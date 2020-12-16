 Skip to content
Article concerning booby trapped trail comes complete with "Courtesy photo"
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
  I know and have been on that trail a few times. It's pretty.

What an arsehole. If a mountain biker blows a front tire the consequences could be really bad. Life altering if it all goes wrong.

There is a lot of this type of stuff going on that doesn't make the news.
It's especially bad when it is a single track mixed use trail.

In the winter it is the snowmobiles, X-country skiers and day hikers.
The rest of the year it is the hikers, equestrians and mountain bikers.

There is a lot of reasons why it happens.
The modes of transport naturally vary in speed. Locals only  or the moneyed privileged. So does the generation gap. Some of this is also cultural issues.

We use to say skateboarding isn't a crime, now it is the mountain bikers.
And god forbid you want to dirt bike* it.

* dirt bikes can easily tear up a trail and there are plenty of them/us that will happily do just that with little or no regard for mixed use. That is on us.
Snowbobles often get a "pass" because they leave no trace, but they abuse the privilege.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was he a tire sealant salesman?

NoTubes - Tire Sealant, Path of Death Puncture Demo
Youtube FTlZvOVG8zs
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:   "...While Stratton stated that his intention wasn't to hurt anyone with his trap, he did know that was a possibility...."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NIMBY who thinks nearby public land is his land

in wisconsin all water ways are public use.  Found a good fishing spot in a river that was surrounded with private land.  Hiked a mile along the river to fish.  Local owner got real mad I was fishing in the middle of his private land, even tho I was in a waterway.

threatened to shoot me for tresspassing.  So i got out my phone and told him if he threatened me again i would call the cops to end this dispute with him getting at least a fine.

so he went up river and started throwing wood into the river.. again.  against the law.

real asshole
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't his intention to hurt anybody, he just didn't give a flying fark if he did.

Oh okay. So manslaughter and reckless endangerment rather than murder in the 1st degree.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horrifying story time:

I know a guy who got caught by one of these "booby traps" on a mountain biking trail. Dude was on his own when a face level wire strung between trees got him in the mouth. He lost most of his teeth, broke his jaw, broke his arm and severely injured one leg, among other injuries, then had to walk/crawl/hobble a couple miles while in agony to a road to hail for help.

fark these people. This sort of shiat is borderline attempted murder. One year in prison is nowhere near reflective of the level of injury intended, and the premeditation required.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is going break their neck or get capitated.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitation is a payment arrangement for health care service providers
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what it might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We should be giving out rewards for this kind of thing rather than prison terms.

The only people who like cyclists are other cyclists.  No one wanted or, asked for, cyclists to damage our wilderness areas, to clog our streets, or to intimidate and assault pedestrians with impunity. The rest of us shouldn't have to put up with them.

Ban the sale of bicycles and get cyclists out of our public spaces.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the craziest booby trap story I've heard of was when this guy, mad that snowmobilers were driving through his front yard at high speed ignoring no trespassing signs, who decided to put multiple spikes of rebar into the ground, just under the snow. A snowmobile hitting that at 50 mph does a lot of damage.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What if someone booby traps the country?
 
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: We should be giving out rewards for this kind of thing rather than prison terms.

The only people who like cyclists are other cyclists.  No one wanted or, asked for, cyclists to damage our wilderness areas, to clog our streets, or to intimidate and assault pedestrians with impunity. The rest of us shouldn't have to put up with them.

Ban the sale of bicycles and get cyclists out of our public spaces.


Username checks out?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Ban the sale of bicycles and get cyclists out of our public spaces.


I really feel the quality of bait is on the decline.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Charge the asshole with domestic terrorism.
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was a guy caught smashing bridges and pulling out the backside of oversized (3') logovers on my local trails. I still avoid a few features two years later because I'm wary of them.
Just got a warning. He's lucky he didn't seriously injure someone.
It's annoying because it is the local riding groups that build and maintain all the trails.
/just ordered a new bike
//lucky to find any bike
 
inner ted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: We should be giving out rewards for this kind of thing rather than prison terms.

The only people who like cyclists are other cyclists.  No one wanted or, asked for, cyclists to damage our wilderness areas, to clog our streets, or to intimidate and assault pedestrians with impunity. The rest of us shouldn't have to put up with them.

Ban the sale of bicycles and get cyclists out of our public spaces.


there was an attempt
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

blender61: I know and have been on that trail a few times. It's pretty.

What an arsehole. If a mountain biker blows a front tire the consequences could be really bad. Life altering if it all goes wrong.

There is a lot of this type of stuff going on that doesn't make the news.
It's especially bad when it is a single track mixed use trail.

In the winter it is the snowmobiles, X-country skiers and day hikers.
The rest of the year it is the hikers, equestrians and mountain bikers.

There is a lot of reasons why it happens.
The modes of transport naturally vary in speed. Locals only  or the moneyed privileged. So does the generation gap. Some of this is also cultural issues.

We use to say skateboarding isn't a crime, now it is the mountain bikers.
And god forbid you want to dirt bike* it.

* dirt bikes can easily tear up a trail and there are plenty of them/us that will happily do just that with little or no regard for mixed use. That is on us.
Snowbobles often get a "pass" because they leave no trace, but they abuse the privilege.


Meanwhile boxes of poop and explosions on porch pirates are okay
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jvl: WalkingSedgwick: Ban the sale of bicycles and get cyclists out of our public spaces.

I really feel the quality of bait is on the decline.


I'm an old and very bitter misanthrope, not a fisherman.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static1.1.sqspcdn.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: We should be giving out rewards condoms for this kind of thing rather than prison terms.

The only people who like cyclists MY penisare other cyclists inbreeds. No one wanted or, asked for, cyclists MY PENISto damage our wilderness areas, to clog our streets, or to intimidate and assault pedestrians with impunity. The rest of us you shouldn't have to put up with them my penis.

Ban the sale of bicycles useless birth control and get cyclists my penis out of our public spaces.


There. More accurate.
 
