely stopping further damage, to this one guy.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, a Black man with a cell phone in 2001 was probably guilty of **something**...

/s

Holy F*CK if I were him the desire to end up back in jail for cop murder would be unbearable...
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: feckingmorons: This sort of thing is why we shouldn't have a death penalty.

Not that it was an option in this case, but what if we had killed the guy and then found out it wasn't him.

That has happened, don't let it happen again. Contact your elected officials and tell them we shouldn't kill people.

Did you log in with the wrong account today?


Nope, I've always been vehemently opposed to killing people.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: This sort of thing is why we shouldn't have a death penalty.

Not that it was an option in this case, but what if we had killed the guy and then found out it wasn't him.

That has happened, don't let it happen again. Contact your elected officials and tell them we shouldn't kill people.


Sometimes I personally feel like someone should fry (looking at you Scott Peterson, Casey Anthony). But I agree we should abolish the death penalty. It's pretty damn expensive in court and goes on for years, it has a permanency that can't be undone, and it's uncivilized.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

valenumr: feckingmorons: This sort of thing is why we shouldn't have a death penalty.

Not that it was an option in this case, but what if we had killed the guy and then found out it wasn't him.

That has happened, don't let it happen again. Contact your elected officials and tell them we shouldn't kill people.

Sometimes I personally feel like someone should fry (looking at you Scott Peterson, Casey Anthony). But I agree we should abolish the death penalty. It's pretty damn expensive in court and goes on for years, it has a permanency that can't be undone, and it's uncivilized.


That and we just shouldn't kill people. We have prisons that work just fine, we don't need to kill people.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.